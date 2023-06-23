Global site navigation

Ray Emodi: Get to know more about the Nigerian model, actor and media personality
by  Chris Ndetei

The Nollywood industry is one of the biggest in Africa and has produced some big names, including Ray Emodi. The actor is well known for portraying 'bad-boy' roles in films. Discover exciting facts about the actor.

Nigerian model, actor, and media personality Ray Emodi.
Ray Emodi has made a name for himself among the top male actors from Nollywood. Since his first film in 2011, the actor has become one of the most sought-after stars in the Nigerian movie scene.

Profile summary

Full nameChuka Ray Emodi
GenderMale
Date of birth4 September 1990
Age32 years old (as of July 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthEnugu State, Nigeria
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack (Igbo tribe)
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'4"
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds209
Weight in kilograms95
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
MotherSenator Joy Emodi
FatherDr Okey Emodi (deceased)
SiblingsThree
Relationship statusSingle
UniversityNottingham Trent University, New York Film Academy (NYFA)
ProfessionActor, singer, media personality
Instagram@rayemodi

Ray Emodi's biography

Chuka Ray Emodi was born on 4 September 1990 in Enugu State, Nigeria. His parents are Dr Okey Emodi (deceased) and Senator Joy Emodi. He is the last born in his family and has three siblings, one brother, Onyechi Nwachukwu, and two sisters, Chibogu Emodi-Ilozue and Nneka Eze.

Ray Emodi attended primary and secondary school in Nigeria before moving to England, where he attended Nottingham Trent University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. The actor moved to the USA, enrolled at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and graduated with a Master's in Fine Arts in acting.

How old is Ray Emodi?

The Nollywood star is 32 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He will turn 33 years on 4 September 2023.

Career

Ray began his career while in school in the USA, where he worked as a model. After graduating, he ventured into acting, debuting in a 3-minute clip as Jon Hazard in Reality Check (2011).

According to his IMDb profile, the actor debuted in the 2017 romantic film Unfinished Business. He then appeared in films like Our Dirty Little Secrets, Line of Heart and Daddy's Duty.

Besides his acting career, Ray is also a producer, director and writer. The actor directed the 2014 short film You Don't Say, produced Daddy's Duty (2023), You Don't Say (2014) and God's Own Villa (2013).

As a writer, Ray has written for You Don't Say, Lies Hidden in the Truth (2013) and God's Own Villa.

The actor is also a musician. His first track is Night Time, where he collaborated with Nigerian artist Ouma Ibrahim. He has released various singles, including B.P (2019), Steph Curry (2021), The Youth (2018) and The Best (2023).

Ray Emodi’s movies

Per IMDb, the Nollywood actor has 105 credits as an actor as of mid-2023. Here are some movies he has been featured in his career so far.

Title of filmYearRoles
Daddy's Duty2023Daniel
Pieces of Me2023Kess
She Is the One2022Olayinka
Couple Rivalry2022Oscar
Leah's Offer2021Han
Just a Sin2021Fidel
Strive2020Lucas
Entangled Guilt2020Felix
Nanny for Christmas2019Osmond
Imperfect2019Doctor Bassey
11 Days2018
Heaven on My Mind2018Ben Peters
Who Killed Chief?2017Ajibade
Side Chic Squad2017
Animus (short)2015Officer Wright
Eye on the Ball2014Danny
You Don't Say2014Parker Stone
Lies Hidden in the Truth2013Mr K
God's Own Villa2013Ray
A Daughter's Dilemma2012Alpha
Heartbreak Stakeout2012Ray
Set Me Free2011Kevin Prop
The Reality Check2011Jon Hazard

Who is Ray Emodi's real wife?

Nollywood actor Ray Emodi takes a selfie (L) and (R) he performs on stage.
As of mid-2023, the actor is still single and is yet to marry. However, Ray has been linked to various Nigerian actresses, including Ebube Nwagbo. In 2022, photos of the pair went viral on social media, with some fans speculating that Edube was Ray Emodi's wife.

However, as it turned out, Ebube Nwagbo and Ray were promoting a film, and the photos they took were from the set.

FAQs

  1. Who is Ray Emodi? He is a Nigerian actor, singer, model and media personality.
  2. What is Ray Emodi's age? The Nollywood star is 32 years old (as of 2023). He was born on 4 September 1990.
  3. Where is Ray Emodi from? The actor is from Enugu State in Nigeria, where he was born and raised.
  4. Is Ray Emodi married? No. The actor hasn't tied the knot. However, tabloids have linked him with fellow Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo.
  5. Who are Ray Emodi's parents? His parents are Dr Okey Emodi (deceased) and Senator Joy Emodi. Ray's mother was the first Igbo female Senator elected in 2005 and represented Anambra North Constituency.
  6. How many movies does Ray Emodi have? According to IMDb, the actor has 105 credits as of mid-2023.
  7. How many siblings does Ray Emodi have? He has three siblings, one brother Onyechi Nwachukwu, and two sisters, Nneka Eze and Chibogu Emodi-Ilozue.

Ray Emodi is a Nigerian actor, model and media personality. He is among the top Nigerian male actors known for portraying bad boys in films. Some of the actor's films include Mother of Three (2023), She is the One (2022), Love Eternal (2022), and Strive (2020), among others.

