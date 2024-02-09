Who is Regina Hall's husband? Is Regina Hall married? All we know

If you are a fan of black comedies, you might be familiar with actress Regina Hall. She rose to prominence as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie film franchise. Her career success on TV has generated interest in her personal life. Is the star married? If yes, who is Regina Hall's husband?

Regina Hall's relationship status has been the topic of interest for a section of fans. The actress' beauty and talent have left many wondering who the lucky man could be, acting as her support system. However, the star has yet to give out much information about her love life.

Regina Hall's profile summary

Full name Regina Lee Hall Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1970 Age 53 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC., USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ruby Hall Father Odie Hall Siblings One Relationship status Single School Immaculata High School University Fordham University (BA), New York University (MA) Profession Actress Net worth $6 million–$8 million Instagram @morereginahall Facebook

Who is Regina Hall?

Regina Lee Hall is an . She was born on 12 December 1970 in Washington, DC., USA. What is Regina Hall's age? She is 53 years old (as of 2024), and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Regina's father, Odie Hall, was a contractor and electrician, and her mother, Ruby Hall, was a teacher while growing up.

Who is Regina Hall's husband?

The actress is not married. Who is Regina Hall's boyfriend? As of 2024, the actress is reportedly single. She has never been married and keeps her love life private. In 2020, she spoke about the matter during an interview with Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast, Hall said:

It's a little bit of a sacred area until there is a baby or a ring. I just feel like relationships are sacred until you're in a space where you are really certain and knowing,

She continued:

Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in [is off limits], but I understand people's curiosity because I ask God 'Who is it going to be?' as much as they do. I'm like, 'God!' But I also do that with other people. My friends call me and say, 'Guess what I heard?' So, I think it's just natural human curiosity.

Regina revealed that she had learnt the hard way how painful breakups could be. Hall even reportedly considered becoming a nun. That is why she keeps her love life private. On breakups, she said:

I've gone through breakups before in the public eye, and it's hard to tell friends, then it's the failure of a relationship.

Regina Hall's dating history

Who is Regina Hall's boyfriend? At the time of writing, the actress is reportedly single. However, she has been romantically linked with a few high-profile guys in the entertainment industry. Here are the most notable ones:

Sadat X

Sadat X is an American rapper best known as a member of the alternative hip-hop group Brand Nubian. Regina has been featured in his song The Interview on his Wild Cowboys album.

During a 2017 interview on the Leschea Show, Sadat X claimed that he dated the actress and lived with her for seven years during the 1990s. He even admitted that he messed up the relationship, expressing that he should have married her. Sadat X revealed:

I met her when she was a senior at Fordham University. She was finished her undergraduate, and we started dating. We lived together for, like, seven years,

He continued,

If I was to look at a regret is I probably should have married her. But I am still great friends with her to this day.

Damon Wayans

Marlon Wayans, while promoting his Netflix movie Naked, revealed to People that his kiss scene with Regina makes him the third Wayans she kissed. In the revelation, Marlon disclosed that Hall used to date his older brother, Damon Wayans.

He said:

I kissed Regina, I was the third Wayne she kissed. So she kissed my brother (Shawn). She used to date Damon, and I swear in one of those kisses, I kinda tasted Shawn.

Sanaa Lathan

Rumours about Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall dating began in 2005. The two lived together during the filming of the movie Love & Basketball in 2000. Regina Hall addressed these rumours in 2016 in an interview with The Breakfast Club, where she dismissed the rumours, stating that they both found the stories amusing.

Common

In 2016, Regina Hall and rapper Common were rumoured to be in a relationship when they co-starred in the movie Barbershop: The Next Cut. However, Common refuted these rumours in an interview with The Breakfast Club, stating that he and Regina Hall were just friends. He referred to Regina as his buddy and somebody that he cared for as a friend.

FAQs

The topic of Regina Hall's husband has generated a lot of interest from her fans. However, as of 2024, the actress is not married, and her love life is private. Even so, Regina Hall has been linked with some famous names.

