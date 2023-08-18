Who is Oscar Maximilian Jackman: Meet Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's son

Oscar Maximilian Jackman is an American-Australian celebrity child widely recognised as the adoptive child of Hugh Jackman, a famous Australian actor and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, a well-known Australian actress and producer.

Oscar Jackman is seen with a metal detector on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Photo: KHAP

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's father, Hugh, is an actor widely recognised for his roles in X-Men (2000), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Les Misérables (2012) and Logan (2017). Due to his celebrity status, many would love to know more about his family, including his son Oscar.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's profile summary

Full name Oscar Maximilian Jackman Famous as Hugh Jackman's son Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth California, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Hugh Jackman Mother Amber Lanham, Deborra-Lee Furness Siblings Ava Eliot, Nyomi, Olivia Relationship status Single Education Leeds Arts University

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's biography

Oscar was born in California, United States, to his biological mother, Amber Lanham. When did Hugh Jackman adopt Oscar? He was adopted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness as an infant in 2000. Later in 2005, they also adopted his younger sister Ava Eliot.

Oscar has two biological siblings, Nyomi and Olivia Lanham, brought up by their aunt Rochelle. The celebrity child's biological mother died in 2005. The details about Oscar Maximilian Jackman's biological father are unavailable.

He attended Leeds Arts University for his Film making, Film/Cinema/Video Studies education. Is Hugh Jackman's son biracial? Oscar is of African-American, Hawaiian, Caucasian, Bosnian, and Cherokee descent. He is an Australian-American national.

Deborra-Lee Furness and son Oscar Jackman in Sydney, Australia. Photo: KHAP

Maximilian's adoptive dad, Hugh, is a famous actor who started acting in 1994 in the TV series Law of the Land. He was later featured in several other films and TV series, such as Someone Like You (2001), Snow Flower and the Secret Fan (2011), The Greatest Showman (2017) and Human Resources (2022–2023).

According to his IMDb page, Maximilian's father has four upcoming films and mini TV series. Hugh Jackman's upcoming movies include; Deadpool 3 (2024), Faraway Downs, Apostle Paul and The Good Spy.

His adoptive mum, Deborra-Lee Furness, is an actress known for her roles in Shame (1988), Waiting (1991), Jindabyne (2006) and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010).

How old is Oscar Maximilian Jackman?

Hugh Jackman's son's age is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Hugh Jackman's son do?

Maximilian has not yet declared his post-college job plans. He tries to maintain a low profile but frequently attends red-carpet events with his esteemed parents.

What are Oscar Maximilian Jackman's movies? The celebrity child has yet to act in any film as of August 2023.

What is Hugh Jackman's son's net worth?

Oscar has no established career and, thus, no source of income. He is entirely dependent on his parents for survival. His dad has an estimated net worth of $180 million. He earns his income through his acting career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his mother has an estimated net worth of $50 million. She earns her income through her acting and producing career.

How tall is Oscar Maximilian Jackman?

Actor Hugh Jackman's son Oscar Maximillian Jackman is seen upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Oscar Maximilian is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts about Hugh Jackman's son

Who is Hugh Jackman's son? His adoptive son is called Oscar Maximilian. How old is Oscar Maximilian? He is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 May 2000. When did Hugh Jackman adopt Oscar? He adopted him as an infant in the year 2000. How many kids has Hugh Jackman adopted? He has adopted two children; Ava Eliot and Oscar Maximilian. Who is Hugh Jackman's wife? His wife is called Deborra-Lee Furness, an Australian producer and actress. What is the age difference between Hugh Jackman and his wife? They are 13 years apart in age. Hugh was born on 12 October 1968 and is 54 years old as of August 2023. His wife, Deborra, was born on 30 November 1955 and is 67 years old as of August 2023. Who are Oscar Maximilian's biological siblings? He has two biological siblings, Nyomi and Olivia.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman is an American-Australian celebrity child widely recognised for being Hugh Jackman's adoptive son. His biological mother was Amber Lanham. She died in 2005.

