Mike Fisher is a former National Hockey League (NHL) player. He played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators, earning a reputation for his grit and commitment to the ice hockey sport. However, he is not only recognised for his career accomplishments, but also for his personal life. Here is all you need to know about Carrie Underwood's husband.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher at The 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Francis Specker

Source: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood is a country music superstar best known for her song Jesus Take the Wheel. She was the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 and has won eight Grammy Awards since then. The two have been a couple since 2010, and they are blessed with two children.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Andrew Fisher Nickname Mike Fisher Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Peterborough, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Father Jim Fisher Mother Karen Fisher Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Carrie Underwood Children 2 Occupation Former ice hockey player Net worth $30 million Instagram @mfisher1212

Who is Carrie Underwood's husband?

Mike Fisher, was born in Peterborough, Canada. His father is Jim Fisher, and his mother is Karen Fisher. Mike is a Canadian-American citizen of white ethnicity (Scottish-English-Irish-German). He grew up alongside his sister Meredith Fisher and two brothers, Gregory and Rob Fisher.

How old is Mike Fisher?

Mike Fisher was born on 5 June 1980. He is 43 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Carrie Underwood's husband do for a living?

Mike Fisher is a former professional ice hockey player who played in the NHL for 17 seasons. He started playing hockey at a young age in the Peterborough Minor Hockey Association (OMHA). He then played junior hockey for the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where his talent and work ethic impressed scouts.

In 1998, The Ottawa Senators selected Mike in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft. He made his professional debut in the 1999-2000 season and quickly established himself as a reliable centerman.

Fisher, known for his defensive prowess, speed, and scoring ability, became a vital member of the Senators' lineup. From 2008 to 2011, he served as the team's alternate captain and then as its captain.

In 2011, Carrie Underwood's husband was traded to the Nashville Predators, where he continued to excel. In 2017, his leadership and play helped the Predators to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final.

Following the 2016-2017 season, Mike announced his retirement from professional hockey. He left an indelible mark on the teams he played for and the NHL league as a whole.

What is Mike Fisher's net worth?

Mike has a net worth of $30 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his successful NHL career. On the other hand, his wife has a net worth of $140 million.

But why is Carrie Underwood so rich? She has successful careers as a country musician, songwriter, actor, fashion designer, and author. Her debut album, Some Hearts, is one of the best-selling solo female albums, having sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

How did Carrie and Mike meet?

The couple met in 2008 during one of her concerts. They started dating immediately, and after two years, they got engaged. They later tied the knot on 10 July 2010 in Greensboro, Georgia.

Is Carrie Underwood still married, and how many children does she have?

Underwood and Mike Fisher are still together. They have been a couple for 13 years and share two adorable sons. Their eldest child is Isaiah Michael Fisher, born on 27 February 2015. He is eight years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Carrie and Mike's second son is Jacob Bryan. He was born in January 2019 and is four years old as of 2023.

FAQs

Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, is a retired hockey player. He spent 17 seasons in the NHL, leaving an indelible mark in the sport. Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood have been married since 2010 and have two sons.

