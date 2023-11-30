Meet Seung Yong Chung: All about Diane Farr's ex-husband

Diane Farr is a writer, producer, and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised for appearing in films and TV shows such as Rescue Me (2004–2005), Numb3rs (2005–2008) and Splitting Up Together (2018–2019). Farr married Seung Yong Chung from 2006 to 2020, and many of her fans want to know about him.

Seung Chung, Diane Farr, and Cam Neely attended the Cam Neely Foundation For Cancer Celebrity Fundraiser at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Jodi Hilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Seung Yong Chung is a businessman and marketing professional in the entertainment industry. He serves as the CEO and co-founder of Cashmere Agency. Chung is most known as Diane Farr's ex-husband.

Full name Seung Yong Chung Famous as Diane Farr's ex-husband Gender Male Date of birth 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality South Korean, American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Young Ja Chung Mother Tae Wha Chung Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Diane Farr Children Beckett Mancuso, Sawyer Lucia, Coco Trinity Chung Education Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, The George Washington University Profession Businessman, marketing executive Net worth $19.8 million

Seung Yong Chung's biography

Diane Farr's husband was born in 1970 in Seoul, South Korea, to his parents, Tae Wha and Young Ja Chung. Yong is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born and raised in South Korea but relocated to the United States when he was two.

Seung Yong Chung's Parents

According to The New York Times, Seung's mother, Tae Wha, is a retired nurse. She formerly worked at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. His dad, Young Ja Chung, is the president of Intraco Korea, a Seoul-based importer and exporter of manufactured products.

Actress Diane Farr arrives at the Rock A Little, Feed Alot benefit concert at Club Nokia on 29 September 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Educational background

Yong earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Finance from Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business from 1988 to 1992. From 1993 to 1995, he pursued a Master of Science in Information Systems at The George Washington University.

Career

Seung is a businessman and marketing professional in the entertainment industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served as the CEO of Cashmere Agency since February 2003.

Seung Yong Chung's Cashmere Agency is an award-winning store and lifestyle marketing organisation formed from various brains from advertising, entertainment, and new media.

It specialises in detecting trends to build and execute culturally relevant campaigns. Yong co-founded Cashmere Agency with Ted Chung in 2003.

What is Seung Yong Chung's net worth?

Seung has an alleged net worth of $19.8 million. He earns his income through his business career. On the other hand, his ex-wife, Diane Farr, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She earns her income through her acting and filmmaking careers.

Why did Diane Farr and Seung Yong divorce?

Diane Farr and Seung Yong Chung's marriage ended in 2020 after 14 years together. The two have not disclosed the grounds for their divorce.

She was married to Seung Yong, an entertainment marketing executive. Diane Farr and her husband, Seung Yong, married on 26 June 2006. Together, they had three children: a son, Beckett Mancuso Chung, and twin daughters, Sawyer Lucia and Coco Trinity Chung.

Diane Farr attends the opening night of the Pasadena Playhouse's production of "The Sound Inside" at Pasadena Playhouse on 10 September 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Seung Yong Chung?

He is 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall. Chung weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Seung Yong Chung? He is an American businessman and entertainment marketing executive. He is widely recognised as Diane Farr's ex-husband. What is Seung Yong Chung's age? He is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1970. Where is Seung Yong Chung from? He is originally from Seoul, South Korea. What is Seung Yong Chung's nationality? He holds South Korean and American nationality and is of Asian ethnicity. How old is Diana Farr? She is 54 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7 September 1969. Does Diane Farr have children? She has three children: Beckett Mancuso, Sawyer Lucia and Coco Trinity Chung. Are Diana Farr and her husband, Seung Chung, still together? They are no longer together. They parted ways in 2020 after 14 years of marriage. Who is Diane Farr married to now? She presumably didn't remarry after divorcing Chung. She has also remained silent about her romantic life.

