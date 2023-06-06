Keanu Reeves is a name that often comes up when discussing the top actors in action films, as he is a popular choice for many people. Thanks to his acting skills, he has made a name for himself as one of the top actors in Hollywood. But apart from acting, the star is also involved in music. Does Keanu Reeves have a band?

Keanu Reeves is famous for starring as John Wick in the same-titled action franchise. He has gained many fans worldwide and is one of this decade's most famous film stars. In 2023, when Dogstar announced they were getting back together, many young fans were shocked to learn that Keanu Reeves was one of its members.

Does Keanu Reeves have a band?

Does Keanu Reeves play in a band? Yes, he does. The actor is the bassist and backup vocalist of an alternative rock band from Los Angeles, California, Dogstar. The ensemble was active from 1991 to 2002, enjoying moderate success and fame.

What kind of music does Dogstar play?

Dogstar plays alternative rock and grunge music. The band has two albums, Our Little Visionary (1996) and Happy Ending (2000). Dogstar also has one extended play (EP), Quattro Formaggi, released in 1996.

Who is in the band Dogstar?

The band members include Keanu Reeves as bassist and backup vocalist, Robert Mailhouse as the drummer and percussionist, and Bret Domrose as an additional guitarist and vocalist. Gregg Miller is a former member who left the band in 1995.

When was Dogstar formed?

According to Billboard, Dogstar was formed in 1991 when Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse met at a supermarket. Their conversation started after Keanu noticed that Mailhouse wore a Detroit Red Wings hockey sweater. As an ardent hockey fan, Keanu asked Robert if he needed a goalie.

The two ended up becoming good friends and started jamming together. Gregg Miller joined one year later, and together, they started playing music in their garage.

The band's name was originally Small Fècal Matter, then BFS before Robert Mailhouse found the name Dogstar in a book.

What is Dogstar's best song?

Dogstar's best song, according to Top50songs, is Cornerstore. The song is off the band's second album, Happy Ending, released on 7 July 2000 and recorded by Titan Recorders in Sherman Oaks, California. Here are other songs from two of the band's albums.

Our Little Visionary (1996)

Forgive

Our Little Visionary

No Matter What (Badfinger)

Breathe Tonight

Nobody Home

History Light

Honesty Anyway

And I Pray

Enchanted

Bleeding Soul

Goodbye

Denial

Happy Ending (2000)

Halo

Slipping Down

Enemies

Superstar – (Delaney & Bonnie)

A Dreamtime

Stagger

Washington

Alarming

Swim

Blown Away

Dogstar tour

As of June 2023, the band has not announced any tour dates. However, according to their official website, the band has revealed that they will announce their 2023 summer tour dates soon.

Does Keanu Reeves still make music?

Yes, he does. Keanu and his crew are still writing new music and played for the first time on 27 May 2023 at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California.

FAQs

