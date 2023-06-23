The Nollywood industry is one of the biggest in Africa and has produced some big names, including Ray Emodi. The actor is well known for portraying 'bad-boy' roles in films. Discover exciting facts about the actor.

Ray Emodi has made a name for himself among the top male actors from Nollywood. Since his first film in 2011, the actor has become one of the most sought-after stars in the Nigerian movie scene.

Profile summary

Full name Chuka Ray Emodi Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1990 Age 32 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Igbo tribe) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Senator Joy Emodi Father Dr Okey Emodi (deceased) Siblings Three Relationship status Single University Nottingham Trent University, New York Film Academy (NYFA) Profession Actor, singer, media personality Instagram @rayemodi

Ray Emodi's biography

Chuka Ray Emodi was born on 4 September 1990 in Enugu State, Nigeria. His parents are Dr Okey Emodi (deceased) and Senator Joy Emodi. He is the last born in his family and has three siblings, one brother, Onyechi Nwachukwu, and two sisters, Chibogu Emodi-Ilozue and Nneka Eze.

Ray Emodi attended primary and secondary school in Nigeria before moving to England, where he attended Nottingham Trent University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. The actor moved to the USA, enrolled at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and graduated with a Master's in Fine Arts in acting.

How old is Ray Emodi?

The Nollywood star is 32 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He will turn 33 years on 4 September 2023.

Career

Ray began his career while in school in the USA, where he worked as a model. After graduating, he ventured into acting, debuting in a 3-minute clip as Jon Hazard in Reality Check (2011).

According to his IMDb profile, the actor debuted in the 2017 romantic film Unfinished Business. He then appeared in films like Our Dirty Little Secrets, Line of Heart and Daddy's Duty.

Besides his acting career, Ray is also a producer, director and writer. The actor directed the 2014 short film You Don't Say, produced Daddy's Duty (2023), You Don't Say (2014) and God's Own Villa (2013).

As a writer, Ray has written for You Don't Say, Lies Hidden in the Truth (2013) and God's Own Villa.

The actor is also a musician. His first track is Night Time, where he collaborated with Nigerian artist Ouma Ibrahim. He has released various singles, including B.P (2019), Steph Curry (2021), The Youth (2018) and The Best (2023).

Ray Emodi’s movies

Per IMDb, the Nollywood actor has 105 credits as an actor as of mid-2023. Here are some movies he has been featured in his career so far.

Title of film Year Roles Daddy's Duty 2023 Daniel Pieces of Me 2023 Kess She Is the One 2022 Olayinka Couple Rivalry 2022 Oscar Leah's Offer 2021 Han Just a Sin 2021 Fidel Strive 2020 Lucas Entangled Guilt 2020 Felix Nanny for Christmas 2019 Osmond Imperfect 2019 Doctor Bassey 11 Days 2018 Heaven on My Mind 2018 Ben Peters Who Killed Chief? 2017 Ajibade Side Chic Squad 2017 Animus (short) 2015 Officer Wright Eye on the Ball 2014 Danny You Don't Say 2014 Parker Stone Lies Hidden in the Truth 2013 Mr K God's Own Villa 2013 Ray A Daughter's Dilemma 2012 Alpha Heartbreak Stakeout 2012 Ray Set Me Free 2011 Kevin Prop The Reality Check 2011 Jon Hazard

Who is Ray Emodi's real wife?

As of mid-2023, the actor is still single and is yet to marry. However, Ray has been linked to various Nigerian actresses, including Ebube Nwagbo. In 2022, photos of the pair went viral on social media, with some fans speculating that Edube was Ray Emodi's wife.

However, as it turned out, Ebube Nwagbo and Ray were promoting a film, and the were from the set.

FAQs

Who is Ray Emodi? He is a Nigerian actor, singer, model and media personality. What is Ray Emodi's age? The Nollywood star is 32 years old (as of 2023). He was born on 4 September 1990. Where is Ray Emodi from? The actor is from Enugu State in Nigeria, where he was born and raised. Is Ray Emodi married? No. The actor hasn't tied the knot. However, tabloids have linked him with fellow Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo. Who are Ray Emodi's parents? His parents are Dr Okey Emodi (deceased) and Senator Joy Emodi. Ray's mother was the first Igbo female Senator elected in 2005 and represented Anambra North Constituency. How many movies does Ray Emodi have? According to IMDb, the actor has 105 credits as of mid-2023. How many siblings does Ray Emodi have? He has three siblings, one brother Onyechi Nwachukwu, and two sisters, Nneka Eze and Chibogu Emodi-Ilozue.

Ray Emodi is a Nigerian actor, model and media personality. He is among the top Nigerian male actors known for portraying bad boys in films. Some of the actor's films include Mother of Three (2023), She is the One (2022), Love Eternal (2022), and Strive (2020), among others.

