Who is Emilia Clarke's husband? The actor's relationship history

Emilia Clarke is a renowned British actress known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Terminator Genisys. Despite her fame and accolades, Emilia has maintained a private personal life, sparking curiosity among many, particularly her fans, regarding her romantic life. Many want to know Emilia Clarke's husband.

British actress Emilia Clarke attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Last Christmas" at AMC Lincoln Square. Photo: Angela Weiss

Who is Emilia Clarke's husband and son? The actress is not married and does not have any children. However, she has a godson whom she has been spotted a few times. Despite her efforts to maintain secrecy regarding her romantic relationships, fans have uncovered some details about her past partners.

Emilia Clarke's profile summary

Full name Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke Nickname Em, Milly Gender Female Date of birth 23 October 1986 Age 36 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Peter Clarke Mother Jennifer Clarke Siblings Bennette Clarke Marital status Single Profession Actress Instagram @emilia_clarke

Who is Emilia Clarke's husband?

Who is Emilia Clarke's husband in real-life? Despite portraying a married character in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is not married in real life. Who is Emilia Clarke's husband in Game of Thrones? In the show, she is married to Khal Drogo, a character portrayed by Jason Momoa.

Emilia Clarke's dating history

Has Emilia Clarke dated anyone? Clarke has been linked with several individuals, including Seth MacFarlane, an American actor and producer, and Jai Courtney, an Australian actor. Here are some of her known and alleged romantic involvements.

Seth MacFarlane

Producer Seth MacFarlane and actress Emilia Clarke attend HBO's Official Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center. Photo: FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke's first known boyfriend was Seth MacFarlane. Their relationship began in 2012 and lasted until 2013. Seth is a well-known American actor famous for his roles in American Dad and Family Guy. Their romance became public after being seen at a HBO Emmy after-party together, at the Pacific Design Centre.

Reports suggest that their busy work schedules made spending time together tricky, ultimately leading to the end of their relationship in 2013. However, neither addressed their breakup until 2016, when Emilia finally shared her thoughts, revealing that dating someone in the public eye was quite challenging.

James Franco

Is Emilia Clarke dating again? After being seen together twice, fans speculated that they were more than just friends and had a romantic connection. However, as per a report by The Express, Emilia clarified the situation by stating that she couldn't develop a serious commitment based on only two encounters. In her own words, she expressed:

He is, of course, beautiful. But I feel there's only a handful of women who could form an engagement after two meetings, and I am not one of them.

Corey Michael Smith

Emilia Clarke and Cory Michael Smith attend the "Breakfast At Tiffany's" Press Preview at Cafe Carlyle in New York City. Photo: Andy Kropa

Emilia's romance with Michael was among the briefest, lasting only about two months. The public became aware of their relationship when they attended Vanity Fair's Oscar party, where they were spotted holding hands and dancing closely. However, their relationship was short-lived, as rumours of their breakup began circulating shortly after.

Jared Leto

Emilia Clarke's former boyfriend, Jared Leto, leaving an interview at BBC Radio in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Shortly after rumours about her breakup subsided, speculations emerged suggesting Emilia's involvement with the famous American musician Jared Leto. During an interview, Jared was seen flirting with Emilia. However, their relationship didn't last long enough to see the end of the year.

Joel Fry

After her relationship with Jared Leto ended, Emilia Clarke's romantic journey took a new turn with Joel Fry. Their on-screen chemistry in Game of Thrones led fans to speculate about a potential real-life romance. However, neither addressed the rumours, and their relationship ended in 2015.

Jai Courtney

Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney attend the European Premiere of 'Terminator Genisys' at the CineStar Sony Center in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Gisela Schober

Jai Courtney path crossed with Clarke during the filming of Terminator Genisys. In 2015, the two embarked on a romantic fling, marking the end of Emilia's involvement with fellow actors. She mentioned that actors were the primary people she knew, which limited her choices. The Australian actor confirmed the breakup during a radio interview session.

Charlie McDowell

Director and producer Charlie McDowell attends the "The One I Love" New York Screening at Angelika Film Center in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

After a period of absence from the dating scene, Clarke returned by sharing an Instagram picture where she was seen kissing an unidentified man. Although fans couldn't identify the man in the photo, McDowell, an actor, also posted the same image on his own Instagram page. However, he immediately deleted it.

The couple further solidified these conclusions by sharing more photos along with affectionate Instagram captions and making more public appearances. However, rumours of their breakup emerged when they unfollowed each other and deleted their shared images on Instagram.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith (L) and Emilia Clarke pose in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Another addition to the list was Matt Smith, well-known for his role as Prince Philip on Netflix's The Crown. Speculations about a romantic relationship between the two arose when they were seen having dinner together. However, it was eventually clarified that they were not dating but had been close friends for several years.

Are Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa dating?

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa, both stars of Game of Thrones, shared undeniable on-screen chemistry that led fans to speculate about a romantic relationship. However, it should be clarified that Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have never dated. They have maintained a close and affectionate friendship, which can sometimes be misinterpreted.

Even after the movie was completed, they continued to uphold their friendship and playfully perpetuate the narrative. Jason has occasionally shared suggestive photos on Instagram, coupled with affectionate captions, further confusing fans.

Is Emilia Clarke still single?

The actress seems single as of now. She has not been recently linked with anyone since her last alleged relationship with Matt Smith.

Emilia Clarke has been a few romantic relationships. As she thrives in her successful acting career, her devoted fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of her love life. They are eager to know who will get the title of Emilia Clarke's husband.

