Molly Qerim is an ESPN personality who currently serves as the host of First Take. She has also anchored NFL Network's weekday morning show, NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. In addition, she has a wide range of experience with celebrity red carpet events, A-list musical and TV/film guest interviews, UFC/MMA coverage, tennis, boxing, and more. So where is Molly Qerim today?

Molly Qerim is a well-known television host and American sports journalist. She has been praised for her work as a host and moderator and for being professional, knowledgeable, and engaging.

Molly Qerim's profile summary

Real name Molly Ann Qerim Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Haven, Connecticut, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 93-68-96 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Jalen Anthony Rose High School Cheshire High School University The University of Connecticut, Quinnipiac University Profession Host, journalist, and philanthropist Instagram @mollyqerim Facebook @MollyQerim Twitter @mollyqerim

Who is Molly Qerim?

Molly Qerim is a philanthropist, host and moderator sports journalist from the United States of America. She was born on 31st March 1984 in New Haven, Connecticut. She is of Albanian-Italian descent.

She attended James Hillhouse High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Connecticut and a minor in Business Administration.

She also graduated from Quinnipiac University with a master's degree in broadcast journalism. In 2020, she was inducted into the school's inaugural Hall of Fame class.

Career achievements

Early in her career, Qerim worked with ESPN for four years, starting in 2006, contributing to digital and mobile platforms. Her subsequent stops included the NFL Network, where she hosted NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live, and CBS Sports, where she covered college basketball and football, among other major events.

She rejoined ESPN in 2015, where she was offered the position of host. She hosts First Take. Apart from sports programs, she has anchored other shows such as Bracket Breakdown, Full Court Press, and SEC Tonight, among many others.

Off camera, Molly is a philanthropist, ambassador for the Innocence Project, the Boys and Girls Club of America, and a supporter of endometriosis awareness. She closely collaborates with the American Endometriosis Foundation to increase funding for research, education, and awareness of the disease.

She represents the Boys and Girls Club by hosting fundraising activities, delivering speeches to clubs around the country, managing a local empowerment group, and even acting as Santa Claus for club holiday wish lists.

She frequently speaks at universities and conferences to inspire the next generation of leaders. On every Veterans Day, Qerim visits a different military base to host a live First Take show in appreciation of the service members and women who have devoted their lives to serving our nation.

Did Molly Qerim leave First Take?

For the past three years, Molly Qerim has co-hosted the ESPN morning show First Take. She has not made any announcements about her departure from the show. She still identifies herself as the host of First Take on her Twitter and Instagram bios.

Who is Molly Qerim's boyfriend?

Molly, the ESPN reporter, was in a relationship with Jalen Rose, a retired NBA basketball player from America. Molly and Jalen Rose tied the knot in July 2018.

Are Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose still married? Unfortunately, Jalen Rose's divorced Qerim in December 2021.

Why did Jalen Rose file for divorce from First Take Molly Qerim?

It was a surprise to many when sports analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose announced his divorce from ESPN host Molly Qerim. Molly has been Jalen Rose's wife for less than three years and seemed very happy.

Jalen said in his tweet,

After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways. We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.

However, the two remain on good terms. Rose has even said that he still considers her a close friend. He did not state the main reason for the divorce.

Is Stephen A. Smith messing with Molly?

Stephen A. Smith is famous for his jokester character, and his latest target is ESPN host Molly Qerim. Recently, while Qerim was hosting First Take, Smith commented that many people interpreted it as being flirtatious.

That isn't the first time Smith has been accused of flirting with Qerim on air. In 2016, while Molly was still hosting SportsNation, Smith commented about her outfit, which many people felt was inappropriate. Qerim has not responded to Smith's latest comment, but it will be interesting to see if she does.

What disease does Molly Qerim Rose have?

Molly has been openly candid about her battle with endometriosis, a chronic disorder in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

Rose was first diagnosed with the disease in 2008 after she developed severe pelvic pain and was misdiagnosed with appendicitis. She has since undergone two surgeries to treat the disease and has been an outspoken advocate for awareness and education about endometriosis.

FAQs

Who is Molly Qerim? She is a host, journalist, and philanthropist who was born in Manhattan, New York City, USA. How old is Molly Qerim? As of 2022, Molly Qerim's age is 38 years. She celebrates her birthday on 31st March every year. What is Molly Qerim’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aries. What nationality is Molly Qerim? Molly is an American national currently residing in Manhattan, New York City. How tall is Molly Qerim? She is 5 feet 6 inches (167centimetres) tall and weighs 138 pounds (63 kilograms). How much is Molly Qerim worth? According to PlayersBio, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Where is Molly Qerim today? Molly continues to work as the host of ESPN's First Take. She currently resides in Manhattan, New York City. What awards has Molly Qerim worn? She is a proud Emmy Award recipient for her significant contribution to the media industry.

Molly Qerim is a well-known philanthropist and media personality. She has devoted the majority of her time to community service. She is also a hardworking woman who serves as an inspiration to young people. Where is Molly Qerim today? She is still hosting the First Take on ESPN.

