Dan Lanning, the head coach of the Oregon Ducks football team, has quickly become a household name in college football. Behind his success stands his wife, Sauphia Lanning, who has also piqued the interest of many fans. Learn more about Dan Lanning's wife, including her background, career, marriage, and health.

Dan Lanning and his wife, Sauphia, pose for a pic (L) and during a photo shoot (R). Photo: @coachdanlanning on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dan Lanning is the head football coach at the University of Oregon. From 2019 to 2021, he served as the University of Georgia's outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia, has been a steadfast supporter of his remarkable career, prompting many to ask endless questions about her online.

Sauphia's profile summary

Full name Sauphia Vorngsam Lanning Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Kansa City, Missouri, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education North Kansas City High School, Northwest Missouri State University Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Dan Lanning Children 3 ( Caden, Kniles, Titan) Occupation Associate teacher, marketing coordinator Famous for being Dan Lanning's wife

Who is coach Dan Lanning's wife?

Coach Dan Lanning's wife is Sauphia Vorngsam. Although little is known about her early years, Sauphia completed her education at North Kansas City High School in 2005.

The same year, she enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Advertising with a Public Relations minor in 2009.

What is Dan Lanning's wife's age?

Sauphia was reportedly born on 20 June 1987 in Kansa City, Missouri, United States of America. She is 37 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Top-5 facts about Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia. Photo: @coachdanlanning on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

Before relocating to Heartland View to work as a magazine assistant, Sauphia spent five months, from August to December 2007, with KNWT Channel 8. From August 2007 to May 2009, Sauphia worked as a Northwest Missouri State University resident assistant.

Dan Lanning's wife worked as an associate teacher at the Park Hill School District from August 2009 to September 2010. Since 2014, she has been a marketing coordinator at H&R Block.

Where did Dan Lanning and Sauphia meet?

The couple first met in 2005 at Liberty, Missouri's Outback Steakhouse, when Dan worked there and Sauphia was a student at Northwest Missouri State University. Four years later, in 2009, Dan and Sauphia tied the knot.

During his first press conference as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan explained how he met Sauphia and how she has offered him unwavering support throughout his career:

It’s hard for you to realise the sacrifices that your family deals with in the coaching world. Sauphia’s been our head coach at home for so long, and she's worn so many hats and done many important things for our family to show her support. It's crazy to think that our journey together started about 16 years ago at Outback Steakhouse. I was a server, and she was a to-go girl.

How many children do Dan Lanning and his wife have?

Dan and Sauphia Lanning are proud parents of three boys. Their firstborn, Caden, was born in 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024.

Their middle child, Kniles, was born two years later in 2012 and is 12 years old as of 2024. Lastly, their youngest son, Titan, was born in 2014, making him 10 years old as of 2024.

What is the diagnosis of the Oregon coach's wife?

In 2016, Dan Lanning's wife was , a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. The Oregon coach's wife was diagnosed with cancer after visiting the doctor for severe knee pain.

According to the test results, the malignancy in her leg was about the size of a golf ball. Despite the health problem, she showed great courage and tenacity.

A year later, in 2017, she was confirmed cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy. Throughout Sophia's battle, her husband was a rock of support, frequently prioritising family over football and even missing meetings and practices.

Dan Lanning's tattoo

Dan Lanning's commitment to his family and the highlights of his coaching career are tattooed on his flesh. A tattoo on his ribs reflects his love for his wife, Sauphia, and his three sons.

The tattoo is more than just a list of names; it's a visual story about their shared experience. Along with his boys' names, the tattoo features a variety of symbols significant to Lanning's profession.

It combines the area code 816 for the greater Kansas City area, where Dan and Sauphia are from, with a boomerang, which signifies the famed Outback Steakhouse, where their love story began.

The tattoo also includes logos reflecting significant moments in Dan Lanning's coaching career. There's Pittsburgh, where his collegiate coaching career began. The state of Texas for Sam Houston State, Arizona State, and Alabama all helped shape his coaching abilities.

Finally, the score of 33-18 is a poignant reminder of his accomplishments as Georgia's outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

FAQs

Who is Dan Lanning? He is an American coach and the current head coach of Oregon Ducks football. How old is Dan Lanning? The football coach is 38 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 April 1986 in North Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America. Who is the wife of the Oregon coach? Dan Lanning's wife is Sauphia Vorngsam Lanning. How old is Sauphia Lanning? The Oregon coach's wife is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 20 June 1987 in Kansa City, Missouri, United States of America. What is Sauphia Lanning's maiden name? Her maiden name is Vorngsam. What is Sauphia Lanning's ethnicity and race? She is of white ethnicity. Who are Sauphia Lanning's parents? Sauphia prefers to live a private life, and details about her parents are not in the public domain. Does Dan Lanning have his wife's tattoo? He has a rib tattoo with his wife and kids' names on it. Did Dan Lanning's wife have cancer? Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2016 but was declared cancer-free in 2017.

Sauphia Vorngsam, Dan Lanning's wife, is more than just a supportive wife. She is a heroine who inspires many people, particularly with her testimony about overcoming cancer. Her strength, devotion, and commitment to family values have significantly influenced her husband’s career.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Tanya Haden, the wife of Jack Black, an American comedian, singer-songwriter, and actor.

His wife, Tanya Haden, is an American artist, musician, and vocalist. She is renowned as one of the triplets of jazz bassists Charlie Haden and Ellen David. Discover details about Tanya's background, career milestones, marriage, and children.

Source: YEN.com.gh