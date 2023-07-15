Travis Kelce has had a successful career in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs for over ten years. His success has made him a fan favourite, with many interested to know more about him. His personal life has been one area of interest, with many interested in his love life. Is the NFL in a relationship? Discover who Travis Kelce's girlfriend is now.

Kayla Nicole and NFL player Travis Kelce at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has achieved a lot in his career, winning various accolades, including 2 Super Bowls, four first-team All-Pros, and others. But his success has drawn interest in his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Travis Michael Kelce Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Westlake, Ohio, United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Green Mother Donna Kelce Father Ed Kelce Siblings One Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole School Cleveland Heights High School University University of Cincinnati Profession American football player Net worth $30 million Facebook @tkelce87 Instagram @killatrav

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Michael Kelce is an American athlete born on 5 October 1989 in Westlake, Ohio, United States of America. His parents are Ed and Donna Kelce. Travis has one sibling, a younger brother, Jason Kelce, who plays as a centre for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who is Travis Kelce's girlfriend?

As of July 2023, the NFL star is single. However, Travis Kelce was in a relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022, with a brief break-up in 2020. The NFL star also dated Maya Benberry in 2016.

Who is Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole attends Shaq's Fun House at Live! At The Battery on February 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

She is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years that ended in May 2022.

Kayla works as an on-air sports journalist, model and fashion influencer. As a journalist, she has worked with various sports media outlets, including Barstool Sports and ESPN. Kayla has also worked courtside, covering NBA games and on the sidelines of NFL matches.

As a model and fashion influencer, she has modelled for various fashion brands, including Savage X Fenty, Crocs and Revolve.

What happened between Travis Kelce and Kayla?

Travis Kelce's relationship with Kayla ended after five years with cheating and financial constraints believed to be the causes. During an interview in The Pivot Podcast, Travis addressed his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and set the record straight about him not supporting Kayla financially.

He also announced that he wasn't in a relationship, was content with being single, and was focused on his career.

Is Travis Kelce single?

Travis Kelce looks on before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo: Michael Owens

Yes, he is. However, reports have linked the NFL star to various women, including, most recently, Zuri Hall and Meegan Thee Stallion. According to Essentially Sports, paparazzi have spotted Kelce and rapper Meegan together on multiple occasions. However, Meegan has denied the rumours.

On the other hand, Travis' ex-girlfriend, Kayla, unfollowed the NFL star and Meegan on Instagram.

FAQs

Are Kayla, Nicole, and Travis still together? No, they are not. The pair split in May 2022, and any picture of Travis Kelce's girlfriend is old. Why did Kayla and Travis break up? The couple reportedly broke due to financial reasons, with Kayla labelling Travis as cheap. Who is Travis Kelce's girlfriend? The NFL star is single. However, reports link him with various women, including TV personality Zuri Hall and rapper Meegan Thee Stallion. Who has Travis Kelce dated? He dated Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022 and reality TV star Maya Benberry in 2016. Does Travis Kelce have any children? No, he doesn't. However, he has a close relationship with his nieces. How old is Travis Kelce? He is 33 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 5 October 1989. What team does Travis Kelce play for? He is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

Travis Kelce's girlfriend has been of interest to fans who are eager to know more about the NFL star's relationship status. As of July 2023, the NFL star is single, coming off a five-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Before Kayla, Travis was in a relationship with Maya Benberry in 2016.

