Who is Dustin Johnson's wife? Meet the stunning Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is a professional golf player from the United States. He has won two major golf titles—the 2020 Masters Tournament and the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Dustin married Paulina Gretzky in 2022 after dating for over nine years. Given his celebrity status, many people are curious about his life, especially his wife. Who is Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky?

Paulina Gretzky during the second round of The Presidents Cup (L). Paulina Gretzky looks on during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup (R). Photo: Rich Graessle, Scott Halleran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paulina Gretzky is an American actress, model, singer, and film actor best known as Dustin Johnson's wife. She is widely recognised for her roles in In God We Trust (2000), Fame (2009), and Grown Ups 2 (2013).

Paulina Gretzky's wife profile summary

Full name Paulina Mary Jean Gretzky Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1988 Age 35 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Eagle Dr, Jupiter, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 36-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-63-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Dustin Johnson Children Tatum, Rivers Jones Father Wayne Gretzky Mother Janet Jones Siblings Emma, Ty, Tristan, Trevor Gretzky Education Nightingale Bamford School Profession Actress, model, singer, film actor Net worth $5 million Instagram @paulinagretzky

Dustin Johnson's wife's biography

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, was born to Janet Jones and Wayne Gretzky in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her dad, Wayne, is a Canadian retired professional ice hockey player and ex-head coach who played 20 seasons in the National Hockey League for four clubs between 1979 and 1999 before resigning at 38.

Paulina's mum, Janet Jones, is a renowned American actress known for her roles in Annie (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Alpha Dog (2006). She grew up alongside her four siblings: Emma, Ty, Tristan, and Trevor Gretzky.

Top-5 facts Paulina Gretzky. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Paulina Gretzky?

Dustin Johnson's wife's age is 35 years old as of July 2024. She was born on 19 December 1988. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What did Paulina Gretzky do for a living?

Paulina is an actress, model, singer, and film actor. She started acting in 2000 in the short film In God We Trust. She has been featured in several other movies, such as Fame (2009) and Grown Ups 2 (2013).

Paulina Gretzky's movies

According to her IMDb page, the American actress has four acting credits. They include;

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

(2013) Guns, Girls and Gambliing (2012)

(2012) Fame (2009)

(2009) In God We Trust (2000)

Modelling career

Dustin Johnson's wife began modelling at 14, starring in Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren advertisements. She has also appeared on the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and Golf Digest.

Singing career

In addition to her acting and modelling career, Gretzky's daughter is also a singer. She first earned recognition in 2003 when she performed I Will Remember You at the Heritage Classic. The following year, Paulina performed the Canadian national song at the Hockey World Cup in Toronto. She sang the song Collecting Dust in 2006.

Paulina Gretzky's networth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and Essentiallysports, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She earns her income through her acting, modelling, and singing career.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship timeline

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been married since April 2022. The two met in 2009 after Dustin played golf with Paulina's mom, actress Janet Jones. The following is their relationship timeline.

2013: Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get engaged

According to USA Today, Gretzky and Johnson began dating at the onset of the 2013 PGA Tour season and have since become regulars at golf events worldwide. They became engaged in August 2013.

2015: The pair welcomes their first child

The American singer revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2014, sharing a snapshot of herself holding her baby bump in a stunning maternity shoot. She welcomed her first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, to the world on 19 January 2015. Tatum, the firstborn of Dustin Johnson's kids, is nine years old (as of 2024).

Paulina Gretzky watches play during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on 17 June 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

2017: They welcome their second son

Dustin Johnson's wife publicised her second pregnancy on Instagram in February 2017, with a snapshot of herself resting on her bed, one hand on her baby's stomach and the other clutching an ultrasound photo with the words "Baby Johnson #2."

The couple's second child, River Jones Johnson, was born on 14 June 2017. River is the lastborn of Paulina Gretzky's kids and is seven years old (as of 2024).

2022: Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get married

Gretzky and Johnson married in a lovely ceremony in Tennessee on 23 April 2022. They had been engaged for over nine years and exchanged their vows at the magnificent Blackberry Farm, about three hours away from Nashville.

2023–2024: Celebrating milestones

The couple continue to celebrate their relationship milestones and share moments from their life together on social media, showing a strong and united family.

How tall is Paulina Gretzky?

Paulina Gretzky's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 138 pounds or 63 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-25-35 inches or 91-63-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Dustin Johnson's partner? He is married to Paulina Gretzky, an American actress, model and singer. How old is Paulina Gretzky? She is 35 years old as of July 2024. She was born on 19 December 1988. What nationality is Dustin Johnson? He is of American nationality and white ethnicity. Does Dustin Johnson have any children? He has two kids: Tatum and Rivers Jones. How did Paulina and Dustin meet? The two met in 2009 after Dustin played golf with Paulina's mom, actress Janet Jones. Where can one get Dustin Johnson's wife's photos? Her images are available on Instagram and Getty Images. How tall is Dustin Johnson's wife? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, is an American actress, model, singer, and film actor. She is the daughter of Janet Jones, an American actress and Wayne Gretzky, a retired professional ice hockey player. Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got engaged in 2013 and married in 2022.

