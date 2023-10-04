Alessandra Gucci: Meet the eldest daughter of Maurizio Gucci

Gucci is one of the most well-known fashion-centered firms in the world, making it familiar to individuals interested in fashion. The Gucci household is one of the wealthiest families in the world, and Alessandra Gucci comes from the lineage. She is the daughter of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the creator of the Italian fashion business Gucci.

Alessandra's mum, Patrizia (L) and Alessandra Gucci in a red top (R). Photo: @patriziareggianiguccifanpage on Instagram, @aurorejiud on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alessandra Gucci is a famous businesswoman, fashion designer, and celebrity child from Italy. She rose to popularity as the eldest daughter of Maurizio and his ex-spouse, Patrizia Reggiani. Where did she go? Learn more about her, including her whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full name Alessandra Gucci Famous as Maurizio Gucci's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Milan, Italy Current residence Switzerland Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Maurizio Gucci Mother Patrizia Reggiani Siblings Allegra Marital status Married Husband Federico Children 1 Education USI Università della Svizzera italiana Profession Entrepreneur, designer Net worth $400 million

Alessandra Gucci's biography

The renowned celebrity child was born in Milan, Italy, to her parents, Maurizio and Patrizia Reggiani. The Italian entrepreneur grew up alongside her younger sister Allegra, an Italian lawyer and author. She attended USI Università della Svizzera Italiana for a Bachelor's in Business/Economics.

Maurizio Gucci: Company president struck a deft counter-blow against other board members. Photo: Erin Combs

Source: Getty Images

Alessandra Gucci's parents

Alessandra's dad, Maurizio, was a famous businessman from Italy who was formerly the head of the Gucci fashion firm. He was the child of actor Rodolfo Gucci and the grandson of Guccio, the brand's founder. Maurizio was slain on 27 March 1995 by an assassin recruited by his former spouse, Patrizia Reggiani.

Alessandra's mum, Patrizia, is a former socialite and convicted criminal from Italy. In a high-profile trial, she was found guilty of hiring a hitman to assassinate her former spouse, Maurizio. Patrizia received a 29-year jail term in 1998 for organising the murder.

Then, alleging that a brain tumour had impacted her personality, she requested that her conviction be reversed. A Milan appeals court affirmed the verdict in 2000 but lowered the punishment to 26 years.

She served 18 years in jail before being freed in October 2016 due to good behaviour. Alessandra's parents married on 28 October 1972 and divorced officially in 1994. Her mother, Patrizia, plotted her father's murder a year after their divorce.

Does Alessandra Gucci talk to Patrizia?

Patrizia Reggiani and Alessandra Gucci have a good relationship as mother and daughter. Alessandra and Allegra's bond with their mother was not entirely severed.

How old is Alessandra?

The Italian celebrity child is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 June 1976. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Alessandra is a successful businesswoman and fashion designer. Her LinkedIn page shows she performed design work at Oviesse S.p.A. between July 2012 and December 2012. Since January 2008, she has been employed by her firm AG by Alessandra Gucci as a designer. Alessandra has worked as a blogger for Mela e Tequila since September 2011.

What is Alessandra Gucci's net worth?

The Italian designer and her sister (Allegra) have an alleged combined net worth of $400 million. She earns her income through her business.

Did Gucci's daughters inherit anything? She and her sibling Allegra inherited a sizable share of their father's inheritance, totalling over $400 million.

What happened to Alessandra Gucci?

What happened to Alessandra and Allegra Gucci? She is currently running her business while working as a blogger for Mela e Tequila. Alessandra is married to Federico with a kid, and the three of them now live in Switzerland.

On the other hand, Allegra is married to Enrico Barbieri. The two married on 24 November 2011 in a civil wedding in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and then on 20 December 2011, they married in a religious ceremony. The two have two kids.

How tall is Alessandra?

Allegra's sisters' height is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Alessandra Gucci? She is a famous businesswoman, fashion designer, and celebrity child from Italy. She is widely recognised for being Maurizio's daughter. How old is Alessandra? She is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 June 1976. Did Patrizia have a child? She has two children: Alessandra and Allegra. Why is there only one daughter in the House of Gucci? There are few biological Gucci ladies represented in the film. Who inherited the Gucci fortune? His riches were passed down to his daughters, Alessandra and Allegra. How long were Patrizia and Maurizio married? They were married for over 20 years, from 1972 to 1994. How old was Maurizio when he died? He died on 27 March 1995 at the age of 46.

Alessandra Gucci is a famous businesswoman, fashion designer, and celebrity child from Italy widely recognised for being Maurizio's daughter. She hails from the Gucci family, one of the wealthiest families in the world.

