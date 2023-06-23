Who is Christopher Nkunku? Everything you need to know about the football player

Who is Christopher Nkunku? He is a competitive French midfielder who has been playing for the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig since 2019 and the France national team. Christopher attended the renowned French national football academy in Clairefontaine and began his career at Paris Saint-Germain F.C. He recently joined the English Premier League and will be playing for Chelsea F.C from July 2023.

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig looks on during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Nkunku started playing soccer at a young age because he had an encouraging dad and an older brother who supported him in pursuing his love for sports. His initial club was AS Marolles, where he played for three years. He attended Fontainebleau in 2009 and stayed there for a year before heading to the Paris Saint-Germain Academy.

Christopher Nkunku's biography

Where is Christopher Nkunku from? The renowned football player was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, Seine-et-Marne, France and has a Congolese origin. Christopher Nkunku's parents are from DR Congo. He grew up alongside his two siblings. He attended the Paris Saint-Germain Academy.

Christopher Nkunku of France looks on before the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Greece at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

How old is Christopher Nkunku?

He is 25 years old as of June 2023. The famous personality was born on 14 November 1997. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Christopher enrolled in Paris Saint-Germain's junior system in 2010. He played for the youth team that finished second in the 2015-16 UEFA Youth League. On 8 December 2015, at 18, he made his first professional appearance against Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League match, substituting Lucas Moura after eighty-seven minutes in a 2-0 home victory.

He signed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig on 18 July 2019 for an estimated €13 million transfer price and €2 million bonuses. On 11 August, he made his professional debut for the team in a DFB-Pokal encounter against VfL Osnabrück, which concluded in a 3-2 win.

A few days later, he made his Bundesliga debut, netting his initial competitive goal in a 4-0 win against local rivals Union Berlin on the inaugural matchday of the 2019-20 season.

The French player recently agreed to a six-year contract with Premier League team Chelsea on 20 June 2023. The sum was estimated to be in the range of £52 million.

What is Christopher Nkunku's net worth?

Nkunku Christopher's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. He earns his income through his football career.

How tall is Christopher Nkunku?

French forward Christopher Nkunku gives a press conference during the preparation of the French squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. Photo: Bertrand GUAY

Source: Getty Images

The French footballer's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

