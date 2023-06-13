Who is Hannah Waddingham dating? All you need to know about her relationship (s)

Are you an ardent movie fan? As a fan, you are likely familiar with the Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso. Among the main characters is Rebecca Welton, owner of AFC Richmond, played by Hannah Waddingham. The actress has become a fan favourite, and many are eager to learn more about her personal life. For instance, who is Hannah Waddingham dating?

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis are the main actors in Ted Lasso, with Hannah playing Rebecca Welton and Jason playing Ted Lasso. She has also been featured in other TV shows such as Game of Thrones and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People. While her career is an open book, little is known about her love life.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Waddingham Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Wandsworth, London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Melodie Kelly Relationship status Single Children One School Academy of Live and Recorded Arts Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Instagram @hannah_waddingham

Who is Hannah Waddingham?

Hannah Waddingham is a British actress. She was born on 28 July 1974 in Wandsworth, London, England and is 48 years old (as of 2023). The actress comes from a family of talented opera singers on her mother's side. Her mother, Melodie Kelly, was an opera singer, and so were her maternal grandparents.

Who is Hannah Waddingham dating?

Who is Hannah Waddingham dating? The Ted Lasso actress is single. Her previous relationship was with hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto. But what happened? Here is Gianluca Cugnetto and Hannah Waddingham's relationship timeline:

2012

The actress and Gianluca Cugnetto began dating sometime in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend. The pair hit off almost immediately and started a romantic relationship.

2015

After dating for three years, Hannah became pregnant. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kitty, in 2015.

2018

After filming in Belfast, Hannah's daughter fell suddenly ill and was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP. The condition is a painful auto-immune disorder that causes inflammation and bleeding in the small blood vessels.

2021

In April 2021, Waddingham posted a photo of her daughter with her father at the park during Easter. In the Instagram post, the actress wished them a happy Easter.

2022

On 10 April 2022, the actress and her boyfriend attended The Olivier Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The couple posed for photos together.

2023

During a March 2023 interview with People, the actress introduced herself as a single mother. Her statement revealed that she and her long-time boyfriend were no longer together.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Waddingham? She is a British actress well known for her role in Ted Lasso, where she plays Rebecca Welton. How old is Hannah Waddingham? She is 48 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 28 July 1974. Is Hannah Waddingham married? No, she isn't. The actress is unmarried but was in a long relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto. Who is Hannah Waddingham dating? As of early 2023, the actress is single. Is Hannah Waddingham single? Yes, she is. According to an interview with People, the actress addressed herself as a single mother. What is Hannah Waddingham's net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Does Hannah Waddingham have a child? Yes, she does. The actress has a daughter, Kitty, who is eight years old (as of 2023).

Who is Hannah Waddingham dating? The actress was in a long-term relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto. The two were together between 2012 and early 2023. The ex-couple have one child together, a daughter born in 2015.

