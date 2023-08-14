Who is Gunner Vincent Calaway: 10 interesting facts about Undertaker's son

Gunner Vincent Calaway is a streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist from the United States best known for being The Undertaker's son. Gunner is The Undertaker's first and sole child from his marriage to his first wife, Jodi Lynn.

Undertaker's son, Gunner Vincent Calaway, is smiling for a photo while walking on a path (L) and sitting (R). Photo: @shogundy on Instagram (modified by author)

Gunner Vincent Calaway's dad, The Undertaker, is a famous former professional wrestler from the United States. He is widely considered one of the most outstanding professional wrestlers ever. His real name is Mark William Calaway.

Gunner Vincent Calaway's profile summary

Full name Gunner Vincent Calaway Famous as Undertaker's son Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Father Mark William Calaway Mother Jodi Lynn Siblings Gracie, Kaia Faith, Chasey Calaway Education Full Sail University, Franklin Road Academy Profession Streamer, illustrator, freelance artist Net worth $10,000

Interesting facts about Undertaker's son

Gunner Vincent Calaway became popular due to his father's success in the entertainment industry, and many of his father's fans have been looking to know more about him. Here are some fascinating facts about him.

1. He celebrates his birthday in August

How old is Gunner Vincent Calaway? Gunner Vincent Calaway's age is 30 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 August 1993 in the United States of America to his parents, Mark William Calaway and Jodi Lynn. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. Gunner holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. He practices Christianity religion.

2. He has half-siblings

Is Gunner the son of The Undertaker? He is Undertaker's first child from his first marriage to Jodi Lynn. He, however, has other half-siblings, Kaia Faith, Gracie and Chasey Calaway, from his father's other marriages.

Gracie and Chasey Calaway are from his father's marriage to Sara Frank, while Kaia Faith is from his father's marriage to Michelle McCool, a retired wrestler. His father and Michelle McCool have an adoptive son named Kolt. The Undertaker's son and daughters are not as popular as him.

3. He is a celebrity kid

Gunner's father, The Undertaker, is a famous wrestler from the United States. He wrestled for WWF/E for a significant portion of his career and became most recognised for his highly praised "Deadman" Undertaker character, for which he was enlisted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

4. His parents are separated

Gunner Vincent Calaway's parents, Mark William Calaway and Jodi Lynn, married in 1989. Gunner Vincent Calaway's mom was his father's first wife. His parents, however, divorced in 1999 after ten years of marriage.

5. He is educated

Gunner commenced schooling at Franklin Road Academy, a private co-educational Christian school in Oak Hill, Tennessee, where he graduated with a high school diploma in 2012. Following high school, he attended Full Sail University for a Bachelor's degree in Videogame Art, Traditional/Digital Arts.

6. He is a career person

Is The Undertaker's son a wrestler? Gunner Vincent Calaway's wrestling details are unavailable on the internet. He is, however, a streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist. Vincent is a graphic designer and illustrator who does most of his creations online.

He produces digital art in the form of drawings or paintings. Is Gunner Calaway a wrestler? While many people anticipated Gunner to follow in his father's footsteps, he chose to build his path as a digital artist using video games.

7. He comes from a wealthy family

The American celebrity child has an alleged net worth of $10,000. He earns income through his streaming, illustrating, and digital art career. On the other hand, his father has an estimated net worth of $17 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his wrestling career.

8. He is active on social media

The American artist is active on Instagram, with over four thousand followers at the time of writing. He primarily utilises the platform to share images and videos of his artwork. He is also active on Twitter, with over 360 followers.

9. He is single

Vincent is not engaged and has never been married or divorced. The Undertaker's son has not revealed much about his personal life or relationship, preferring to keep that information private.

10. He has blonde hair

Gunner Vincent Calaway's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 152 pounds or 69 kilograms. In addition, he has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Gunner Vincent Calaway is a celebrity child, streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist from the United States best known for being Jodi Lynn and The Undertaker's first child. His dad, The Undertaker, is a former professional wrestler from the United States.

