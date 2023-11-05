Lyndrea Price full biography: Meet Oracene Price and Yusef Rasheed's daughter

Lyndrea Price is a costumier from the United States. She is best known for her work in 60 Euphoria (2022), Me Time (2022), Babylon (2022), and Bel-Air (2022). Lyndrea is the daughter of Oracene Price, a tennis instructor and mother of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. While the two are the most known siblings from the family, people have gotten more interested in other siblings, such as Lyndrea Price. Learn more intriguing facts about her in this post.

Lyndrea Price is seen arriving at Wimbledon Day 3 on 4 July 2018 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lyndrea Price is a celebrity kid, costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress and social media personality from the United States. She is widely recognised for being Oracene Price and Yusef Rasheed's daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Lyndrea Price Famous as Oracene Price's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Yusef Rasheed Mother Oracene Price Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Vernon Imani Children 1 Profession Costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress Net worth $150,000

Lyndrea Price's biography

Yusef Rasheed's daughter was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States, to her parents, Yusef Rasheed and Oracene Price. Who is Lyndrea Price's father? Yusef, Lyndrea's dad, was a celebrity spouse. He became well-known after his marriage to Oracene. Yusef succumbed to a heart attack on 14 September 1979.

Jair Bobbitt and Lyndrea Price attend the Serena Williams After Party at Bagatelle on 12 September 2016 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Lyndrea's mum is a renowned American tennis coach and actress. Following the death of her husband in 1979, she married legendary American tennis coach Richard Williams in 1980, and they had two daughters, Venus and Serena Williams. She and her husband, Richard Williams, parted ways in 2002.

Lyndrea Price's siblings

Lyndrea grew up alongside her two biological siblings, Yetunde and Isha Price and her two half-siblings, Venus and Serena Williams, from her mother's marriage to Richard Williams. Venus and Serena Williams are both tennis superstars.

What do the 3 other Williams sisters do?

Yetunde was killed in a random shooting in Compton, California, on 14 September 2003. She was a private assistant to her tennis siblings and a registered nurse. She also operated a hair salon.

Isha Price is a producer and lawyer. She was born on 18 February 1875, making her 48 years old as of 2023. Isha Price is married to Felix Fayron.

Lastly, Lyndrea works as a costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress and social media personality, and Isha is a lawyer.

How old is Lyndrea Price?

Lyndrea Price's age is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 1978. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Lyndrea Price's career

Lyndrea Price is a costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress and social media personality. According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as a wardrobe consultant at HSN from November 2010 to October 2016.

She is currently a director at Free Lance Wardrobe Consultant in Commercial Production. She has been there since July 2015.

She started working as a costumier in 2021 in the TV series Dave. She has later been featured as a costumier in several other movies, documentaries, and TV shows, such as King Richard (2021), Super Bowl LVI (2022) and The Idol (2023).

What is Lyndrea Price's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $150,000 as of 2023. Lyndrea earns her income through her costuming, digital marketing, web designing, composing, acting and social media career.

Who is Lyndrea Price's husband?

Lyndrea Price, Venus Williams, Oracene Price, Isha Price, and Serena Williams attended the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers. Photo: D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

She is not married. The celebrity child is, however, dating Vernon Imani, a community assistant at American Campus Communities. The pair met for the first time at a friend's party. They have not married, but Lyndrea takes his surname, particularly on social media. They together have one child.

How tall is Lyndrea Price?

Her height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Lyndrea Price? She is an American celebrity kid, costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress and social media personality widely recognised as Oracene Price and Yusef Rasheed's daughter. How old is Lyndrea Price? She is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 1978. What does Lyndrea Price do for a living? She is a costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer and actress. Who are the Williams 5 sisters? The five sisters are Yetunde, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Lyndrea and Isha Price. What happened to Venus and Serena's other sisters? Lyndrea and Isha are currently pursuing their careers. Yetunde passed away in 2003. Is Lyndrea Price married? She is not married. She is currently dating Vernon Imani. How tall is Lyndrea Price? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Lyndrea Price is a costumier, digital marketer, web designer, composer, actress and social media personality from the United States. She is renowned for being Venus and Serena Williams' sister. Her parents are Oracene Price and Yusef Rasheed.

Source: YEN.com.gh