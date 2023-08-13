Orlando Brown's net worth: how wealthy is the American actor?

Orlando Brown is a talented American actor, singer, rapper, and director. He is famous for his roles in Family Matters and That's So Raven. In addition, he is a voice-over artist known for animated shows The Proud Family and Fillmore! Like every celebrity, fans are curious to know Orlando Brown's net worth.

Orlando Brown has gained recognition for his versatile acting skills and memorable performances. As someone who started his acting career at a young age and has featured in some of the most popular TV shows, Orlando is expected to have a high net worth. However, he became embroiled in a series of legal issues involving obstruction of justice, domestic battery, and illegal substance possession. These issues highly affected Orlando Brown's net worth.

Full name Orlando Brown Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Howard D. Woodson High School, South Carolina State University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Father John Brown Mother Margaretta Brown Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Danielle Brown Children 3 Occupation Actor, singer, rapper, voice actor, director Net worth $2 thousand

What is Orlando Brown's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Orland Brown has a net worth of $2 thousand. His acting, music, and endorsement deals have accumulated his net worth. The voice-over artist had a higher net worth back then, but his wealth seemed to deteriorate since 2016 when he faced a series of legal issues.

How much money did Orlando Brown make?

Orlando gained prominence as Eddie Thomas in the popular Disney Channel series, That's So Raven, which aired 100 episodes from 2003 to 2007. Orlando earned roughly $20,000 per episode for his role alone on the show, a sizable sum for a young actor at the time.

Why is Orlando Brown's net worth so low?

Orlando Brown has been involved in several legal issues that have impacted his personal life and wealth. The media have scrutinised these matters and have affected his public image.

In February 2016, Orlando was arrested following a public altercation with his girlfriend. Later, he was charged with domestic violence, obstruction of justice, and possession of illegal substances.

In March, he was taken into custody in Barstow after failing to appear for his court date. At the time, the American actor was facing new domestic violence charges, resisting arrest, and possession of an illegal substance. A few months later, the actor and rapper was arrested for possession of two types of illegal substances.

Brown got into more trouble in September 2016 when he broke into the Las Vegas Legends Restaurant & Venue. This altercation happened after a brief stint in rehab.

Sometime later, in December 2022, Orlando was detained for domestic violence. The incident occurred after his brother Matthew reported that the rapper had threatened him with a broken-off knife blade and a hammer.

Orlando Brown's acting career

The actor began his acting career as a child in 1995. He first appeared in Major Payne, playing Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne. He then starred in several Disney projects, including That's So Raven and Max Keeble's Big Move. He left the Disney franchise in 2007 and has over fifty acting credits. Here is a list of Orlando Brown's movies and TV shows.

Titles Roles Year Family Matters 3J 1996–1998 Two of a Kind Max 1998–1999 Safe Harbour Chris 1999 That's so Raven Eddie Thomas 2003–2007 Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off Frankie 2003 One on One Dwayne 2004 Phil of the Future Andrew Baxley 2005 American Bad Boy Charles 2015 Bloody Hands Detective Brown 2022

Orlando Brown's music career

After leaving the Disney franchise, he began his real-life hip-hop career. Here is a list of Orlando Brown's songs.

Empire

Smile on Me

Hi I'm Famous

Crime Don't Pay

Rock With You

Orlando Brown's house

According to his sibling Matthew, the actor is homeless. His substance addiction caused his homelessness, and Matthew took him in. In 2021, it was reported that Orlando had overcome his addiction and had even joined the Rise Church in Abilene, Texas.

FAQs

Who is Orlando Brown? He is an American actor, rapper, singer, and director. How old is Orlando Brown? He is 35 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 4 December 1987. Where is Orlando from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Orlando Brown's net worth? He has a net worth of $2 thousand as of 2023. Why does Brown have such a low net worth? Since 2016, the actor has faced several legal troubles. What was Orlando Brown's highest net worth? Before his legal battles started in early 2016, the rapper had a higher net worth. However, the exact amount is unknown.

Orlando Brown's net worth has been affected by his substance addiction and legal issues. Despite facing personal and financial hurdles, his talent, hard work, and dedication are admirable.

