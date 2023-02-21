How long does it take to get a real estate license? All you need to know

You have completed your studies and are now ready to begin your career. You decide to pursue a career in real estate, a lucrative field with numerous opportunities. But where do you start? The advantage of choosing this career path is that it does not necessitate extensive education. A university degree is not required, and a high school diploma is sufficient. But how long does it take to get a real estate license after you finish your course?

Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk

Source: UGC

The real estate industry is one of the world's fastest-growing. Buildings sprung up daily to accommodate the influx of people moving to cities. The high demand for office space and rentals has resulted in a construction boom, with the market for agents skyrocketing. As a result, it is not surprising that the demand in this field has increased in recent years. So, to pursue this career, you must know the factors that may impede your success.

How long does it take to get a real estate license?

How long does it take to get a real estate license after passing an exam? The time it takes to obtain your accreditation depends on how you handle the classes and exams. If you take the courses in person, getting your accreditation will take 4 to 6 months. However, if you take your classes online, the estimated waiting period is as little as eight weeks.

But you might wonder why the periods differ when attending physical and online classes. There are several factors at work; you must break down the process to discover them. Here are some reasons why becoming a real estate agent may take some time.

1. The method of your pre-license course (online vs in person)

There are several ways to obtain your real estate license, online or physical classes. You can receive it through online courses or by physically attending an institution. As a result, the time required to get verified differs between these two methods. But why the difference?

Online classes take about two months to complete. You can pace the course as you can decide how fast or slow you wish to go. Online coursework is also readily accessible and cost-effective. However, this method lacks an actual class's face-to-face interaction and atmosphere.

Physical classes take between 4 to 6 months to complete. This method takes longer because it uses a traditional learning setting. The most significant advantage is that with physical classes comes live feedback and interaction from the instructor. The disadvantages include being expensive compared to the online option, being less convenient, and it lasts longer.

2. The State you live in makes the difference

Photo: pexels.com, @jmeyer1220

Source: UGC

Did you know that real estate licenses are State-specific, and getting yours depends on your location when applying? Yes, to get your accreditation, you must complete the requirements set by your state. This requirement enables states to dictate and set their guidelines, which applicants must meet to become and stay licensed.

Which State is the hardest to get a real estate license in? Colorado and Texas top the list as some of the most challenging in granting property broker licenses.

3. The time you prepare for the licensing exam

After finishing your real estate course, the next step is to study for your exams. Preparing for the exams will determine your outcome, and you must take your time researching to ensure that you do not fail. You can take practice or mock tests to assess your knowledge and exam readiness.

4. How many times it takes to pass the exam

Most students hope to pass their real estate exams on the first try, but this is only sometimes true. Passing the final exam on the first try can expedite your licencing process, but you must do so to ensure it is on time.

Most States have different rules regarding how often a student can take the exam. There are also guidelines for how many tests there are per year and whether you must wait for extended periods after multiple failed attempts.

How long does it take to get your real estate license in Texas?

The time it takes an applicant to complete the requirements for becoming a Texas real estate agent is determined by how quickly you meet the TREC's application process requirements. The Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) has a smooth process for issuing new licences, which can take one to six months.

How to become a real estate agent

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

How do you become a real estate agent in the USA? According to Investopedia, the following are steps needed to become a property broker in the USA.

Research your State's requirements: Ensure you meet your State's unique licensing requirements like age, certificate of good conduct, exam eligibility and much more. Take a pre-licensing course: Applicants must take three property brokerage classes totalling various hours according to State. Take the licensing exam: You should undertake the licensing exam and pass it to qualify for the real estate license. Activate the real estate agent license: After passing the exam, you have one essential step: activating your real estate license. Submit an application and any required documentation to your State's property brokerage regulatory organisation. If approved, the regulatory organisation will mail your certificate, and your name will be searchable on the regulatory board's website. Become a realtor: Realtors are agents under the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This organisation uses a strict code of ethics, and becoming one adds credibility to your brokerage. Join a real estate brokerage: Working under a brokerage company has various advantages. You will work under the umbrella of a supervising broker licensed by the State to oversee transactions and proper work ethics. Joining a brokerage has the advantage of offering ready clients and credibility.

How long does it take to get a real estate license? Depending on where you live, you can become a land and property broker in about four to six months. Earning your accreditation depends on the method used to undertake the course. Online classes offer faster alternatives than the traditional physical classes method. In addition, the general steps required to get a license include taking the real estate exam and passing and activating it.

Source: YEN.com.gh