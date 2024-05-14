Controversial gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah is one of 40 women to be honoured by the International Woman of Peace Award

The scheme is dedicated to women who contribute to peacebuilding, encouraging others to emulate them

Diana Asamoah's win impressed some fans, while others shared remarks about her conduct in the media

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has been adjudged an International Woman of Peace. The musician was spotted at the event in her favourite gown, cheerfully receiving the award.

She was one of 40 outstanding women from diverse backgrounds, including diplomacy, law enforcement, religion, media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, to be honoured by the scheme this year.

The scheme aims to promote gender equality, empowerment, and peace globally, hoping that its recipients will inspire other women.

Diana Asamoah picks up her new award in style

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asmoah looked radiant in her gown as she mounted the stage for her award.

The musician's latest award broached several conversations about her many tantrums in the media, including the recent feud with colleague singer Edward Kusi Boateng.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Diana Asamoah's win.

mays_giant wrote:

Why are y'all shouting? Is peace only an FM station?

frankgharbin noted:

How PEACEFUL Is Her Thou?

3891leticia said:

Hahaha this woman is a disguise comedian

_laron_mani wrote:

Political award. What peace has she brought anywhere?

Diana Asamoah jabs Kwaku Manu and Abeiku Santana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah's advice to Edward Kusi Boateng was not received in good taste, attracting a rebuttal from the gospel singer and criticism from Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

She threw harsh swipes at Kwaku Manu as a dimwit for calling her out over the issue. She used the same description against Abeiku Santana, whom she criticised for her interview style when the issue started. Read more:

