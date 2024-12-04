Antonio Brown's net worth: How much is the NFL star really worth now?

Antonio Brown is a retired professional football wide receiver from the United States. He played in the National Football League (NFL) and is widely recognised as one of the top wide receivers of the 2010s. Given his popularity in sports, many people are curious about his financial situation. What is Antonio Brown's net worth today?

Antonio Brown was born on 10 July 1988 in Miami, Florida, United States. He is the son of Eddie Brown, a former Arena Football League standout who was crowned the league's top player in 2006. Discover more about Antonio Brown's net worth in this article.

Full name Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Antanyiah Brown, Apollo Brown, Ali Brown, Antonio Brown Jr. Father Eddie Brown Mother Adrianne Moss Siblings Desmond Brown Education Miami Norland High School, North Carolina Tech Prep, Central Michigan University Profession Football player, businessman Net worth -$3 million–$50,000 Instagram @ab Facebook @AntonioBrown84 X(Twitter) @AB84

What is Antonio Brown's net worth?

According to Bleu Mazinega and USA Today, Antonio Brown's alleged net worth is $50,000. However, Celebrity Net Worth alleges he is worth -$3 million.

According to Forbes magazine, Antonio Brown was among the highest-paid athletes in the world in 2017. The former NFL player was paid $31.9 million.

Career

Antonio Brown established diverse income streams through various ventures. Throughout his career, he signed several lucrative contracts, showcasing his marketability and talent. These deals significantly contributed to his growing net worth.

Antonio Brown's NFL salary and contracts

Antonio Brown's most recent NFL contract was with the Buccaneers in 2021, for a one-year salary of $3.1 million. This contract was completely guaranteed and included a $2 million signing bonus. The average annual pay was $3.1 million. Here are some of his earnings over the years.

Year Basic salary Sign bonus Total salary 2021 $1,100,000 $2,000,000 $3,100,000 2020 $750,000 - $1,250,000 2020 - - $250,000 2019 $860,294 - $860,294 2019 $120,588 $5,000,000 $5,153,921 2018 $915,000 $2,900,000 $16,775,000 2017 $910,000 $16,100,000 $17,010,000

Antonio Brown's NFL career earnings

Antonio Brown has earned approximately $80.5 million in his NFL career. His first Steelers deal earned him $1.288 per year for three years. He made $393,000 in his debut year and $450,000 in his sophomore year.

Antonio signed a 5-year, $42 million agreement with the Steelers in 2012, as he entered his third NFL season, bringing his total earnings to $9 million. He made $69 million throughout his nine seasons with the Steelers.

Antonio subsequently made $5.4 million over two seasons with the New England Patriots, $860,000 for one season with the Raiders, and $4.5 million for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Antonio Brown endorsement deals

Antonio Brown is not representing any brands because his endorsement deals were cancelled following off-field issues. Brown was a Nike athlete before they cancelled the contract. He also represented the helmet maker Zenith, but the arrangement was cancelled days after he accepted it. He was also a Pepsi endorser.

Antonio Brown investments

Antonio Brown has made several investments in addition to his football career. Some of his significant endeavours include:

Boomin Estates - A real estate company that invests in properties

- A real estate company that invests in properties Commercial real estate - He has teamed up with Floyd Mayweather to invest in commercial real estate projects.

Business ventures

Tavaris owns an apparel brand and is president of Kanye West's sports gear company, Donda Sports. His company, Boomin Brand, also includes a subsidiary named Boomin Productions, which covers fashion, publishing, licensing, and entertainment ventures. His most recent investments encompass NFTs and investments in his musical career.

Antonio Brown's houses

Antonio spent $1.91 million in 2014 for a property in Gibsonia, a Pittsburgh suburb. In 2021, he sold the house for $1.4 million.

During his short period with the Oakland Raiders in 2019, Tavaris paid $3.223 million for a newly constructed residence in the Bay Area town of Alamo, California. He sold this house in February 2020 for $3 million.

Antonio has recently chosen Florida as his primary residence. In March 2016, Antonio spent $6.6 million on a luxurious property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 18,000-square-foot house includes 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Today, it is valued at $9-10 million.

2024 bankruptcy filing

The American athlete filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 on 23 May 2024. According to his bankruptcy paperwork, Antonio owes three million dollars to eight creditors. One of his most significant single debts is a $1.2 million judgment due to a truck driver who Brown allegedly assaulted.

Antonio owes several hundred thousand dollars to credit card companies and others, including a $296 bill to a plumber. In the application, he provided his address as his 180,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate.

What is Antonio Brown doing now?

Antonio Brown is no longer an NFL player as of November 2024. His most recent tenure was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He is active on social media and serves as president of Donda Sports, Kanye West's sports fashion company. Tavaris is also working on his music career.

FAQs

Who is Antonio Brown? Antonio is an American businessman and retired professional football wide receiver who played in the National Football League (NFL). What is Antonio Brown's age? He is 36 years old as of 2024. Antonio was born on 10 July 1988. What is Antonio Brown's ethnicity? He is of African-American ethnicity and is of American nationality. What is Antonio Brown's net worth in 2024? He has an alleged net worth of between -$3 million and $50,000. Does Antonio Brown have a son? He has three sons: Antonio Brown Jr., Apollo Brown, and Ali Brown. Has Antonio Brown retired? Yes, he has officially retired from the NFL. What is Antonio Brown's height and weight? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres and weighs approximately 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

Antonio Brown is a businessman and retired professional football wide receiver from the United States. He is widely recognised as one of the top wide receivers of the 2010s. However, as of 2024, Antonio Brown's net worth is not as high as it used to be, as he filed for bankruptcy in May.

