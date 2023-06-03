10 of the best female Harry Potter characters that played their roles well

The Harry Potter cast was, undoubtedly, extraordinarily talented and is loved by many worldwide. With so many female characters throughout the series, people of all ages will find something they can relate to. These women are tough, fierce, outspoken, and excellent role models. Discover some of the best female Harry Potter characters who portrays their roles excellently.

Who are the main female characters in Harry Potter? Some of the franchise's main actresses include Hermione Granger, Ginny Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Molly Weasley, Minerva McGonagall, and Bellatrix Lestrange. The actresses are an excellent source of motivation for all. Everyone, particularly children, enjoys watching Harry Potter films because of their magical abilities.

Best Harry Potter female characters

Who is the best female character in Harry Potter? The answer varies from one fan to another. Most of the female characters in Harry Potter have inspired thousands of readers and movie fans, ranging from courageous fighters to influential leaders, innovators, and ferocious Quidditch players. This list is not arranged in no particular order.

1. Minerva McGonagall

At the enormous Hogwarts, there were numerous professors, but the incomparable Professor McGonagall succeeded in winning hearts repeatedly. She served as the Head of Gryffindor House and was well-liked by instructors and her pupils.

While she has no tolerance for unacceptable conduct, she is also cynically funny and is frequently seen confronting issues directly. Ron, Harry, and Hermione view Minerva as a parental figure since she can always guide them when required.

2. Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood initially emerges in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix with straggly, waist-length dirty-blonde hair and a bewildered, dreamy expression. Luna keenly understands human nature despite her eccentricity, and Harry admires her candour.

She also values her companions in great regard, as Harry sees with fondness that she has repeatedly painted images of her pals on the ceiling of her chamber, linked by chains formed by the word "friendship".

3. Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger is one of the main fictitious characters in the Harry Potter series created by J. K. Rowling. She initially emerged as a first-year pupil on the Hogwarts Express in The Philosopher's Stone (1997) and the book Harry Potter.

She becomes close companions with Ron and Harry after saving her from a beautiful mountain troll in the girls' lavatory, and she frequently uses her rapid wit, quick recall, and comprehensive intelligence to aid in difficult situations.

4. Bellatrix Lestrange

Bellatrix Lestrange is a fictitious individual who rose from an anonymous background figure in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to a prominent antagonist in succeeding novels. Rowling portrayed her as Lord Voldemort in the conclusive volume of the narrative.

In the books, Bellatrix is the initial female Death Eater. Despite Bellatrix's apparent fear of his magical talents and total power over his army, she is obsessed with the Dark Lord.

5. Lily Potter

Lily Potter is a minor figure in the Harry Potter series, although she plays a significant role. She could pass down most of her beautiful attributes to her son Harry given that she was a great and skilled witch.

Her affection for her child is unrestricted, as it is for any mother, and she can go to any length to protect him. She was a daring and fearless woman, and Harry exhibited similar characteristics in more than one incident.

6. Fleur Delacour

Fleur Delacour by Clémence Poésy is a part-Veela witch with exceptional abilities and sharp intelligence. She is a crucial player in the Triwizard Tournament, in which Harry is depicted competing against pupils from both Beauxbatons and Durmstrang.

Fleur Delacour, the beautiful Beauxbatons champion, is the winner. While she did not fare well in the hedge labyrinth, she did give her all against the dragon in her initial challenge.

7. Rita Skeeter

Rita Skeeter serves as a Daily Prophet journalist who enjoys sensationalising the stories she covers. She often goes on adventures with her cameraman Bozo, creating narratives about Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and other characters, particularly from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

She not only interviews Triwizard Exam candidates, but she also reveals that Rubeus Hagrid is a monster. Despite attending the burial of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, she proceeds to write wicked things to tarnish his name in the last episode.

8. Lavender Brown

Lavender Brown is Ronald Weasley's initial love in the Harry Potter book series and movie adaptations, and she offers him a passionate embrace after he guides Gryffindor to triumph in the Quidditch final.

She commenced her studies in Divination while still a pupil at Hogwarts because it was a subject that attracted her. Brown, who joined Dumbledore's Army in her fifth year of high school, was first sceptical of Harry's claims concerning Lord Voldemort's reappearance.

9. Petunia Dursley

Petunia Dursley is one of the women in Harry Potter and an English Muggle who held anger against her witchy sister as a kid. As a result, she severed all links with her and started her hatred of the world of wizards.

She then married a Muggle called Vernon Dursley, with whom she had a child named Dudley. When Voldemort murdered Lily shortly after marriage, Petunia became Harry Potter's lawful guardian.

10. Rowena Ravenclaw

Rowena Ravenclaw was a witch who was once close to Helga Hufflepuff. She was recognised for her cleverness and ingenuity, and she left behind plans of Hogwarts Castle's constantly evolving floors and shifting stairs.

She had a child called Helena Ravenclaw and was characterised as selecting kids according to their intellectual ability by the Sorting Hat. The Ravenclaws have a bright mind, wisdom, innovation, and quickness, which occasionally come in handy at school.

Above are some of the best female Harry Potter characters who played their roles well. The female characters in Harry Potter have inspired thousands of readers and movie fans, ranging from courageous fighters to influential leaders, innovators, and ferocious Quidditch players.

