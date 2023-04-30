Who is Bert Kreischer's wife: All you need to know about her

Bert Kreischer is a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, and television personality well-known for his larger-than-life personality. However, behind every great man is a great woman; in this case, that woman is Bert Kreischer's wife–LeeAnn Kreischer. Take a closer look at who she is, what she does, and how she has supported her husband's career.

Bert Kreischer's wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, is a talented film writer, producer, and podcast host. Her contributions to renowned television programs and films have helped her become a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

LeeAnn Kreischer's profile summary

Full name LeeAnn Kreischer Gender Female Date of birth 19 August 1971 Age 51 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bowdon, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Education University of Georgia Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Bert Kreischer Children 2 Occupation Film writer, producer, podcast host Instagram @leeannkreischer

Bert Kreischer's wife biography

LeeAnn was born on 19 August 1971 in Bowdon, Georgia, USA. She is 51 years old as of 2023, and her star sign is Leo. The podcaster host is an American citizen and is of white ethnicity.

Bert Kreischer's wife grew up in her hometown and attended Bowdon High School. She later attended the University of Georgia, where she studied for a degree in Journalism. Thereafter, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her writing career in Hollywood.

Career

In 2000, LeeAnn got her first job in Hollywood as an actress in a short movie titled Destiny Stalled. Later in 2002, she worked as a co-writer in the teen comedy My Biggest Fan, which starred members of the Dream Street band.

Unfortunately, the film took time to be released due to numerous disagreements between the band member's parents and the film producer. The film was later released on 18 May 2005.

LeeAnn has played a significant role in Bert's career, appearing frequently in his comedy specials and hosting his podcast, Bertcast. She has also served as a producer on some of his television programs, such as Trip Flip and Bert the Conqueror.

Moreover, Bert Kreischer's wife has served as a producer on The Cabin with Bert Kreischer. The series premiered on Netflix in 2020 and featured Bert and his comedian friends enjoying a weekend of relaxation and fun in the woods.

What does LeeAnn Kreischer do now?

Currently, LeeAnn Kreischer hosts her podcast Wife of the Party. The podcast covers various topics, including mental health, therapy, theatre, novels, dog training, and personal training.

At the time of this writing, she has hosted over 270 episodes. People particularly love an episode where Bert Kreischer's wife talks about her trip to Vietnam with her friends.

How did Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer meet?

LeeAnn and Bert Kreischer met in 2003 while working in Hollywood. When they had their third encounter, the film writer was impressed with Bert and started showing interest in him. She then asked her friend, who also happened to be Bert's roommate, to give Bert her phone number.

LeeAnn was anticipating a call from Bert, but five days later, he had not yet reached out. Consequently, she decided to call her friend and inquire about Bert. She discovered he was new to dating and had no idea how to approach her.

LeeAnn then persuaded him to take the plunge, and they began dating. The couple got married in December 2003 and have been together since then.

Who are LeeAnn and Bert Kreischner's children?

In 2004, a year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Georgia. Three years later, they welcomed their youngest daughter, Ila. The girls were recently featured in their mother's podcast and had an exciting session talking about Georgia's body art, the family feud, and more.

Fast facts about Bert Kreischer's wife

Who is Bert Kreischer married to? His wife is LeeAnn Kreischer. The couple has been married for almost two decades. What is Bert Kreischer's wife's age? LeeAnn is 51 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 August 1971. What does Bert Kreischer's wife do? She is an accomplished film writer, producer, and podcast host. What is the name of LeeAnn's podcast? It's called Wife of the Party. Where does Bert Kreischer's family live now? The couple resides in LA, USA with their two children, Georgia and Ila. How tall is LeeAnn Kreischer? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Bert Kreischer's wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, is a talented film writer, producer, and podcaster. She has worked on several films and TV shows throughout her career. She is also a supportive wife and a creative companion who supports Bert in his career.

