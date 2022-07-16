Where does Keanu Reeves live today? Everything you need to know

Celebrity homes are often luxurious and found in major cities such as Los Angeles. Their extraordinary architecture makes it a great muse sought after by the public. Stars like Keanu Reeves have not been left behind in choosing the best residential places. So, where does Keanu Reeves live today?

Actor Keanu attends the Canadian Premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" held at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Sam Santos

Source: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is one of the most common faces and names in the American entertainment industry. He is a talented actor, producer, musician and philanthropist. He is famous for his appearances on The Matrix, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and My Own Private Idaho, among others. He has also starred in dozens of highly-grossing movies and TV shows.

How much is Keanu Reeves' net worth? The American producer has an estimated net worth of $380 million as of 2022. Keanu Reeves' lifestyle and properties prove that he is one of the wealthiest personalities in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves's profile summary

Full name Keanu Charles Reeves Nickname Keanu Reeves Gender Male Date of birth 2nd September 1964 Age 57 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 38-32-14 Body measurements in centimetres 97-81-36 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Taylor Father Samuel Nowlin Reeves Junior Siblings Three (Kim, Emma, and Karina) Relationship status In a relationship Partner Alexandra Grant Children Ava Archer Syme-Reeves (late) School Etobicoke School of the Arts, De La Salle College, Avondale Secondary Alternative School Profession Actor, musician, producer, director, philanthropist Net worth $380 million

Where does Keanu Reeves live?

The American actor lives in Hollywood Hills overlooking Los Angeles, California. Keanu Reeves' home is estimated to be worth around $8.07 million. Like many other celebrities, he has chosen this hotspot for several reasons, such as its scenic beauty and proximity to Hollywood. The house sits on 0.41 acres of land exclusive of the compound. Some of the outstanding features it boasts include:

Two bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Three car garage

Outdoor barbecue area

Lush courtyard

A long, narrow lap with an infinity pool

Floor-to-ceiling fenestration

Keanu speaks onstage during "Collider": Directors on Directing Panel at Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Cente. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

House in Hawaii and Malibu beach house

It is alleged that the actor has a swanky pad in Honolulu, Hawaii. However, neither the actor nor his girlfriend has confirmed these speculations. It is alleged that Keanu Reeves' house in Hawaii has the following features:

It sits on a 10,245-square-feet piece of land

Six bedrooms

Eight bathrooms

Infinity pool

Indoor and outdoor living set-up

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors

30-foot waterfall set up

Additionally, it is alleged that he owns several other homes in Malibu and New York City. He is frequently spotted around New York City, and it is alleged that he owns an apartment on Central Park West. However, there are no details about Keanu Reeves' apartment in NYC. Likewise, there are no details about the Malibu beach house.

Keanu is seen filming on location for 'John Wick 4' on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves' fast facts

Who is Keanu Reeves? He is a talented and well-established American actor, producer, musician and philanthropist. How old is Keanu Reeves? The American actor is 57 years old as of 2022. He was born on 2nd September 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon. Who are Keanu Reeves' parents? His parents are Samuel Nowlin Reeves Junior (father) and Patricia Taylor (mother). His mother is a performer and costume designer. What is Keanu Reeves famous for? He is famous for starring in highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows such as Youngblood, The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Lake House and Man of Tai Chi, among many others. Where does Keanu Reeves currently live? The American actor currently lives in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Is Keanu Reeves married? No, he is not married. However, he has been in a long relationship with Alexandra Grant. They have been together since 2019. Does Keanu Reeves have any children? No, he does not have any kids. However, in 1999 his then-girlfriend gave birth to the actor's daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, even though she was stillborn. How much is Keanu Reeves' net worth? The American actor has an estimated net worth of $380 million as of 2022. How tall is Keanu Reeves? He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 75 kg.

Where does Keanu Reeves live today? The American actor lives on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood Hills. He has an incredible view and access to the Chateau Marmot Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. In addition, he reportedly has several other properties around the US.

