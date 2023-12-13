Sabrina Carpenter is a singer, composer, and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Work It (2020) and Emergency (2022). Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend? She has been allegedly linked to several celebrities, making fans curious about the status of her current relationship.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Spotlight: Sabrina Carpenter at The GRAMMY Museum on 2 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter started singing Adele and Christina Aguilera's songs on YouTube at 10. Following this, her dad got her a recording studio to nurture her musical interest. In 2009, she finished third in Miley Cyrus's singing competition, The Next Miley Cyrus Project.

Sabrina Carpenter's profile summary

Full name Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 101 Weight in kilograms 46 Body measurements in inches 30-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-58-81 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father David Carpenter Mother Elizabeth Carpenter Siblings Sarah, Shannon, Cayla Carpenter Relationship status Single Education Oak Park High School, PA Cyber School, Young Actors Space Profession Singer, composer, actress Net worth $4 million Instagram @sabrinacarpenter Facebook @sabrinacarpenter TikTok @sabrinacarpenter X (Twitter) @SabrinaAnnLynn

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

She is an American singer, composer, and actress. Annlynn was born on 11 May 1999 to her parents, Elizabeth and David Carpenter. She is 24 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

The American actress grew up alongside her three siblings: Sarah, Shannon and Cayla Carpenter. She attended Oak Park High School, PA Cyber School and Young Actors Space for her education.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend now?

The American actress has been romantically associated with several prominent individuals since 2014. Some of the connections were proven, while others were merely hearsay. The following is Sabrina Carpenter's dating history.

Bradley Steven Perry (2014–2015)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Steven Perry (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This is the only relationship that Sabrina has confirmed to the public. She dated Bradley Steven Perry in 2014 when she was 15 years old and he was 16. They did, however, call it quits in December 2015. Sabrina Carpenter's ex-boyfriend, Bradley Steven, is a renowned American actor.

Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Simpson (2017)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her rumoured boyfriend, Bradley Simpson (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Carla Speight (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fans began to suspect Sabrina and Bradley were together after Annlynn joined Bradley and his musical group, The Vamps, on tour in 2017 and shared a slew of adorable photos with them. During an interview with Seventeen, she addressed relationship rumours, saying they completely ignored them.

Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis (2018)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her rumoured boyfriend, Corey Fogelmanis (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fans instantly began Annlynn and Corey dating rumours when they co-starred in Girl Meets World. On the other hand, Sabrina addressed the relationship rumours in an Instagram post in 2018.

Sabrina Carpenter and Griffin Gluck (2019)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her speculated boyfriend, Griffin Gluck (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some people began questioning whether Sabrina and Griffin were dating when they co-starred in the film Tall Girl. They shared several adorable images of themselves on social media, and in October 2019, they were seen in identical Halloween costumes!

The two never came out about the rumoured romance. But according to Bustle, they separated in August 2020.

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett (2020–2021)

Sabrina Carpenter with her alleged boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fans initially suspected Joshua and Sabrina were dating when they were seen together at a Black Lives Matter event in July 2020. Jared Jr. released paparazzi photos of them having lunch together in Los Angeles a month later.

After keeping their rumoured romance under wraps, the couple began posting videos of themselves costumed as Lavagirl and Sharkboy on Halloween in 2020, fueling courting rumours.

In January 2021, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett were spotted together in Park City, Utah, after a supporter uploaded their photos on Twitter.

Then, a few days later, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua's rumoured ex, published a song called Drivers Licence, which many believe is about Sabrina and Joshua's relationship.

The former Joshua Bassett's girlfriend, Sabrina, appeared to confirm their connection with her music Skin, which many believe was written in reaction to Olivia's hit.

Dylan O'Brien (2022)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her rumoured boyfriend, Dylan O'Brien (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina initially ignited dating suspicions with Dylan O'Brien in September 2022 when a photo of the pair hanging out at New York Fashion Week was released on the celeb gossip site DeuxMoi.

Fans also claimed they were seen together at a local pub, although neither acknowledged the relationship allegations.

Shawn Mendes (2023)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her alleged boyfriend, Shawn Mendes (R). Photo: Mike Tran, Shawn Mendes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Annlynn and Shawn Mendes fueled relationship rumours in February 2023 after being photographed on a public excursion. While they had been spotted out together several times, Shawn quickly cleared the air in March 2023, saying they were "not dating" in a chat with RTL Boulevard.

David Dobrik (2023)

Sabrina Carpenter (L) with her rumoured boyfriend, David Dobrik (R). Photo: Mark Von Holden, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In February 2023, Sabrina fueled relationship rumours with the internet celebrity David Dobrik when the Instagram buzz account DeuxMoi alluded to their possible romance.

They were allegedly spotted partying at Lollapalooza in Chicago, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six. Sabrina later laughed off the dating rumour, saying she doesn't date lollapaloozas.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating?

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend today? She is currently single. While she has only officially confirmed one relationship, Annlynn keeps her love life out of the spotlight.

FAQs

Who is Sabrina Carpenter? She is a famous singer, composer, and actress from the United States. How old is Sabrina Carpenter? She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 May 1999. Who is Sabrina Carpenter's best friend? Her closest friend is Joey King. They've known each other for many years. When did Sabrina Carpenter come out? She rose to prominence as the lead in the TV series Girl Meets World (2014–2017) and the film Adventures in Babysitting (2016). Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating? She is currently single. Who did Joshua Bassett date? He allegedly dated Olivia Rodrigo at the beginning of 2020 before moving to Sabrina Carpenter in June 2020. Is Sabrina Carpenter an only child? She has three siblings: Sarah, Shannon and Cayla Carpenter.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend? She is currently single. Carpenter is an American singer, composer, and actress romantically linked with several prominent individuals. Some of her relationships are confirmed, while others are mere rumours.

Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring Jennette McCurdy's relationship history. Jennette McCurdy is a filmmaker, singer, podcaster, writer, and former actress from the United States. She is well-known for her outstanding performances in various films and television series.

McCurdy is the author of the most popular memoir, I'm Happy My Mom Died. McCurdy, like everyone else, has a life outside of show business. She has had romantic relationships with a few male celebrities throughout the years. Find out who those celebrities are.

Source: YEN.com.gh