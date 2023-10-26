Meet Grace Fan DeVito: Danny DeVito's daughter's full biography.

Danny DeVito is a comedian, producer, actor, and director from the United States. He is most known for his performances in The War of the Roses (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Matilda (1996), and L.A. Confidential (1997). But who is his daughter, Grace Fan DeVito?

Actress Rhea Perlman (L) and her daughter Grace Fan DeVito arrive at the screening of XLrator Media's "CBGB" at the Arclight Theatre in LA, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Grace Fan DeVito is a celebrity child, producer, and actress from the United States. She is well-known for being the daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito. Grace entered the entertainment industry after earning a Theatre degree from Brown University in 2005.

Grace fan Devito's profile summary

Full name Grace Fan DeVito Famous as Danny DeVito's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 34-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-68-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Mother Rhea Jo Perlman Siblings Lucy Chet, Jacob Daniel Relationship status Single Education Brown University Profession Actress, producer Net worth $2 million

Grace Fan Devito's biography

The American celebrity child was born in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Daniel Michael and Rhea Jo Perlman. Grace's dad is a renowned American comedian, producer, actor, and director.

Her mum, Rhea Jo Perlman, is a famous actress from the United States. She is best recognised for her role as Carla Tortelli, the head waitress in the TV series Cheers (1982–1993).

Rhea Perlman and Grace Fan DeVito attend the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" at El Capitan Theatre on 11 March 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Grace Fan grew up alongside her two siblings, Lucy Chet and Jacob Daniel. Her elder sister, Lucy Chet, is an actress known for her roles in Leaves of Grass (2009), Deadbeat (2014–2015) and The Comedian (2016).

Her brother, Jacob Daniel, is an actor and producer known for his roles in Pieces of a Dream (2005), The Better Angels (2014) and Little Demon (2022).

How old is Gracie DeVito?

The American celebrity's age is 38 years old as of 2023. Grace was born on 25 March 1985. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Rhea Jo Perlman's daughter is an actress and producer. She entered the film industry shortly after completing her university education. Gracie's debut production was the comedy movie My Girlfriend's Abroad, which she produced in 2006.

She is also the producer of the upcoming short comedy film Bloom. In addition to being a filmmaker, Grace Fan is also an actress. Grace Fan DeVito's movies and TV series include Amboy (2015) and Jeff & Some Aliens (2017).

What is Grace Fan Devito's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Grace earns her income through her film production and acting career. What is Danny DeVito's net worth? Her dad's net worth is estimated at $80 million.

Who is Grace Fan Devito's husband?

Grace Fan has not disclosed any information on her dating history or marital status. Therefore, she is presumably unmarried and single.

How tall is Grace Fan Devito?

US actress Rhea Perlman (C) and daughters Grace Fan DeVito (L) and Lucy DeVito attend the premiere of STX Entertainment's "Poms" in Los Angeles on 1 May 2019. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Grace Fan Devito's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-27-35 inches or 86-68-88 centimetres.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Grace Fan Devito? She is an American celebrity child, producer and actress widely recognised for being Danny DeVito's daughter. How old is Grace Fan Devito? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 March 1985. Where is Grace Fan Devito from? She is from New York City, New York, United States. Where did Grace Fan Devito get her education? She acquired her degree in theatre from Brown University in 2005. Does Danny DeVito have a child? He has three children—Lucy Chet, Grace Fan, and Jacob Daniel. Does Danny DeVito have grandchildren? He has one grandchild, a granddaughter called Sinclair Lucille DeVito. How tall is Grace Fan Devito? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

