ChriseanRock's age: How old is Chrisean Malone, and what does she do?

The United States has produced some top talents in the entertainment scene. One such name is Chrisean Malone, an up-and-coming rapper and reality TV actress. She rose to fame in 2020 and 2021 after appearing in various TV shows. But what is ChriseanRock's age? Learn more about the star.

ChriseanRock attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is ChriseanRock? She is a rapper, singer, dance and reality television actress from Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She transitioned from an athlete to an entertainer. In the process, she has won the hearts of many fans who are now eager to learn more about her.

Profile summary

Real name Chrisean Malone Nickname ChriseanRock, DaBigBaby, Seany Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charla Father Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11 Relationship status Dating Partner Johnathan Jamall Porter, alias Blueface College Santa Monica College (SMC) Profession Rapper, actress Net worth $2 million

ChriseanRock's biography

Chrisean Malone, also known as ChriseanRock, was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Is ChriseanRock Chris Rock's daughter? No, she isn't. The pair only share a last name.

Her parents are Eugene Arthur and Charla. Her father works as a chef, while her mother, Charla, is a housewife. Chrisean is the eleventh born in a family of twelve siblings. She is of African-American ethnicity.

Malone attended elementary school locally in Baltimore, Maryland. She then received a scholarship to Santa Monica College in California as a student-athlete.

What is ChriseanRock's age?

How old is ChriseanRock? The star is 23 years old (as of 2023). Malone was born on 14 March 2000, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What happened to ChriseanRock as a child?

The star had a rough childhood. According to Fox News, Malone grew up alongside 11 siblings, with their father in and out of prison for much of their childhood. Her mother also struggled with substance abuse.

As a result, Malone became homeless at age nine and would stay with friends or family members while looking for new places to dwell. When she was around 10 or 11, Malone started running track leading her to attend Santa Monica College in California as a student-athlete.

What does ChriseanRock do?

She is an actress and a rapper. However, ChriseanRock, before fame, used to run track and field in college. In 2020, Malone showcased her skill after competing on the sports TV show Ultimate Tag. She won the grand prize of $10,000 after completing the course in 50 seconds.

Later in 2020, she appeared on the reality TV show Blue Girls Club, competing against other women for rapper Blueface's love. She won the show and signed to Blueface's record label, Blueface LLC. After signing, she released her debut single, Lonely, alongside Blueface and later Vibe.

In mid-2022, Malone appeared in the reality TV show Baddies for seasons 2 and 3. In December 2022, the star starred in Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, on which she is an executive producer.

What label is ChriseanRock signed to?

She signed to rapper Blueface record label Blueface LLC in 2020. Malone signed after winning the Blue Girls Club competition series. According to SOHH, Blueface officially welcomed the young rapper to his label with an iced-out chain in December 2020.

What is ChriseanRock's net worth?

The rapper has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her source of income is her career as a rapper, actor, and TV producer.

ChriseanRock's height and weight

The star is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Malone has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

ChriseanRock's age has not stopped her from going for what she wants in life. The American star has made a name for herself as an upcoming rapper and a reality TV actress. Some of her hit songs include Lonely, Vibe and Word to my brother. Malone has also appeared in Ultimate Tag (2020), Blue Girls Club (2020) and Baddies (2021).

