Bernard Avle is a radio host, media personality, and public speaker from Ghana. He has established himself as one of Ghana's leading media figures. But apart from his profession, Bernard's personal life has caught the attention of many, especially after the death of his wife, Justine Avle. What happened? Learn everything about Bernard Avle's wife.

The late Bernard Avle's wife, Justine, smiling (L) and the radio presenter during a TV interview (R). Photo: @PalgraveDanquah, @dumevi_promise on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Justine Avle is well known as the wife of Ghanaian media celebrity Bernard Koku Avle. She had been married to her spouse for eleven years before her tragic death in 2022. Following her death, people have been curious to know more about her life.

Justine Avle's profile summary

Bernard Avle's wife's biography

Who was Bernard Avle's wife? She was known as Justine Aku Elorm Senuvie. Justine was born on 9 June 1982 in Akatsi, Volta Region, Ghana. She was the firstborn in her family. What was Bernard Avle's wife's age? She was 40 years old at the time of her demise on 3 August 2022.

Justine was a graduate of the University of Ghana. It was during her time there that she met her husband, Bernard.

How did Justine Avle meet her husband?

Justine and Bernard Koku Avle met on 15 October 2005 at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, where Citi FM had organised the first of regular half-night programmes.

Their friendship developed into a relationship, leading the couple to tie the knot in 2011. Justine was married for 11 years at the time of her death in August 2022.

Who is Bernard Avle? Bernard Koku is a renowned broadcaster from Ghana. He currently hosts the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and the Point Of View Show on Citi TV. Bernard also moderates and facilitates local and international conferences on occasion. He was born on 20 May 1981 in Ghana and is 42 years old (as of 2023).

Justine Avle's children

Justine and Bernard reportedly had five children. They include four boys and one girl. Their daughter was a few months old when her mother passed away in August 2022.

What happened to Justine Avle?

Justine died on 3 August 2022 following a brief illness. She reportedly fainted and was hurriedly rushed to the hospital, where physicians declared her dead on arrival.

Bernard Avle's wife's funeral

Justine was laid to rest in Accra at a private ceremony on 8 September 2022. The farewell ceremony, attended by hundreds of dignitaries and high-profile personalities, was held at the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Chapel in Accra.

Bernard Koku eulogised his wife, stating that her wife was passionate about the word of God. He also credited her with strengthening his relationship with God. In his tribute, he said,

Every plan Justine had in ministry included an intention to reach out to the vulnerable and disadvantged. She loved admonishing people because her meaningful experiences along life's tortuous paths had produced in her a fragrance that refreshed and soother the hurting.

FAQs

Who is the wife of Bernard Avle? She was known as Justine Aku Elorm Senuvie. When was Justine Avle born? She was born on 9 June 1982 in Akatsi, Volta Region, Ghana. What was Bernard Avles' wife's age? She was 40 years old at the time of death in August 2022. When did Bernard Avle marry? He married sometime in 2011. Who is Bernard Avle? He is a Ghanaian radio host, media personality, and public speaker. What happened to Justine Avle? She reportedly fainted, and after being rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Bernard Avle's wife was known as Justine Aku Elorm Avle. She passed away in mid-2022 after suffering a short illness. Justine was married to Bernard for eleven years before her untimely death. She left behind five children, four sons and a daughter.

