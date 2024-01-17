Isabella Jane Cruise is an American celebrity child, businesswoman, hair stylist, and make-up artist widely recognised as Tom Cruise's daughter. Her dad, Tom Cruise, is a renowned American actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, and The Last Samurai. Is she interested in acting like her father?

Isabella Jane Cruise in a white T-shirt (L) and her in black trousers and jacket (R).

Isabella Jane Cruise, the adopted daughter of Hollywood celebrities Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, has experienced a life of affluence and public curiosity since childhood. Despite being brought up in one of Hollywood's most renowned households, Jane has crafted her path and accomplished individual success.

Isabella Jane Cruise's profile summary

Full name Isabella Jane Cruise Famous as Tom Cruise's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1992 Age 31 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence South London, London, England Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Scientology Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tom Cruise Mother Nicole Kidman Siblings Connor Antony, Suri Cruise Marital status Married Husband Max Parker Education Sassoon Academy, Delamar Academy of Make-up & Hair Profession Hairdresser, businesswoman, make-up artist Net worth $5 million Instagram @bellakidmancruise

Isabella Jane Cruise's biography

The American celebrity kid was born in Miami, Florida, United States. Her biological mom was unable to care for her owing to financial constraints. Jane was adopted from a Miami hospital by Tom and Nicole Kidman. Her birth mother was known to Tom and Nicole because she was a member of the 'Church of Scientology,' an international network to which Tom and Nicole belonged.

Isabella Jane Cruise's parents

Jane's adoptive parents are renowned American celebrities. Her adoptive father, Tom, is an American actor, producer and director. He started his acting career in 1981 in the film Endless Love. He has later been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Days of Thunder (1990), War of the Worlds (2005) and American Made (2017).

Her mum, Nicole Kidman, is a producer and actress of Australian descent. She is well-known for her work in various movies and television shows. Nicole has frequently been placed among the globe's highest-paid actresses.

Isabella's parents split when she was nine years old. She spent most of her life with her dad. Jane grew up alongside her brother, Connor Antony, and her half-sister, Suri Cruise.

Isabella Jane Cruise's great-grandparents

The American hairdressers' great-grandparents are Margaret Emily Mary Callachor and Arthur David Kidman from her mum's side and Catherine Reibert Mapother and Thomas Cruise Mapother from her dad's side.

Educational background

The celebrity kid was homeschooled before enrolling in professional hairdressing at the prestigious Sassoon Academy for a year. Additionally, she honed her abilities at the Delamar Academy of Make-up & Hair in London's Ealing Studios.

How old is Tom Cruise's daughter?

Isabella Jane Cruise's age is 31 years as of January 2024. She was born on 22 December 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Isabella Cruise is an American professional hairdresser, make-up artist, and businesswoman. She briefly worked as a hairdresser in Hollywood. She later travelled to England to complete her hair styling training programme. She subsequently went on to establish her hair salon. In February 2018, she started BKC, her apparel brand.

What is Isabella Jane Cruise's net worth?

Tom Cruise's daughter has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2024. She earns her income through her hairdressing and business career. She has an apparel brand where she sells T-shirts, handbags, and prints. Additionally, she is an influencer known for promoting various brands such as Glossier Inc. and The Mighty Company, LLC.

Who is Isabella Jane Cruise's husband?

She is married to Max Parker, an IT consultant. The two married on 18 Sеptеmbеr 2015 at The Dorchester hostel in London, United Kingdom.

How tall is Isabella Jane Cruise?

Jane is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-101 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Isabella Jane Cruise? She is an American celebrity child, businesswoman, hair stylist and make-up artist widely recognised as Tom Cruise's daughter. How old is Isabella Jane Cruise? She is 31 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 22 December 1992. Where is Isabella Jane Cruise from? She is from Miami, Florida, in the United States. Who are Tom Cruise's kids? He has two adoptive children, Isabella and Connor, and one biological daughter, Suri. When did Tom Cruise adopt Isabella? He and his wife Nicole adopted Jane shortly after birth. When was Isabella Jane Cruise's wedding? Her wedding with Max Parker was held on 18 Sеptеmbеr 2015. How tall is Isabella Cruise? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

