The top 20 male models making waves in the fashion industry right now
The fashion industry constantly evolves, and male models play a significant role in shaping trends and redefining beauty standards. These models captivate audiences globally with their impeccable style and striking looks.
Male models are multi-talented stars who are redefining what it means to be handsome, as they possess far more than a lovely face and defined physique. They are gaining prominence and influencing trends, redefining traditional notions of masculinity, and influencing many men.
Top male models in the fashion industry today
Although most people are familiar with prominent female supermodels such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, the male modelling industry operates differently. Recently, lesser-known names have become prominent, starring in high-profile campaigns and walking runways worldwide. Here are the top 20 male models making waves in the fashion industry now.
1. Kit Butler
- Full name: Kit Butler
- Date of birth: 12 May 1998
- Place of birth: Oxford, England
Kit Butler is a British fashion model. Given the numerous high-profile campaigns he has fronted for Bally, Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Versace, he can rightfully claim to be a male supermodel.
2. David Gandy
- Full name: David James Gandy
- Date of birth: 19 February 1980
- Place of birth: Billericay, Essex, England
Who is the No. 1 male model in the world? David Gandy is one of the most prominent male models. He is widely known for leading campaigns for brands ranging from Marks & Spencer to Dolce & Gabbana. He has built a career with his striking appearance and a strong sense of style.
3. Alton Mason
- Full name: Alton Devon Mason
- Date of birth: 21 November 1997
- Place of birth: Nebraska, USA
Alton Mason is an American male model. He is of Jamaican-Ghanaian origin and studied dancing. He then pursued a career in fashion, becoming the first black male model to walk the runway for Chanel.
4. Jon Kortajarena
- Full name: Jon Kortajarena Redruello
- Date of birth: 19 May 1985
- Place of birth: Bilbao, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain
Jon Kortajarena is a Spanish fashion model and actor. He has landed numerous advertising campaigns for Zara, H&M, Tom Ford, Versace, Bally, and Giorgio Armani.
5. Sean O’Pry
- Full name: Sean Richard O'Pry
- Date of birth: 5 July 1989
- Place of birth: Kennesaw, GA, USA
Sean O’Pry is among the highest-paid models in the fashion world. He is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, having worked with Calvin Klein, Armani, and Ralph Lauren, among others.
6. Hu Bing
- Full name: Hu Bing
- Date of birth: 14 February 1971
- Place of birth: Hangzhou, China
Hu Bing is a Chinese model, designer, actor, singer, and producer. He has been the face of many high-end international fashion brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton. He was the first Chinese male model to walk the international fashion runway.
7. Shaun Ross
- Full name: Shaun Ross
- Date of birth: 10 May 1991
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
Shaun Ross is an American model, actor, and recording artist. He is the first-ever male albino professional model and has modelled for Alexander McQueen and Givenchy. He has also appeared in photo-editorial campaigns for magazines, including Vogue, I-D, GQ, and Paper.
8. Cheikh Dia
- Full name: Cheikh Yaya Dia
- Place of birth: Senegal
Cheikh Dia is an Italian-Senegalese male model. He routinely appears in fashion magazines and has headlined campaigns for high-end labels such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton.
9. Lucas El Bali
- Full name: Lucas El Bali
- Date of birth: 15 May 1984
- Place of birth: Frence
Lucas El Bali is one of the most sought-after French models. He has appeared on the spring/summer runaways of Hermès, Dior, Balmain, Etro, Lanvin, and Ferragamo. He has also recently campaigned for brands such as Massimo Dutt and Zara.
10. Leon Dame
- Full name: Leon Dame
- Date of birth: 1998
- Birth place: Berlin, Germany
Leon Dame is a German male model popular for his fashion sense and distinctive walk. Since his debut in 2019, Leon Dame has worked with numerous designers, including Maison Margiela, Dries Van Noten, and AMI Paris.
11. Oliver Cheshire
- Full name: Oliver Luke Cheshire
- Date of birth: 3 June 1988
- Place of birth: Stevenage, United Kingdom
Oliver Cheshire is an English male model, fashion entrepreneur, and designer. He has modelled for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Hackett, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Marks and Spencer, among others.
12. Adamu Bulus
- Full name: Adamu Bulus
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
Adamu Bulus was born and raised in Nigeria. He has risen to prominence since his debut in 2020 and has modelled for several big fashion brands and designers, including Prada, Hermès, EGONlab, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, and many others.
13. Parker Van Noord
- Full name: Parker Van Noord
- Birth place: Zaandam, Netherlands
Parker Van Noord is the son of Andre Van Noord, one of the biggest male models in the 90s. Campaigns with Armani, COS, and Versace have propelled Parker to the pinnacle of the modelling world.
14. Xu Meen
- Full name: Xu Meen
- Date of birth: 1989
- Birth place: South Korean
South Korean model Xu Meen is currently one of the most prominent male models in the industry. The Asian model has appeared in editorials for Carcy, The Greatest, and V Man and walked in the fall/winter shows for Isabel Marant, Off-White, and Balmain.
15. Johannes Huebl
- Full name: Johannes Huebl
- Date of birth: 22 December 1977
- Birth place: Hanover, Germany
Johannes Huebl is a German male model, designer, and photographer. He is the spouse of fashion icon Olivia Palermo. His signature elegant, preppy style has global resonance.
16. Lucky Blue Smith
- Full name: Lucky Blue Smith
- Date of birth: 4 June 1998
- Birth place: Spanish Fork, Utah, United States
He is an American model, musician, and actor. Lucky has walked the runways for Chanel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Emporio Armani, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Etro. He is also an Instagram model.
17. Luka Sabbat
- Full name: Luka Sabbat
- Nationality: American
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Luka is one of the male Instagram models. He currently has 4 million followers on Instagram. He has worked with Dolce & Gabbana, Warren Lotas, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and YEEZY. He is also one of the pioneers of the cross-bag fashion trend.
18. Tyson Beckford
- Full name: Tyson Beckford
- Date of birth: 19 December 1970
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
American model and actor Tyson Beckford is best known as the face of Ralph Lauren Polo. He is also one of the male underwear models and is a crucial figure in the ongoing fight for racial and gender diversity in the fashion industry.
19. Malick Bodian
- Full name: Malick Bodian
- Place of birth: Senegal
Malick Bodian is an Italian-Senegalese male model and photographer. He was the first Black model to walk in the Givenchy Couture show in 2020. Malick is also Givenchy, Dior, and Valentino's first choice for their campaigns.
20. Marlon Teixeira
- Full name: Marlon Luiz Teixeira
- Date of birth: 16 September 1991
- Place of birth: Itajaí, State of Santa Catarina, Brazil
Marlon is a Brazilian fashion model. He has walked for numerous shows, including Chanel, Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jean Paul Gaultier. He has also opened for shows such as Dior Homme and Emporio Armani.
FAQs
- What qualifies a male model? For high-end modelling, male models must be between 5'11" and 6' 3" tall, with a waist measuring between 29 and 32 inches and a chest measuring between 39 and 40 inches.
- How tall do male models have to be? On the runways, male models are typically taller than 6 feet, whereas commercially photographed ones are between 5'11" and 6'2" tall.
- What makes a male model attractive? He is attractive when he has a tall and fit body and is confident in his skin.
- Do male models make good money? Yes, the highest-paid male models are millionaires.
- How much do male models make? In the United States, the average annual salary for a male model is around $70,822.
- Who is the highest-paid male model right now? Sean O'Pry and David Gandy are some of the highest-paid male models.
- Who is the oldest male model right now? At 86 years old, Deshun Wang is still modelling.
These male models are at the forefront of the fashion industry, driving innovation and inspiring change. Their versatile styles, distinctive looks, and unique talent have allowed them to discover a prominent place in fashion.
