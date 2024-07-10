Lauren Compton is a prominent actress, stand-up comedian, content creator, and podcaster from the United States. She is famous for hosting the First Date with Lauren Compton podcast. Due to her successful career, her love life has been under constant public scrutiny, with fans asking if she is married. Who is Lauren Compton's husband?

Lauren Compton is an American actress popular for her roles in various films and TV shows, such as ClownTown, Death House, Attack of the Killer Donuts, and Interrogation. Her career success has attracted considerable interest in her personal life, especially her love life, with many wanting to know Lauren Compton's husband.

Lauren Compton's profile summary

Full name Lauren Elise Compton Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 35-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-92 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Ellen Jo Newcomb Father Allen Dale Compton Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Mark Avalos Alma mater Plano East Senior High School, Citrus College Profession Actress, podcaster, content creator, comedian Net worth $5 million Instagram @iamlaurencompton X (Twitter) @Imlaurencompton Facebook TikTok @iamlaurencompton

Who was Lauren Compton's husband?

The American podcaster was previously married to Manuel Giusti, an Italian restaurant manager from Bologna. He is also a singer and bass guitar player for the Dekkar band. The ex-couple tied the knot on 12 May 2012.

When did Lauren meet her husband?

The American actress met her ex-husband, Manuel, around 2010. The duo dated for two years, and the relationship was long-distance primarily, with occasional travel between Italy and the United States. During an Out & About podcast appearance, she disclosed that they had to get married so that he could get a green card and legally move to the US.

He was from Italy, and he couldn't move to America unless we got married. So, we dated long-distance for two years. I'd go to Italy; he'd come back, and we got married so he could move to America.

What led to Manuel Giusti and Lauren Compton's divorce?

The social media influencer decided to divorce Manuel after she learnt that he was having an affair with a hostess at the restaurant he managed. This was after she located him coming out of the girl's house looking dishevelled after failing to go home one night.

Lauren and Manuel were married for around five years until they divorced on 3 September 2017. The ex-couple are still friends.

Lauren’s boyfriend's death

Following her divorce, Compton had a few romantic relationships. According to Pop TV Culture, one of her boyfriends passed on due to OD. They had been dating for almost seven months. She said the following about him while addressing the cause of her divorce;

When he cheated on me I was like. I had revenge and then I had a boyfriend that didn’t work out. I had another boyfriend he died.

Who is Lauren Compton dating now?

She is currently dating Austin-based restaurant owner Mark Avalos. The couple lives together in Austin, Texas, USA, in a new house Mark reportedly purchased for her.

The American entertainer has also been romantically linked with a few other men in the entertainment industry. She allegedly dated Pat Quinn (2019-2021), KC Deane (2021-2022), and Aaron Tveit.

Fast facts about Lauren Compton

Who is Lauren Compton? She is a popular American actress, stand-up comedian, viral content creator and podcaster. What is Lauren Compton's age? The actress is 36 years old as of 2024. She was born on 15 September 1987. Is Lauren Compton married? She is not married. However, she was married for five years before divorcing on 3 September 2017. What was Lauren Compton's husband's name? His name was Manuel Giusti. What led to Manuel Giusti and Lauren Compton's divorce? She divorced Manuel Giusti after she allegedly caught him cheating. Who is Lauren Compton dating? It is rumoured that she dates Mark Avalos, an Austin-based restaurant owner, as of writing. What is Lauren Compton's height? She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Who is Lauren Compton's husband? The American actress currently has no husband. However, she was previously married to Italian restaurant manager Manuel Giusti. In addition to her ex-husband, she has been romantically linked with several other men in the entertainment industry.

