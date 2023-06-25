David Corenswet: 10 fascinating facts about the American actor
The film industry is home to some of the biggest names in entertainment. These stars have amassed huge followers due to their work. Among the top up-and-coming stars in the industry is David Corenswet. But apart from his film and TV appearances, what else do you know about him?
David Corenswet has made a name for himself as a talented actor in Hollywood. The star is among the most sought-after actors and one of the candidates most likely to star in Superman: Legacy. With such a bright future, it is no surprise fans are eager to learn more about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|David Packard Corenswet
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 July 1993
|Age
|30 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height in feet
|6'4"
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Weight in pounds
|171
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Caroline Packard
|Father
|John Corenswet
|Siblings
|One
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Shipley School
|College
|University of Pennsylvania, Juilliard School
|Profession
|Actor, screenwriter, producer
|@davidcorenswet
10 fascinating facts about David Corenswet
David Corenswet is an American actor making strides to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. If you are a fan of Hollywood TV shows, you might be familiar with Corenswet's work. Below are ten facts about him you should know.
1. He was born in 1993
David Packard Corenswet was born 8 July 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. What is David Corenswet's age? The actor is 30 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Cancer.
2. He comes from a gifted family
David Corenswet comes from a family of talented individuals. His father, John Corenswet, was an entertainer-turned-lawyer. David's mother, Caroline Packard, is a legal counsellor, while his sister, Amy Packard Corenswet, is a University of Pennsylvania Law School graduate practising law.
His maternal grandfather is Edward Packard, an artist, legal advisor and author. He has composed over 50 books in the youngsters' Choose Your Own Adventure gamebook series. David's maternal grandmother was a Quaker lobbyist.
David's paternal grandparents are Sam J. Corenswet Jr and Ann R. Schornstein.
3. He has a degree in Fine Arts
The American actor attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He then enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, where as a freshman, he applied for a position at the Juilliard School in New York City.
David's application was accepted, and he joined Juilliard, the performing arts school, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in drama.
4. He would have been a lawyer if not for his passion for acting
During an interview with Magazine C, David revealed that were it not for acting; he would have pursued law like his parents and sister. Also, when asked if he felt secure in the movie industry, he answered no, disclosing that nothing is permanent or secure in life.
5. He began his career in theatre
The American actor's background in entertainment began in theatre. As a child actor, David featured in various professional theatre productions, including All My Sons (2002), Macbeth (2003), La Vie En Bleu (2003) and The Forgiving Harvest (2004).
6. His father inspired him to become an actor
According to Corenswet's interview with Magazine C, the actor revealed that his dad inspired him to become an actor. He disclosed that his father took him to all his theatre gigs as a kid. David added that his dad used to give him old New York subway tokens as good luck charms during his auditions.
The actor revealed that after his father died, he found a vintage subway token in his belongings, and he always wears it.
7. He wrote his first film screenplay in 2011
In 2011, the star wrote the screenplay for the 2011 short film Following Chase. He also starred in the film, making it his big-screen debut. Three years later, in 2014, Corenswet co-wrote, starred and produced the web series Moe & Jerryweather (2014-2016).
8. He boasts over 20 acting credits
According to IMDb, the American entertainer has 23 credits as an actor as of mid-2023. Some of David Corenswet's movies and TV shows include:
Movies
- Following Chase
- Michael and Clyde
- Affairs of State
- The Sunlit Night
- Project Pay Day
- Look Both Ways
- Pearl
TV shows
- Moe & Jerryweather
- One Bad Choice
- Elementary
- House of Cards
- The Politician
- Hollywood
- We Own This City
Who did David Corenswet play on House of Cards? The actor portrayed Reed in the episode Chapter 27 from 2018.
9. He is likely to become the next Superman
According to Screen Rant, David Corenswet is among the top actors linked to becoming the next Superman. If he lands the job, David Corenswet Superman role will be his biggest breakthrough and the first high-budget film in his career.
10. David leads a low-key life
David Corenswet's relationships have piqued fans' interest, with many eager to know if the star is dating. According to Whos Dated Who, the actor is single as of mid-2023.
David Corenswet is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer. He is well known for starring in House of Cards, The Politician, Hollywood, Look Both Ways and others. The actor has been active since 2011, when he began his career as a child actor.
