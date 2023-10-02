Where is Nikocado Avocado now? All about the rise and fall of the YouTube star

Nikocado Avocado is a well-known YouTuber renowned for his mukbang videos—he gorges himself on copious amounts of food in front of the camera. He recently made headlines for his remarkable weight reduction journey, losing 89 pounds and motivating his followers to live better lives. Read on for details about his whereabouts.

American celebrity Nikocado Avocado looking down (L) and him holding a crate of avocados smiling (R). Photo: @nikocadoavocado on Facebook (modified by author)

Nikocado Avocado, born Nicholas Perry, is a famous social media personality, YouTuber, entrepreneur and violinist from the United States. He has a sizable fan base on YouTube, and his videos have received millions of views. Nikocado is primarily known for his mukbangs, some featuring other well-known YouTube stars.

Nikocado Avocado's profile summary

Nikocado Avocado's biography

The renowned YouTuber was born in Kherson, Ukraine. He was reared in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after an American household adopted him as an infant. Nicholas is a Ukrainian-American of East Slavic ancestry.

He grew up alongside his two siblings—a sister and a younger brother. Nicholas went to school in his Pennsylvania hometown for both elementary and high school. Following graduation, he was admitted on a full scholarship to The Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts in 2008 and earned a certificate of excellence.

Between 2009 and 2011, he studied chamber music in Grantham. Perry enrolled at The Catholic University of America in 2010, and in 2012, he graduated with a degree in violin playing.

How old is Nikocado Avocado?

The American celebrity is 31 years old as of 2023. Avocado was born on 19 May 1992. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Nikocado Avocado is a famous YouTuber, social media personality, entrepreneur and violinist. He earned a living as a freelance violinist and Home Depot employee between 2011 and 2012. In 2013, he relocated to New York City to pursue his ambition of performing in a Broadway orchestra. Perry, however, struggled to earn a life in a city full of other excellent musicians.

He gave up on his music career at the beginning of 2014 and switched to making online content. He launched his main YouTube account on 27 May 2014. He began making videos as a full-time YouTube vlogger, focusing on developing a vegan food-associated lifestyle.

Avocado released his first vegan mukbang recording in 2016 when he weighed 150 pounds. He did this until he got diagnosed with a B12 (vitamin) deficiency, tooth decay, and hypoglycemia, which caused him to abandon his veganism.

He makes videos eating unhealthy junk food and partners with other mukbangers. He has gained immense popularity and boasts millions of followers on YouTube. He also has four more YouTube channels.

In addition to blogging, the social media personality offers branded products on his organisation's website.

What is Nikocado Avocado's net worth?

The American celebrity has an alleged net worth of $7 million. Avocado earns his income through his social media and business career.

What happened to Nikocado Avocado?

Perry's health became a major controversy among his followers in the previous years, as he continued to publish contentious videos concerning his unhealthy eating behaviours and weight. Since he began consuming junk food for content, he had grown up to 400 pounds.

How has Nikocado Avocado's weight loss journey been?

Nikokado's remarkable weight loss journey garnered him new media attention. He professed to have shed 89 pounds or 40.3 kilogrammes by 24 April 2023.

What weight was Nikocado Avocado?

He previously weighed 350 pounds or 159 kilogrammes. Since then, he says he has reclaimed 42.1 pounds or 19 kilogrammes. The mukbanger is currently motivating his followers to live healthier lives.

Is Nikocado Avocado married?

He is married to Columbian YouTuber Orlin Home. The American celebrity initially connected with Orlin Home via a Facebook forum for vegans. After several months of internet correspondence, Orlin travelled from Colombia to meet Perry at the Woodstock Fruit Festival.

Following a trip across Central America together, they started dating, and at the beginning of 2014, Avocado gave up his profession as a musician to live with Orlin in Colombia. Were Nikocado Avocado and Orlin married? They got married on 10 April 2017.

How tall is Nikocado Avocado?

The American YouTuber's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres. How much does Nikocado Avocado weigh? He weighs approximately 262 pounds or 119 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Nikocado Avocado? He is an American YouTuber, social media personality, entrepreneur and violinist widely recognised for his mukbang videos. How old is Nikocado now? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 May 1992. What happened to Nikocado Avocado? On 18 September 2021, he asserted he shattered his ribs due to months of "excessive, forceful coughing." Why did Nikocado Avocado leave YouTube? He is still on YouTube, and he continues to vlog about food. How heavy was Nikocado Avocado before fame? He weighed 150 pounds or 68 kilograms. Is Nikocado Avocado missing? No. How tall is Nikocado Avocado? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Nikocado Avocado is a famous social media personality, YouTuber, entrepreneur and violinist from the United States. He is widely recognised for his mukbang videos.

