Who is Dumisani Dlamini? Everything you need to know about South African actor

When mentioning famous South African actors, one name is bound to come to mind, Dumisani Dlamini. The actor has had a long and successful career starring in several notable productions, including Sarafina! (1992), Drum (2004) and Entabeni (2008).

South African actor Dumisani Dlamini in leather attire (L) and (R) poses in traditional Zulu attire during a scene. Photo: @official_dumisanidlamini on Instagram (modified by author)

Dumisani Dlamini made headlines after his daughter, famous American rapper Doja Cat, gained fame. The news surprised many who didn't know that the South African actor had a family in the United States.

Dumisani Dlamini's profile summary

Full name Dumisani Dlamini Gender Male Date of birth 23 October 1963 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Separated Ex-wife Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Children Seven Profession Actor, producer, motivational speaker, MC/host Net worth $500,000 - $3 million Instagram @official_dumisanidlamini

Dumisani Dlamini's bio

Where is Dumisani Dlamini from? The actor is from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa, where he was born and raised. He was born on 23 October 1963 and is 59 years old (as of July 2023). Dumisani is a South African national, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Dumisani began his career in film by featuring in the 1992 classic film Sarafina! in which he played the character Crocodile. The film was shot in the United States, where Dumisani lived for 15 years. From 1997, the star worked as a painter and film stand-by assistant for six years.

In 2008, Dumisani starred in the TV show Entabeni, where he played the role of Zorro. The star went on to star in various films and TV shows. They include The Seven of Daran: The Battle of Pareo Rock (2008), Love and Kwaito (2016), iNumber Number (TV series, 2017) and Reyka (2021).

Dumisani has also produced three shows in his career. He was a producer in the film Drum (2004) and the TV mini-series Homecoming (2004). Dumisani was also an assistant producer in the documentary film Of Journey, Home and Treasure (2008).

Dumisani Dlamini’s nominations

According to IMDb, the South African actor has received two nominations in his career. They include:

2009: SAFTA Golden Horn – Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama ( Usindiso )

) 2022: SAFTA Golden Horn – Best Actor in a TV Drama (Ehostela)

Dumisani Dlamini’s Sarafina role also saw him get a nomination in 1995. Together with Joseph Shabalala, they were nominated for Jefferson Award for Choreography for Nomathemba at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Who is Dumisani Dlamini's wife?

The star married American graphic designer Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, of Jewish heritage, on 27 February 1995. The pair met in New York City when Dlamini performed on Broadway and briefly dated. Their relationship resulted in the birth of two children, a son and a daughter.

However, the relationship dwindled as Dlamini was too busy on tour to spend time with his family. According to Radar Online, Dlamini and Sawyer separated on 14 October 1995 and filed for divorce after 27 years in 2022.

Who is Dumisani Dlamini daughter?

She is known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, a famous American singer and songwriter who goes by the stage name Doja Cat. Amala was born on 21 October 1995 in Los Angeles, California and is 27 years old (as of 2023).

Amala has four studio albums and one EP. Her success has seen her receive one Grammy Award from sixteen nominations, five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Did Doja Cat meet her father?

Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

No, she didn't. According to IOL, the American superstar revealed during an encounter with legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg that she had not met his father. Goldberg worked with Doja's father, Dlamini, on the Sarafina! Film.

In his defence, Dlamini has claimed that he has tried to contact his daughter, but her management has prevented it.

FAQs

Who is Dumisani Dlamini? He is a South African actor and entertainer renowned for his role as Crocodile in the 1992 film Sarafina. Where is Dumisani Dlamini from? He is from Durban, South Africa, where he was born and raised. How old is Dumisani Dlamini? The actor is 59 years old as of July 2023, having been born on 23 October 1963. Who is Dumisani Dlamini's wife? The actor is not married but previously married American graphic designer Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, of Jewish heritage. Together they have two children. Who is Dumisani Dlamini's daughter? The South African entertainer's daughter is American rapper, singer and songwriter Doja Cat. Did Doja Cat meet his father? Per IOL, the American rapper has not met his father.

Dumisani Dlamini is a South African actor and media personality. He is famous for being the father of award-winning American female artist and rapper Doja Cat. Dumisani is also known for his film and TV show roles. One of his most prominent features is in Sarafina, where he played the role of Crocodile.

