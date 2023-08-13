Global site navigation

Orlando Brown's net worth: how wealthy is the American actor?
Orlando Brown's net worth: how wealthy is the American actor?

by  Racheal Murimi

Orlando Brown is a talented American actor, singer, rapper, and director. He is famous for his roles in Family Matters and That's So Raven. In addition, he is a voice-over artist known for animated shows The Proud Family and Fillmore! Like every celebrity, fans are curious to know Orlando Brown's net worth.

Orlando Brown during the New York Premiere of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls" at La Guardia High School in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Theo Wargo
Orlando Brown has gained recognition for his versatile acting skills and memorable performances. As someone who started his acting career at a young age and has featured in some of the most popular TV shows, Orlando is expected to have a high net worth. However, he became embroiled in a series of legal issues involving obstruction of justice, domestic battery, and illegal substance possession. These issues highly affected Orlando Brown's net worth.

Profile summary

Full nameOrlando Brown
GenderMale
Date of birth4 December 1987
Age 35 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac sign Sagittarius
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
EducationHoward D. Woodson High School, South Carolina State University
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Height in feet and inches5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
FatherJohn Brown
MotherMargaretta Brown
Siblings2
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseDanielle Brown
Children3
OccupationActor, singer, rapper, voice actor, director
Net worth $2 thousand

What is Orlando Brown's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Orland Brown has a net worth of $2 thousand. His acting, music, and endorsement deals have accumulated his net worth. The voice-over artist had a higher net worth back then, but his wealth seemed to deteriorate since 2016 when he faced a series of legal issues.

How much money did Orlando Brown make?

Orlando gained prominence as Eddie Thomas in the popular Disney Channel series, That's So Raven, which aired 100 episodes from 2003 to 2007. Orlando earned roughly $20,000 per episode for his role alone on the show, a sizable sum for a young actor at the time.

Why is Orlando Brown's net worth so low?

Orlando Brown has been involved in several legal issues that have impacted his personal life and wealth. The media have scrutinised these matters and have affected his public image.

In February 2016, Orlando was arrested following a public altercation with his girlfriend. Later, he was charged with domestic violence, obstruction of justice, and possession of illegal substances.

In March, he was taken into custody in Barstow after failing to appear for his court date. At the time, the American actor was facing new domestic violence charges, resisting arrest, and possession of an illegal substance. A few months later, the actor and rapper was arrested for possession of two types of illegal substances.

Brown got into more trouble in September 2016 when he broke into the Las Vegas Legends Restaurant & Venue. This altercation happened after a brief stint in rehab.

Sometime later, in December 2022, Orlando was detained for domestic violence. The incident occurred after his brother Matthew reported that the rapper had threatened him with a broken-off knife blade and a hammer.

Orlando Brown's acting career
Actor Orlando Brown arrives at the world premiere of "Public Enemy" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
The actor began his acting career as a child in 1995. He first appeared in Major Payne, playing Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne. He then starred in several Disney projects, including That's So Raven and Max Keeble's Big Move. He left the Disney franchise in 2007 and has over fifty acting credits. Here is a list of Orlando Brown's movies and TV shows.

TitlesRolesYear
Family Matters3J1996–1998
Two of a KindMax1998–1999
Safe HarbourChris1999
That's so RavenEddie Thomas2003–2007
Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-offFrankie2003
One on OneDwayne2004
Phil of the FutureAndrew Baxley2005
American Bad BoyCharles2015
Bloody HandsDetective Brown2022

Orlando Brown's music career

After leaving the Disney franchise, he began his real-life hip-hop career. Here is a list of Orlando Brown's songs.

  • Empire
  • Smile on Me
  • Hi I'm Famous
  • Crime Don't Pay
  • Rock With You

Orlando Brown's house

According to his sibling Matthew, the actor is homeless. His substance addiction caused his homelessness, and Matthew took him in. In 2021, it was reported that Orlando had overcome his addiction and had even joined the Rise Church in Abilene, Texas.

FAQs

  1. Who is Orlando Brown? He is an American actor, rapper, singer, and director.
  2. How old is Orlando Brown? He is 35 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 4 December 1987.
  3. Where is Orlando from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, USA.
  4. What is Orlando Brown's net worth? He has a net worth of $2 thousand as of 2023.
  5. Why does Brown have such a low net worth? Since 2016, the actor has faced several legal troubles.
  6. What was Orlando Brown's highest net worth? Before his legal battles started in early 2016, the rapper had a higher net worth. However, the exact amount is unknown.

Orlando Brown's net worth has been affected by his substance addiction and legal issues. Despite facing personal and financial hurdles, his talent, hard work, and dedication are admirable.

