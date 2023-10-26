Meet Grace Fan DeVito: Danny DeVito's daughter's full biography.
Danny DeVito is a comedian, producer, actor, and director from the United States. He is most known for his performances in The War of the Roses (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Matilda (1996), and L.A. Confidential (1997). But who is his daughter, Grace Fan DeVito?
Grace Fan DeVito is a celebrity child, producer, and actress from the United States. She is well-known for being the daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito. Grace entered the entertainment industry after earning a Theatre degree from Brown University in 2005.
Grace fan Devito's profile summary
|Full name
|Grace Fan DeVito
|Famous as
|Danny DeVito's daughter
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 March 1985
|Age
|38 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|141
|Weight in kilograms
|64
|Body measurements in inches
|34-27-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-68-88
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Father
|Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.
|Mother
|Rhea Jo Perlman
|Siblings
|Lucy Chet, Jacob Daniel
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Brown University
|Profession
|Actress, producer
|Net worth
|$2 million
Grace Fan Devito's biography
The American celebrity child was born in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Daniel Michael and Rhea Jo Perlman. Grace's dad is a renowned American comedian, producer, actor, and director.
Her mum, Rhea Jo Perlman, is a famous actress from the United States. She is best recognised for her role as Carla Tortelli, the head waitress in the TV series Cheers (1982–1993).
Grace Fan grew up alongside her two siblings, Lucy Chet and Jacob Daniel. Her elder sister, Lucy Chet, is an actress known for her roles in Leaves of Grass (2009), Deadbeat (2014–2015) and The Comedian (2016).
Her brother, Jacob Daniel, is an actor and producer known for his roles in Pieces of a Dream (2005), The Better Angels (2014) and Little Demon (2022).
How old is Gracie DeVito?
The American celebrity's age is 38 years old as of 2023. Grace was born on 25 March 1985. Her zodiac sign is Aries.
Career
Rhea Jo Perlman's daughter is an actress and producer. She entered the film industry shortly after completing her university education. Gracie's debut production was the comedy movie My Girlfriend's Abroad, which she produced in 2006.
She is also the producer of the upcoming short comedy film Bloom. In addition to being a filmmaker, Grace Fan is also an actress. Grace Fan DeVito's movies and TV series include Amboy (2015) and Jeff & Some Aliens (2017).
What is Grace Fan Devito's net worth?
Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Grace earns her income through her film production and acting career. What is Danny DeVito's net worth? Her dad's net worth is estimated at $80 million.
Who is Grace Fan Devito's husband?
Grace Fan has not disclosed any information on her dating history or marital status. Therefore, she is presumably unmarried and single.
How tall is Grace Fan Devito?
Grace Fan Devito's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-27-35 inches or 86-68-88 centimetres.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Grace Fan Devito? She is an American celebrity child, producer and actress widely recognised for being Danny DeVito's daughter.
- How old is Grace Fan Devito? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 March 1985.
- Where is Grace Fan Devito from? She is from New York City, New York, United States.
- Where did Grace Fan Devito get her education? She acquired her degree in theatre from Brown University in 2005.
- Does Danny DeVito have a child? He has three children—Lucy Chet, Grace Fan, and Jacob Daniel.
- Does Danny DeVito have grandchildren? He has one grandchild, a granddaughter called Sinclair Lucille DeVito.
- How tall is Grace Fan Devito? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
Grace Fan DeVito is a celebrity child, producer, and actress from the United States. She is well-known for being the daughter of Danny DeVito. Her father, Danny, is a famous American comedian, producer, actor, and director.
Yen.com.gh recently published Alessandra Gucci's biography. Alessandra Gucci is a well-known Italian entrepreneur, fashion designer, and celebrity kid. She became famous as the oldest daughter of Maurizio and his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.
Alessandra Gucci is a descendant of one of the world's wealthiest families, the Guccis. She is the child of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the Italian fashion company Gucci.
Source: YEN.com.gh