Is Cote de Pablo married? Everything we know about her dating history

Coté de Pablo has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is a talented actress best known for her roles as Ziva David on NCIS and Laura Kaleshe on Prototype. While her professional life is widely known, her personal life remains a mystery. Is Cote de Pablo married, or is she dating?

Cote de Pablo has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fan base for her various portrayals. Her talent has solidified her status as a respected and influential figure in the acting world. But is Cote de Pablo married? Aside from her successful career, the actress has kept her love life a secret, resulting in rumours and speculations.

Real name María José de Pablo Fernández Gender Female Date of birth 12 November 1979 Age 44 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Santiago, Chile Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Francisco de Pablo Father María Olga Fernández Siblings Two Relationship status Single School Arvida Middle School, New World School of the Arts High School University Carnegie Mellon University Profession Actress, singer Net worth $6 million–$9 million

Is Cote de Pablo married?

No, the American actress is not married. In addition, she has never been married before. Is Cote de Pablo in a relationship? She has kept her love life private and is reportedly single. Her last publicly known romantic relationship was with Ecuadorian actor Diego Serrano.

However, there have been rumours that the actress had previously linked up with fellow NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly. Here is a detailed breakdown of her love life, including her alleged partner

Diego Serrano

Who is Cote de Pablo's partner? Diego Serrano is the actress' former partner. He is an Ecuadorian actor best known for playing Diego Guittierez on The Young and the Restless and Tomas Rivera in Another World.

Serrano and Cote de Pablo had a long-term relationship from 2000 to June 2015. Their long-term relationship made people think the pair were married, but they were not. According to Calas, the former couple even shared a residence in Los Angeles.

Michael Weatherly

Michael Weatherly Jr. is an American actor, producer, director, and musician best known for playing special agent Anthony DiNozzo in NCIS. He has also played Logan Cale in Dark Angel (2000–2002), Dr. Jason Bull in Bull (2016–2022) and Dean Sparks in Meet Wally Sparks (1997).

Did Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly date in real life? Despite their fantastic chemistry on NCIS, they have never had a romantic relationship. However, they have a close friendship and professional relationship. De Pablo and Weatherly first appeared together onscreen on NCIS Season 3 in 2005.

Speaking during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2009, the duo said the following about each other. Michael said;

My first impression was that you were a very put-together young lady from New York. I was amazed by the focus and the clarity of the performance, and before I knew it, I had fallen hopelessly, desperately into an enchanted spell.

De Pablo exclaimed;

Wow. That was quite the answer.

Cote de Pablo then asked Weatherly what name he would give them if they dated in real life. He responded that he'd nickname them "Ham and Cheese."

Does Cote de Pablo have any kids?

The actress does not have any kids. While Cote doesn't have a family of her own, she has admitted that it is something she looks forward to. While speaking during an interview with Rachael Ray, De Pablo revealed;

I'm the only one out of the original NCIS cast that hasn't done any of it: marriage and children. Eventually, it will likely happen. Things have been slow to come. I hope they will come when the time is right.

Cote de Pablo's movies and TV shows

Her IMDb profile shows she has twelve acting and one production credit. Here are some of her notable movies and TV shows.

The Jury as Marguerite Cisneros (2004)

as Marguerite Cisneros (2004) NCIS as Agent Ziva David (2005–2013) (2019–2020)

as Agent Ziva David (2005–2013) (2019–2020) The Last Rites of Ransom Pride as Bruja (2010)

as Bruja (2010) The 33 as Jessica Vega (2015)

as Jessica Vega (2015) The Dovekeepers as Shirah (2015)

as Shirah (2015) Prototype as Laura Kale (2016)

as Laura Kale (2016) Seneca as Celeste (2019)

as Celeste (2019) MIA as Producer (2019)

as Producer (2019) NCIS: Tony and Ziva as Ziva David (TBA)

What is Cote de Pablo doing today?

She is headlining the new NCIS spinoff (NCIS: Tony and Ziva) on Paramount+. Paramount+ ordered a 10-episode series in which she will reunite with Michael Weatherly and reprise their roles as fan-favourites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

Why did Cote de Pablo leave NCIS?

In 2016, the actress left NCIS for political reasons and was also dissatisfied with the script. In a 2016 Q&A interview, she revealed;

Unfortunately, because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to stay. Look, I love this character. I worked eight years in crafting this character and loving her, so when I felt or I perceived the character was not being treated with the respect she deserved, all the money in the world couldn't have made me stay.

De Pablo continued;

They were going to send her back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman. And I said, 'Well, what's the, what do I leave all the women that have watched and followed the show for so long?' And I didn't think it was fair. So I said, 'Until someone can really write something fantastic for her, I won't go back.'

FAQs

Who is Cote de Pablo? She is a Chilean-American actress and singer best known for her role as Agent Ziva David on the TV series NCIS. What is Cote de Pablo's real name? Her real name is María José de Pablo Fernández. Is Cote De Pablo married? No, as of June 2024, the actress is not married. In addition, she is reportedly single and keeps her love life private. Who are Cote de Pablo's kids? The star doesn't have any children. Who is Cote de Pablo's former partner? The actress was in a relationship with Ecuadorian actor Diego Serrano from 2000 to 2015. What is Cote de Pablo doing today? The actress and singer is headlining a new NCIS spinoff on Paramount+. What is Cote de Pablo's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $9 million in 2024.

"Is Cote De Pablo married?" is among the most searched questions online. The actress isn't married and is reportedly single. She was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Diego Serrano from 2000 to June 2015.

