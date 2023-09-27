Who is Kerryn Feehan? All you need to know about the famous American comedian

Comedy is one of the highest-paying professions in the entertainment business. Many comedians have advanced through the ranks to become prominent figures in the industry. Kerryn Feehan is a name you may have heard in the entertainment world. She is a well-known American celebrity who has gained popularity due to her stand-up comedy.

Kerryn Feehan performing at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 14, 2014 (L) and July 18, 2014 (R), in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Kerryn Feehan is a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in Pre (2009), How to Score Your Life (2012) and Straighten Up and Fly Right (2022).

Kerryn Feehan's profile summary

Kerryn Feehan's biography

The renowned comedian was born in Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. Kerryn practices Christianity religion. She attended Marymount Manhattan College for her tertiary education.

How old is Kerryn Feehan?

Kerryn Feehan's age is 40 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 May 1983. The celebrity's zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Kerryn Feehan is a comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality. She co-presents The Stand NYC, an established show with a large audience. Kerryn also makes regular appearances on TLC, Comedy Central, and TruTV.

She produced and hosted the programme Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off! She is also a skilled comedy writer, with her work appearing on sites such as The Reductress, SomeECards, and The Loom.

Feehan is an actress who started acting in 2006 in the short film The Reunion. She has later been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Maximum Stache (2010), Shitfaced (2016) and The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast) (2020).

Kerryn Feehan's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, the American comedian has seven acting credits as of writing. They include;

Year TV shows/movies Role 2022 Straighten Up and Fly Right Gretchen 2020 The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast) Podcast Series 2016 Shitfaced Kerryn 2012 How to Score Your Life Aubrey 2010 Maximum Stache Jogger 2009 Pre Julie 2006 The Reunion Ginger

What is Kerryn Feehan's net worth?

The comedian's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Feehan earns her income through her comedy, acting, writing, and social media career.

Who has Kerryn Feehan dated?

Kerryn keeps her love life under wraps. Hence, there is no information accessible regarding her current lover. However, she admitted that she had been romantically involved with Luis J. Gomez and one of the Lucas brothers on a podcast with Willie and Large. She additionally disclosed how much she likes to date comedians.

How tall is Kerryn Feehan?

Kerryn Feehan's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches or 86-66-99 centimetres.

FAQs

Kerryn Feehan is a famous American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality. She has become more well-known due to her stand-up comedy and appearances in several films and TV series.

