Lil Tjay's net worth: How much money does the American rapper make?

Lil Tjay is a rapper and vocalist from the United States. He gained recognition in 2017 with his single Resume, followed by the release of his breakout hit Brothers, which led to his signing with Columbia Records later that year. But given his fast-growing career, what is Lil Tjay's net worth? How much has he made over the years?

Lil Tjay attends the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Tjay was born and raised by a single mum in New York City's Fordham neighbourhood. He was apprehended for one of his crimes when he was 15 and condemned for a year in a youth detention centre, where Tjay began to produce raps, including one of his hit tracks Resume, which he published on SoundCloud.

Lil Tjay's profile summary

Full name Tione Jayden Merritt Famous as Lil Tjay Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Fordham, New York City, USA Current residence New York City, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings 2 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $600,000 Instagram @liltjay Twitter @liltjay

What is Lil Tjay's net worth?

The American musician has an estimated net worth of $600,000. He earns his income through his rapping, singing and songwriting career. According to him, he charges $150,000 per show.

Lil Tjay performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London, England.

Career

Lil Tjay is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He started uploading music on SoundCloud in 2016. One of his earliest songs, Resume, came out when he was 16 and rapidly went viral online. Lil competed and won the NYC All Ages Edition of Coast 2 Coast LIVE on 10 March 2018, where his performance drew the interest of a record label, A&R, who was present to assess the showcase.

Shortly afterwards, Lil published the track Brothers, which quickly became his biggest-selling song and contributed to his contract with Columbia Records. Merritt rose to prominence after sampling Justin Bieber's song Baby on his single None of Your Love, which he released on YouTube in 2018.

Tjay's music profession began with five tracks that received over one million SoundCloud plays in the first ten months. He was featured on Polo G's song Pop Out in January 2019, which reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In July, he appeared on the song Lying by the boy band PrettyMuch. Afterwards that year, he produced the E.P. F.N., the lead single from which debuted at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his debut solo charting hit. Tione launched his first album, True 2 Myself, on 11 October 2019. It premiered and peaked at number five on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Lil Tjay's songs

Tjay has released numerous songs since the launch of his career. Some of his most famous songs include;

Resume (2018)

(2018) Brothers (2019)

(2019) F.N (2019)

(2019) Dream That I Had (2019)

(2019) Zoo York (2020)

(2020) Shoot for the Stars (2020)

(2020) 20/20 (2020)

(2020) Not In The Mood (2021)

Lil TJay performs during Rolling Loud at Citi Field in New York City.

Calling My Phone (2021)

(2021) Cry No More (2021)

(2021) None of Your Love (2021)

(2021) Headshot (2021)

(2021) Run It Up (2021)

(2021) Beat the Odds (2022)

(2022) Goin Up (2022)

(2022) In My Head (2022)

FAQs

How much money did Lil Tjay have? He has an estimated net worth of $600,000 as of 2023. What is Lil Tjay's date of birth? He was born on 30 April 2001. The American musician's age is 22 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Who are Lil Tjay's parents? The musician has not revealed any information about his parents. He was, nevertheless, raised by a single mother. What is Lil Tjay's record label? His records label is Columbia Records, an American music publishing company managed by Sony Music Entertainment. What song made Lil Tjay famous? He gained recognition in 2017 with his single Resume, followed by the release of his breakout hit Brothers, which led to his signing with Columbia Records. How many records does Lil Tjay have? The well-known rapper has produced three studio albums, three extended plays, and forty singles (which includes 14 as a featured musician). Where is Lil Tjay from in Africa? He is from Ghana.

Lil Tjay's net worth is estimated at $600,000. He earns his income from his music career. Lil ascended to fame in 2017 with his hit track Resume and Brothers, produced within the same year.

