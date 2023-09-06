Yeonmi Park is a North Korean YouTuber, writer, and activist based in the United States. She is a prominent defector from North Korea and a respected figure in the American conservative media. Park was formerly married to Ezekiel. Learn more about Yeonmi Park's husband, including why they called it quits on their marriage.

Yeonmi Park with her ex-husband, Ezekiel (L), Yeonmi Park in Mantova, Italy, on 6 November 2015 (R). Photo: @FamousQuotesTop on X (Twitter), Leonardo Cendamo on Getty Images

Source: UGC

Park made her television debut in 2011 on the programme Now On My Way to Meet You, when she was branded "Paris Hilton" owing to her tales about her family's affluent lifestyle. She gained international recognition during her address at the 2014 One Young World Summit in Dublin, Ireland.

Yeonmi Park's husband's profile summary and bio

Full name Ezekiel Famous as Yeonmi Park's husband Gender Male Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Yeonmi Park Children James

Is Yeonmi Park married?

She is currently divorced. Who was Yeonmi Park's husband? She was married to Ezekiel. They married on 1 January 2017 but divorced in 2020 after three years of being together.

Yeonmi Park's husband Ezekiel's age is unknown because he is a low-key person. He holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Yeonmi Park, North Korean writer, Milano, Italy, 6 November 2015. Photo: Leonardo Cendamo

Source: Getty Images

Why did Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel separate?

The American activist has yet to speak much about her connection with Ezekiel. However, the Korean activist confirmed the separation on one of her YouTube broadcasts on 30 January 2021.

Yeonmi posted a live stream video captioned Let's Talk about the Lies - North Korean Defector to her YouTube channel. When questioned about her marriage in the video, she said she was no longer married.

Did Yeonmi have a child with Ezekiel?

The American activist has a kid named James with her ex-spouse, Ezekiel. She announced the birth of her baby boy on 8 October 2018. The message, however, has since been deleted, but she nonetheless posted it on her official X(Twitter) page. It is believed that her kid, James, was born on 18 March 2018. Therefore, he is five years old as of 2023.

North Korean defector Yeonmi Park at The Korean Society in New York City discussing her memoir "In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom". Photo: William Campbell

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Yeonmi Park's husband? Her ex-husband is Ezekiel. The two married in 2017 but separated in 2020. What is Yeonmi Park's husband Ezekiel's age? Details about his life are unavailable on the internet. Who is Yeonmi Park's husband and son? Her ex-husband is called Ezekiel, and her son is James. Are Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel getting divorced? They divorced in 2020 after three years of being together. Where can you find Yeonmi Park's husband's images? His photos were mainly found on his ex-wife's Instagram account, but they are no longer there. What does Ezekiel's ex-wife do for a living? She is an author and journalist. She also reportedly earns through her social media career. How old is Yeonmi Park now? She is 29 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 4 October 1993.

Yeonmi Park's husband, Ezekiel, became famous because he married a celebrity wife. The ex-couple married on 1 January 2017 but divorced in 2020 after three years of being together. They have one child together, a boy called James.

Source: YEN.com.gh