Russell Wilson is a famous American football quarterback who rose to fame during his 10-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Since being drafted into the NFL in 2012, Wilson has won the Super Bowl once and achieved other notable feats. But aside from his profession, his personal life has generated interest from fans. Is the athlete married? And if so, who is Russell Wilson's wife?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. Photo: Rich Graessle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Russell Wilson's wife is Ciara, a famous singer and songwriter. The couple has been married for over six years as of 2024 and have kids together. But despite the pair sharing details about their marriage life, a section of the public still doesn't know much about the celebrity couple.

Russell Wilson's wife profile summary

Full name Ciara Princess Wilson Nickname CiCi Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fort Hood, Texas, USA Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jackie Harris Father Carlton Clay Harris Siblings None Marital status Married Husband Russell Wilson Children Four School North Clayton High School, Riverdale High School Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, businesswoman, model Net worth $20 million Instagram @ciara Facebook @ciaramusic X (Twitter) @ciara

Who is Russell Wilson's wife Ciara?

Russell Wilson's spouse, Ciara, is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to fame due to her debut studio album Goodies in 2004. Ciara has had a successful career in the music industry, releasing multiple albums that have topped the charts.

Ciara Princess Wilson, née Harris, was born on 25 October 1985 in Fort Hood, Texas. She is the only child of Jackie Harris and Carlton Clay Harris, who was in the army. Ciara grew up in various places, including Georgia, New York, Utah, California, Arizona and Nevada.

The singer attended school at North Clayton High School in Atlanta before graduating from Riverdale High School. Ciara began her music career in her mid-teens by forming the all-girl group Hearsay before releasing her debut solo album, Goodies, at age 19 in 2004.

How did Ciara and Russell Wilson meet?

Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo: Jean-Baptiste LACROIX

Source: Getty Images

The couple met through a mutual friend at a University of Wisconsin basketball game on 26 March 2015. According to People, Wilson revealed that he asked Ciara for a dinner date, leading the pair to begin dating. By 19 April 2015, dating rumours had started swirling the internet after paparazzi spotted the duo out on various occasions.

On 28 April 2015, the pair made their first public appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. However, despite the general appearance, the duo didn't confirm their relationship status, but their chemistry was evident.

On 16 June 2015, Ciara revealed via an interview with Access Hollywood Live that she and her then-boyfriend, Russell, had decided to practice celibacy. On 11 March 2016, during a surprise vacation in Seychelles, Russell proposed, and Ciara accepted.

On 6 July 2016, the couple married in a secret, secluded wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's children

The singer and songwriter has four children. Her firstborn, Future Zahir Wilburn, born in 2014, is from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Her other three children are with her husband, Russell Wilson. They include Sienna Princess Wilson, born on 28 April 2017; Win Harrison, born on 23 July 2020; and Amora Princess, born on 11 December 2023.

Is Ciara pregnant?

No, she isn't. However, Ciara was pregnant in 2023. She gave birth to her daughter in December 2023.

Who is Russell Wilson's first wife?

Ciara's husband was previously married to Ashton Meem, a businesswoman and social media star. The ex-couple were high school sweethearts; they got married in January 2012 and divorced in April 2014.

FAQs

Who is Russell Wilson's wife? The athlete's wife is Ciara, a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and dancer. When did Russell Wilson and Ciara get married? The couple got married in July 2016. How many children do Russell Wilson and Ciara have? The celebrity couple has three children together. What is Ciara's real name? Her real name is Ciara Princess Wilson, née Harris. When and where was Ciara born? The singer was born on 25 October 1985 at Fort Hood Military Base, Killeen, Texas. What are some of Ciara's hit songs? They include Goodies, 1, 2 Step, and Oh from her debut album Goodies. Who was Russell Wilson's first wife? The NFL quarterback was previously married to Ashton Meem, a businesswoman and social media influencer. When did Russell Wilson and Ciara start dating? The couple began dating in 2015.

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, has generated interest from the public due to her successful career and personal life. She is a well-known American singer, songwriter, and dancer with a vast following worldwide.

