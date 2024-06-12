Stassi Schroeder's net worth: How wealthy is the Vanderpump Rules cast member?

Stassi Schroeder is an American reality television star, actress, podcast host, model, and writer. Her popularity originates primarily from her tenure as a cast member of Vanderpump Rules (2013-2020). From her television career to her various entrepreneurial ventures, explore Stassi Schroeder's net worth.

Stassi Schroeder in a white shirt and plaid blazer (L) and in a beige tank top and cream blazer (R). Photo: @stassischroeder on Instagram (modified by author)

Stassi Schroeder is a renowned cast member from Bravo's hit series Vanderpump Rules. This reality TV show follows the tumultuous lives of waiters and waitresses at various restaurants owned by reality queen Lisa Vanderpump.

Profile summary

Full name Nastassia Bianca Schroeder Famous as Stassi Schroeder Gender Female Date of birth 24 June 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Mount Carmel Academy; Loyola Marymount University Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Mark Mother Dayna Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Beau Clark Children 2 Occupation Reality television star, actress, podcast host, model, entrepreneur, and writer. Net worth $2 million Instagram @stassischroeder

What is Stassi Schroeder's net worth?

Is Stassi Schroeder rich? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo, and HotNewHipHop, Stassi Schroeder's net worth is $2 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth from her various ventures in television, writing, fashion, and endorsements. Stassi's ability to navigate multiple industries has contributed significantly to her financial success.

Stassi Schroeder's career

Stassi started her television career by participating in the 2005 The Amazing Race season with her father, stepmother Char, and brother Hunter, finishing in seventh place.

Top-5 Stassi Schroeder facts. Photo: @stassischroeder on Instagram (modified by author)

Schroeder was a cast member of the 2008 reality series Queen Bees and starred in seven episodes of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 to 2014.

In 2010, Schroeder started working at Lisa Vanderpump's Villa Blanca and SUR restaurants, which led to her joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show's first season in 2013.

But why was Sessi Schroeder fired from Vanderpump Rules? Sessi and her co-star Kristen Doute were fired by Bravo in June 2020 after resurfacing racist actions and comments.

The two ladies were sacked after it was found that they called police to accuse Faith Stowers, a black cast member, of theft.

Stassi Schroeder's movies

Schroeder's involvement in the entertainment scene extends beyond reality television. She has notable performances in various television shows and movies. She has showcased her versatility as an actress with appearances in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens (2016) and Summer House (2017-2019).

Fashion and wine brand collaborations

Schroeder has modelled for magazines like Italian Vanity Fair, Glamour, and Us Weekly. In 2014, she teamed up with JustFab on a clothing line and later designed a collection of statement necklaces for ShopPrimadonna.com.

In 2019, Schroeder and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz launched two wines under Nocking Point Wines

Podcasting

In addition to her on-screen ventures, Schroeder has made significant progress in the digital sphere. From 2015 until 2020, she hosted the podcast Straight Up with Stassi, where she shared thoughts and perspectives on various topics, including pop culture, relationships, friendships, and behind-the-scenes of Vanderpump Rules.

However, following her racist behaviour towards her former co-star Faith Stowers, her podcast was removed from all platforms.

Writing

As an author, Stassi Schroeder made the New York Times bestseller list with her 2019 book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook. Moreover, in 2020, Schroeder wrote a column, Basic Bride, for Glamour magazine.

Brand collaborations

Stassi has a large social media following with over 3 million Instagram followers. She endorses various products on her platforms and collaborates with brands like Botox Cosmetic, Taco Bell, Bondi Sands, and bioClarity.

What does Stassi Schroeder do now?

After the model was sacked from Vanderpump Rules and her podcast was removed from all platforms as a result of her racist attitude towards Faith, she also lost many brand collaborations, including shaving brand Billie and vitamin brand Ritual.

The reality star co-hosts a podcast called The Good, The Bad, The Baby, which she launched with her husband, Beau Clark, in March 2021.

Stassi also published her second book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, in 2022.

Stassi Schroeder's house

In January 2020, Stassi and her husband, Beau Clarks, paid $1.7 million for a 2,900-square-foot property in Hollywood Hills. The house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an adjacent one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest unit.

Who is Stassi Schroeder's husband?

The reality TV star married Beau Clark, a casting agent, in a small backyard ceremony in September 2020. Initially, the couple had planned a lavish wedding in Italy, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced them to postpone their plans.

The following year, on 12 May 2021, the lovely couple held their dream wedding and exchanged their vows for the second time in Rome, Italy.

Are Stassi and Beau still married?

Stassi and Beau are still married and are proud parents of two children. They welcomed their first child, a daughter called Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021. On 7 September 2023, they welcomed their second child, a son named Messer Rhys.

FAQs

Who is Stassi Schroeder? She is an American reality television star, actress, podcast host, model, and writer. Why is Stassi Schroeder famous? She was a notable cast member of Bravo's hit series Vanderpump Rules. How does Stassi Schroeder make money now? She co-hosts a podcast with her husband and gets royalties from her two books. Where did Stassi Schroeder get married? She and her husband held two wedding ceremonies, the first in a backyard and the second in Rome, Italy. When was Stassi Schroeder's wedding? The first ceremony was held in September 2020, and the second on 12 May 2021. What happened to Stassi Schroeder and Patrick? Schroeder was in an on-again, off-again four-year romance with Patrick Meagher until their untimely breakup, when he dumped her on their anniversary in August 2017. Are Stassi and Katie still friends? Despite ups and downs, the two Vanderpump Rules co-stars have maintained their close bond.

Stassi Schroeder's net worth reflects her entrepreneurial passion and media savvy. From her appearance on Vanderpump Rules to becoming a bestselling author, businesswoman, and popular podcaster, she has successfully leveraged her reality TV stardom into a multifaceted career.

