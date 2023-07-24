Who is Vlatko Andonovski: Meet the USA women's soccer coach

In the realm of women's soccer, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) holds an unrivalled position as a dominant force. At the helm of this exceptional team is Vlatko Andonovski, a skilled coach who has taken on the task of steering the USWNT to further glory.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski of the United States watches his team during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Brad Smith

Who is the US Women's National Soccer Team coach? Vlatko Andonovski has been the USWNT coach since October 2019. He became the ninth coach of the team months after the squad had just won its second consecutive World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about Vlatko Andonovski.

Profile summary

Full name Vlatko Andonovski Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1976 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Skopje, North Macedonia Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America Nationality Macedonian-American Religion Christianity Education Park University, Ohio University Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Biljana Andonovski Children 3 Occupation Soccer coach

Vlatko Andonovski's biography

Vlatko Andonovski was born on 14 September 1976. Where is the USA women's coach from? He was born in Skopje, North Macedonia, which was once part of Yugoslavia. Vlatko is 46 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Is Vlatko Andonovski Russian?

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski of Team United States speaks to media members at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

The soccer coach is a Macedonian-American citizen. He first moved to the United States in 2000 when he began playing soccer professionally in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL). He became an American citizen in 2015 by naturalisation.

Educational history

In 2008, Vlatko Andonovski enrolled in Park University and obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and management. He subsequently went on to earn a Master's degree in coaching education from Ohio University.

Career and achievements

Vlatko Andonovski spent six seasons in the Macedonian Football League as a central defender with several clubs. He moved to the United States in 2000 after signing with the NPSL's Wichita Wings. While there, he was named the Defender of the Year in 2002.

He then played for the California Cougars, Kansas City Comets, and Philadelphia Kixx in the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL). While there, he was a two-time MISL All-Star.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski of the United States looks on before the SheBelieves Cup match against Brazil at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

His first head coaching job was with FC Kansas City of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2013. He won two titles in 2014 and 2015 during his five-year tenure with this team.

In 2019, he won his second NWSL Coach of the Year award while serving as the head coach of Reign FC for two seasons. There, he mentored American female soccer star Megan Rapinoe. In five of his seven seasons in the league, Vlatko led his teams to the playoffs.

Vlatko Andonovski took over as USWNT coach in October 2019. He succeeded Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back titles with the team before stepping down. The Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where the USWNT won bronze, is the highest-profile achievement that Andonovski has had so far with the team.

How much does Vlatko Andonovski make?

During the fiscal year that ended 31 March 2022, Andonovski received $446,495 in salary. This included $50,000 in bonuses for the USWNT's bronze-medal result at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. His salary is 73% less than what the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) head coach receives.

Who is Vlatko Andonovski's wife?

The soccer coach is married to Biljana Andonovski, who is also Macedonian. Together, they have three children: Dragana, Luka, and Daria. His eldest daughter plays women's soccer at the University level. Vlatko resides with his family in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

Fast facts about Vlatko Andonovski

Who is Vlatko Andonovski? He is the USWNT's head coach. Where is Andonovski from? He was born in Skopje, North Macedonia How old is the current US women's soccer coach? He is 46 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 September 1976. Is Vlatko Andonovski Russian? The soccer coach is Macedonian-American. Is Vlatko Andonovski married? His wife is Biljana Andonovski. Was Jill Ellis, former US women's soccer coach, fired? No, she decided to step down as she felt the time was right for her to leave.

Vlatko Andonovski's journey from a teenage soccer player, in Macedonia, to the head coach of the USWNT demonstrates his dedication to the game. His influence on women's soccer in the United States has been enormous, propelling the USWNT to global success.

