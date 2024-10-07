Leo O'Brien: The untold story of the actor's life and death

Leo O'Brien was best known for his acting career, which saw him feature in various films and TV shows. Some of his famous works include The Last Dragon (1985), Rappin' (1985) and New Jack City (1991). However, in 2012, fans were shocked to learn of his untimely death. So, what happened to him? Discover the untold story of Leo O'Brien's life and death.

Leo O'Brien was best known as Richie Green in the 1985 cult classic film The Last Dragon. His memorable, energetic, and charismatic performance made him a fan favourite. However, his acting career was short-lived, and he eventually left the industry altogether.

Leo O'Brien's profile summary

Full name Leo Cullen O'Brien Gender Male Date of birth 12 November 1970 Died 10 October 2012 Age 41 years old (during his death) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Englewood, New Jersey Place of death New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings One Children Two

Leo O'Brien's biography

Leo Cullen O'Brien was born on 12 November 1970 in Englewood, New Jersey, USA. He was the younger brother of American rapper Guy O'Brien, also known as Master Gee, from the pioneering rap group The Sugarhill Gang.

Career

Leo O'Brien's career in the entertainment industry was brief but left a memorable mark. He began his acting career in 1983 after he appeared in the television series Chiefs, where he played the role of young Joshua Cole in one episode. The same year, O'Brien landed a role in the CBS Children's Mystery Theatre for one episode.

His breakthrough came in 1985 when he starred as Richie Green in the cult classic film The Last Dragon. This role showcased his talent and charisma, making him a memorable figure in 1980s pop culture. Following this, O'Brien appeared in the film Rappin' and had a role in New Jack City in 1991.

Despite his early success, O'Brien gradually stepped away from acting. His last role was in the 1993 television series Dark Justice.

Leo O'Brien's movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, the actor had eight acting credits and one credit as a production assistant. Here are Leo O'Brien's movies and television shows.

Chiefs as (Young) Joshua Cole (1983)

as (Young) Joshua Cole (1983) CBS Children's Mystery Theatre as Jake (1983)

as Jake (1983) The Streets (television movie) (1984)

(television movie) (1984) The Last Dragon as Ritchie Green (1985)

as Ritchie Green (1985) Rappin' as Allan (1985)

(1985) Law and Order as Tremaine Lewis / Red 2 (1990–1991)

as Tremaine Lewis / Red 2 (1990–1991) New Jack City as Kid on Stoop (1991)

as Kid on Stoop (1991) Dark Justice as Christopher (1993)

Leo O'Brien's death

O'Brien died on 12 October 2012 in New York City aged 41. He left behind his two children, daughter Sharoya Russell and son Drew.

Leo O'Brien's cause of death

How did Leo O'Brien die? The family never publicly disclosed the actor's cause of death. However, per The Last Dragon Tribute, his nephew Michael O'Syris Timmons believes that O'Brien's shot injury in 2011, a year before his death, contributed to his death.

The doctors sewed him up, but they didn't sew him up properly, so he died in his sleep from the bullet wound injuries and the improper way the doctors stitched him up.

He continued:

He had a private funeral in Englewood, New Jersey, where he was born. He was cremated. He wore a blue suit in the casket, and his dreadlocks were nicely done. I miss him a lot.

FAQs

Who was Leo O'Brien? He was an American actor and writer best known for his role as Richie Green in the 1985 classic The Last Dragon. What was Leo O'Brien's age? He was 41 years old when he died in 2012. What happened to Ritchie from The Last Dragon? He unexpectedly died on 10 October 2012. What happened to The Last Dragon star? The media only reported his death but never disclosed his cause of death. What was Leo O'Brien's cause of death? There is no official confirmation of what led to his untimely death. However, his cousin Michael O'Syris Timmons revealed in an interview in 2013 that O'Brien being shot in 2011 contributed to his death. What movies did Leo O'Brien play in? He was known for The Last Dragon (1985), New Jack City (1991), and Rappin' (1985).

Leo O'Brien was an American actor and writer best known for playing Richie Green in the 1985 film The Last Dragon. His success in film and TV in the 1980s and early 1990s propelled him to fame. His untimely death in 2012 shocked many and led to many inquiries about what happened to him.

