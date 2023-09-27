Who is Kerryn Feehan? All you need to know about the famous American comedian
Comedy is one of the highest-paying professions in the entertainment business. Many comedians have advanced through the ranks to become prominent figures in the industry. Kerryn Feehan is a name you may have heard in the entertainment world. She is a well-known American celebrity who has gained popularity due to her stand-up comedy.
Kerryn Feehan is a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in Pre (2009), How to Score Your Life (2012) and Straighten Up and Fly Right (2022).
Kerryn Feehan's profile summary
|Full name
|Kerryn Feehan
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 May 1983
|Age
|40 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States
|Current residence
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|112
|Weight in kilograms
|51
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-39
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-66-99
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Marymount Manhattan College
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber, and social media personality
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@kerrynfeehan
Kerryn Feehan's biography
The renowned comedian was born in Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. Kerryn practices Christianity religion. She attended Marymount Manhattan College for her tertiary education.
How old is Kerryn Feehan?
Kerryn Feehan's age is 40 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 May 1983. The celebrity's zodiac sign is Libra.
Career
Kerryn Feehan is a comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality. She co-presents The Stand NYC, an established show with a large audience. Kerryn also makes regular appearances on TLC, Comedy Central, and TruTV.
She produced and hosted the programme Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off! She is also a skilled comedy writer, with her work appearing on sites such as The Reductress, SomeECards, and The Loom.
Feehan is an actress who started acting in 2006 in the short film The Reunion. She has later been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Maximum Stache (2010), Shitfaced (2016) and The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast) (2020).
Kerryn Feehan's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb page, the American comedian has seven acting credits as of writing. They include;
|Year
|TV shows/movies
|Role
|2022
|Straighten Up and Fly Right
|Gretchen
|2020
|The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast)
|Podcast Series
|2016
|Shitfaced
|Kerryn
|2012
|How to Score Your Life
|Aubrey
|2010
|Maximum Stache
|Jogger
|2009
|Pre
|Julie
|2006
|The Reunion
|Ginger
What is Kerryn Feehan's net worth?
The comedian's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Feehan earns her income through her comedy, acting, writing, and social media career.
Who has Kerryn Feehan dated?
Kerryn keeps her love life under wraps. Hence, there is no information accessible regarding her current lover. However, she admitted that she had been romantically involved with Luis J. Gomez and one of the Lucas brothers on a podcast with Willie and Large. She additionally disclosed how much she likes to date comedians.
How tall is Kerryn Feehan?
Kerryn Feehan's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches or 86-66-99 centimetres.
FAQs
- Who is Kerryn Feehan? She is a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber, and social media personality from the United States.
- When is Kerryn Feehan's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 May every year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.
- Where is Kerryn Feehan from? She hails from Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States, but she currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.
- When did Kerryn Feehan start her acting career? She started acting in 2006 in the short film The Reunion.
- Who are Kerryn Feehan's parents? The comedian has not provided details about her parents and siblings.
- Does Kerryn Feehan have an Instagram account? She has an active Instagram account with over 170 thousand followers. She uses the platform to post her photos and videos.
- How tall is Kerryn Feehan? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.
Kerryn Feehan is a famous American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, YouTuber and social media personality. She has become more well-known due to her stand-up comedy and appearances in several films and TV series.
