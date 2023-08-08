Finley Aaron Love Lockwood is an American celebrity kid. She is the granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, the undisputed King of Rock 'n' Roll. Her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was also a renowned American singer and the sole heir to Elvis' estate.

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honouring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood is a celebrity child who carries the weight of a great family name while forging her path in life. As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, her every action is scrutinized by Elvis' ardent fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. Discover some fascinating facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name Finley Aaron Love Lockwood Gender Female Date of birth 7 October 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, USA Current residence San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lisa Marie Presley Father Michael Lockwood Grandfather Elvis Presley Grandmother Pricilla Presley Siblings 3 Famous for Being Elvis Presley's grand-daughter

Interesting facts about Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

Elvis Presley is one of the most renowned figures in music history. Therefore, it is unsurprising that people are curious about his family members, particularly his grandchildren. Delve into the life of Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and explore intriguing facts about her.

1. She was born in 2008

What is Finley Aaron Love Lockwood's age? The American celebrity kid was born on 7 October 2008 in Thousand Oaks, California, United States. She is 14 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Finley is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity.

Who are Finley Aaron Love Lockwood's parents? Her mother is Lisa Marie Presley, an American singer and songwriter. Unfortunately, she passed away on 12 January 2023 at 54. On the other hand, her father is Michael Lockwood, a guitarist and music producer.

2. She has a twin sister

Is Finley Aaron Love Lockwood a twin? She has a fraternal twin sister, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. The twins grew up alongside their two older siblings. Their mother ensured they all lived private lives, away from the spotlight.

3. Her elder sister Danielle Riley is a model and actress

Who are Finley Aaron Love Lockwood's siblings? Besides her twin sister, she has two elder siblings from her mother's first marriage, Danielle Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

Her sister Danielle was born on 19 May 1989 and is 34 years old as of 2023. She is an actress and model who has walked the runway at fashion shows by Christian Dior and Dolce and Gabbana. Danielle has also appeared on the front covers of renowned magazines such as Vogue.

4. Her elder brother Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020

Love's elder brother Benjamin Keough was born on 21 October 1992. Sadly, on 12 July 2020, he took his own life. His death was a devastating shock to the entire family.

5. Her grandfather is the legendary Elvis Presley

Finley's grandfather, Elvis Presley, was an iconic American musician, actor, and sergeant in the United States Army. Sadly, He passed away on 16 August 1977.

Finley's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, is an American entrepreneur and actress. She was married to Elvis Presley, but the couple divorced after five years of marriage.

6. Her mother had been married four times

Lisa Marie's first marriage was to musician Danny Keough. They tied the knot on 3 October 1988 and had two children together (Danielle and Benjamin). They later divorced in 1994.

Shortly after her divorce from Danny, she married the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in 1994. However, their marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce in 1996.

Lisa's third marriage was to actor Nicolas Cage. They exchanged vows in 2002, but 108 days later, the couple filed for divorce.

Who is the father of Lisa Marie Presley's twins? The singer's longest marriage was with Michael Lockwood. They married in 2006 and had twin daughters (Harper and Finley). However, in 2016, Lisa filed for divorce. Following Lisa's death, Michael was given full custody of the twin girls.

FAQs

Who is Finley Aaron Love Lockwood? She is Lisa Marie Presley's daughter and the granddaughter of the legendary artist Elvis Presley. Are Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood twins? Yes, they are fraternal twins. How old are Lisa Marie's twins? They are 14 years old as of 2023. They were born on 7 October 2008. Who is Finley Aaron Love's father? Her father is Michael Lockwood. Who are Finley Aaron Love Lockwood's great grand-parents? Her great-grandparents are Gladys Presley and Vernon Presley from her grandfather's side and James Wagner and Lilian Iversen from her grandmother's. Where was Finley Aaron Love Lockwood born? She was born in Thousand Oaks, California, United States.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Anthony Fantano's wife. Anthony Fantano is a YouTuber known for his insightful music commentary and critiques.

His wife is Dominique Boxley, and they have been married since the mid-2010s. Although her husband is a public figure, Dominique prefers to keep a low profile away from the limelight.

Source: YEN.com.gh