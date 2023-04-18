Top 50 short actors: List of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood

While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn't such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn't let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! Who are the most famous short actors in Hollywood?

Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female and male celebrities who you thought were taller.

No Name Height 1 Verne Troyer 2 feet 8 inches 2 Warwick Davis 3 feet 6 inches 3 Tony Cox 3 feet 6 inches 4 Peter Dinklage 4 feet 4 inches 5 Danny DeVito 4 feet 8 inches 6 Elliot Page 5 feet 1 inch 7 David Faustino 5 feet 3 inches 8 Joe Pesci 5 feet 3 inches 9 Rob Schneider 5 feet 3 inches 10 Seth Green 5 feet 3 inches 11 Patton Oswalt 5 feet 3 inches 12 Michael J. Fox 5 feet 4 inches 13 BD Wong 5 feet 4 inches 14 Jason Alexander 5 feet 4 inches 15 Kevin Hart 5 feet 5 inches

In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.

Several short-height actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.

There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:

1. Verne Troyer - 2 feet 8 inches

Verne Troyer attends "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" premiere at the Palais De Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: George Pimentel

Full name: Verne Jay Troyer

Verne Jay Troyer Date of birth: 1 January 1969

1 January 1969 Died: 21 April 2018 (age 49 years)

21 April 2018 (age 49 years) Place of birth: Sturgis, Michigan, United States

Verne was best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers film series. He had cartilage–hair hypoplasia. Verne Troyer's height was 2 feet 8 inches (81 centimeters) making him the shortest male actor in Hollywood.

2. Warwick Davis - 3 feet 6 inches

Warwick Davis attends Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Full name: Warwick Ashley Davis

Warwick Ashley Davis Date of birth: 3 February 1970

3 February 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom

Warwick is an English actor and television presenter. He has been active in the industry since he was twelve. He has appeared on TV shows like Moley, Willow and JJ Villard's Fairy Tales. Warwick Davis's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres).

3. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches

Actor Tony Cox attends The Build Series Presents Billy Bob Thornton at AOL HQ in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Full name: Joseph Anthony Cox

Joseph Anthony Cox Date of birth: 31 March 1958

31 March 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Uniontown, Alabama, United States

Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Tony Cox's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres). He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as Bad Santa 2, Epic Movie, Rescue Me, Psych, Bird, Return of the Jedi, Space Invades and Beetlejuice.

4. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 4 inches

Peter Dinklage attends the "American Dreamer" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Full name: Peter Hayden Dinklage

Peter Hayden Dinklage Date of birth: 1 June 1969

1 June 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Morristown, New Jersey, United States

Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones. Dinklage's height is 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres). He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.

5. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 8 inches

Danny DeVito attends the Premiere Of FX's "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Season 14 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.

Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Date of birth: 17 November 1944

17 November 1944 Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)

79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Neptune Township, New Jersey, United States

Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood male actors under 5 feet, having appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Taxi, Tin Men, Space Jam and Jumanji: The Next Level. Danny DeVito's height is 4 feet 8 inches (144 centimetres).

6. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch

Elliot Page attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Elliot Page

Elliot Page Date of birth: 21 February 1987

21 February 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada

Elliot Page is one of the small actors in Hollywood. He is a Canadian national who has appeared in several films and TV shows such as Juno, Inception and Hard Candy. Elliot Page's height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres).

7. David Faustino - 5 feet 3 inches

David Faustino attends Wizard World Comic Con Fan Fest Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Full name: David Anthony Faustino

David Anthony Faustino Date of birth: 3 March 1974

3 March 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. Faustino's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).

8. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches

Joe Pesci attends the 7th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Sabra Salsa at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Full name: Joseph Frank Pesci

Joseph Frank Pesci Date of birth: 9 February 1943

9 February 1943 Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)

81 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The actor's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). He has been quite successful in his acting career and is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas and Raging Bull.

9. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches

Rob Schneider visits "Gutfeld!" at FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Full name: Robert Michael Schneider

Robert Michael Schneider Date of birth: 31 October 1963

31 October 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. Rob Schneider's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres).

10. Seth Green - 5 feet 3 inches

Seth Green performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name: Seth Benjamin Green

Seth Benjamin Green Date of birth: 8 February 1974

8 February 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States

Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films and TV shows such as Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Guardians of the Galaxy. Seth Green's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

11. Patton Oswalt - 5 feet 3 inches

Patton Oswalt attends the premiere of "Baby Driver" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Full name: Patton Peter Oswalt

Patton Peter Oswalt Date of birth: 27 January 1969

27 January 1969 Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)

55 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States

Patton is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He has appeared in six stand-up specials. He has also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Patton Oswalt's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres).

12. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 4 inches

Michael J. Fox speaks at the Q+A for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name: Michael Andrew Fox

Michael Andrew Fox Date of birth: 9 June 1961

9 June 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada

Michael J. Fox is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.

Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. Michael Fox's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

13. BD Wong - 5 feet 4 inches

BD Wong arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures 'Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Bradley Darryl Wong

Bradley Darryl Wong Date of birth: 24 October 1960

24 October 1960 Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)

63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as Mulan, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Jurassic Park, Father of the Bride II and Stay. Wong's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).

14. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 4 inches

Jason Alexander speaks during the Q&A on the new documentary "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill" at The New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, California. Photo: John Wolfsohn

Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan

Jay Scott Greenspan Date of birth: 23 September 1959

23 September 1959 Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)

64 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Jason Alexander is an actor, singer, television host, comedian and director. He is famous for his role in the television series Seinfeld. Jason's height is 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres).

15. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 5 inches

Kevin Hart attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart

Kevin Darnell Hart Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities. Kevin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

16. Daniel Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches

Daniel Radcliffe in conversation at the 12th Annual Whistler Film Festival - Spotlight on Danielle Radcliffe in Whistler, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Full name: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Date of birth: 23 July 1989

23 July 1989 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Now You See Me 2, Escape from Pretoria, The Lost City, Hercules and Lost in London. The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Danielle Radcliffe's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

17. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches

Woody Allen starts filming a new movie in San Sebastián on July 09, 2019 in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo: Europa Press News

Full name: Heywood Allen

Heywood Allen Date of birth: 30 November 1935

30 November 1935 Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)

88 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mount Eden Hospital

Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.

18. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches

Ken Jeong speaks onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Streaming at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong Date of birth: 13 July 1969

13 July 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Ken Jeong is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

19. Frankie Muniz - 5 feet 5 inches

Frankie Muniz speaks onstage at Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name: Francisco Muniz IV

Francisco Muniz IV Date of birth: 5 December 1985

5 December 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, United States

Frankie Muniz is an actor, race driver and musician famous for his role in the television series Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

20. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches

Johnny Galecki speaks onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: John Mark Galecki

John Mark Galecki Date of birth: 30 April 1975

30 April 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bree, Belgium

Johnny Galecki is an actor famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne. Johnny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

21. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches

Toby Jones attends a photocall following a special screening of "Empire of Light" at Dreamland in Margate, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name: Toby Edward Heslewood Jones

Toby Edward Heslewood Jones Date of birth: 7 September 1966

7 September 1966 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

Toby Jones is an actor popular for his role in The Painted Veil and The Hunger Games. Toby's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

22. Breckin Meyer - 5 feet 5 inches

Breckin Meyer speaks onstage at the Sony Crackle Presents: SuperMansion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Breckin Meyer

Breckin Meyer Date of birth: 7 May 1974

7 May 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Breckin Meyer is an actor, writer, musician and producer. He is known for appearing in films such as Rat Race and Road Trip. Breckin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

23. Nathan Lane - 5 feet 5 inches

Nathan Lane attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations On Broadway at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane Date of birth: 3 February 1956

3 February 1956 Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)

68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States

Nathan Lane is an actor and comedian having 40 years in the entertainment industry. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nathan's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

24. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches

Dustin Hoffman speaks at the 9th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Full name: Dustin Lee Hoffman

Dustin Lee Hoffman Date of birth: 8 August 1937

8 August 1937 Age: 86 (as of 2024)

86 (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows, such as The Graduate, Little Big Man, Runaway Jury, Rain Man, Last Chance Harvey and American Buffalo.

He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

25. Richard Dreyfuss - 5 feet 5 inches

Richard Dreyfuss attends the screening of “American Graffiti” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Full name: Richard Stephen Dreyfuss

Richard Stephen Dreyfuss Date of birth: 29 October 1947

29 October 1947 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor known for his versatile performances in film, television, and theater. He rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in iconic films such as Jaws (1975), where he played oceanographer Matt Hooper. Richard Dreyfuss' height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

26. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 6 inches

Elijah Wood attends 2024 Fan Expo at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Elijah Jordan Wood

Elijah Jordan Wood Date of birth: 28 January 1981

28 January 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States

Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.

Wood has also appeared in other films, such as Back to the Future II, Avalon, Forever Young, Sin City, The Last Witch Hunter and Maniac. The actor is fairly short. Wood's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

27. Emilio Estevez - 5 feet 6 inches

Emilio Estevez pictured during Today's show. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Full name: Emilio Estevez

Emilio Estevez Date of birth: 12 May 1962

12 May 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Emilio started his acting career in the 1980s. He is notable for starring in The Outsiders, Men at Work and Mission: Impossible. Emilio Estevez's height is 5 feet 6 inches (169 centimetres).

28. Rick Moranis - 5 feet 6 inches

Rick Moranis during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name: Frederick Allan Moranis

Frederick Allan Moranis Date of birth: 18 April 1953

18 April 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Rick is a Canadian actor, comedian, musician, songwriter, writer, and producer. His career as an entertainer began as a radio disc jockey in the mid-1970s. He has appered in films such as Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. Rick Moranis' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

29. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches

Aziz Ansari attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA "Parks And Recreation" 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Full name: Aziz Ismail Ansari

Aziz Ismail Ansari Date of birth: 23 February 1983

23 February 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation.

He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).

30. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches

Jack Black attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black

Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black Date of birth: 28 August 1969

28 August 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the comedy rock band Tenacious. Jack Black's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).

31. Billy Crystal - 5 feet 6 inches

Billy Crystal attends a conversation at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: William Edward Crystal

William Edward Crystal Date of birth: 14 March 1948

14 March 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Doctors Hospital

William is an American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991. He made his Broadway debut in his one man show 700 Sundays in 2004. Billy Crystal's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

32. Jet Li - 5 feet 6 inches

Jet Li attends the Premiere Of Disney's "Mulan" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Full name: Li Lianjie

Li Lianjie Date of birth: 26 April 1963

26 April 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Beijing, China

Jet Li is a Chinese-born Singaporean martial artist, former wushu champion, film actor, film producer, and philanthropist. He has appeared in films like Mulan, On That Night... While We Dream and League of Gods. Jet Li's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

33. Al Pacino - 5 feet 6 inches

Al Pacino poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Alfredo James Pacino

Alfredo James Pacino Date of birth: 25 April 1940

25 April 1940 Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)

84 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, United States

Al Pacino is an American actor and filmmaker who has had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. Pacino has been widely recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, receiving numerous awards and honours throughout his career. Pacino's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

34. Danny Trejo - 5 feet 7 inches

Danny Trejo attends the VIP launch of "Trejo's Tacos" in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Full name: Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo Date of birth: 16 May 1944

16 May 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, United States

Danny Trejo is an actor and producer famous for appearing in films such as Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators. Danny has won several awards, such as the South America Awards, Golden Reel International Film Festival and War of Films. Danny's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

35. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 7 inches

Simon Helberg attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents "Space Oddity" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Full name: Simon Maxwell Helberg

Simon Maxwell Helberg Date of birth: 9 December 1980

9 December 1980 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Van Wilder, A Cinderella Story, Good Night and Good Luck, Arrested Development and Joey. The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Simon Maxwell's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

36. David Spade - 5 feet 7 inches

Host David Spade in the Snake Oil episode "The return of Nataha and Ice-T". Photo: Fox

Full name: David Wayne Spade

David Wayne Spade Date of birth: 22 July 1964

22 July 1964 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Birmingham, Michigan, United States

David Spade is a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and television host. He is famous for hosting Saturday Night Live and also for his role in Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy and The Wrong Missy. David's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

37. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 7 inches

Martin Freeman speaks onstage during the screening of "Miller's Girl" at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Martin John Christopher Freeman

Martin John Christopher Freeman Date of birth: 8 September 1971

8 September 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Aldershot, United Kingdom

Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. Martin Freeman's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

38. Martin Sheen - 5 feet 7 inches

Martin Sheen speaks onstage during the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name: Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez

Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez Date of birth: 3 August 1940

3 August 1940 Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)

83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States

Sheen is also well-known for his role as President Josiah Bartlet in the acclaimed television series The West Wing (1999-2006). Throughout his career, Sheen has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows. Martin Sheen's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

39. Martin Lawrence - 5 feet 7 inches

Martin Lawrence attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence

Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Date of birth: 16 April 1965

16 April 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Frankfurt, Germany

Martin is an African-American comedian, producer, writer, director and actor. He is known for his roles in the Bad Boys trilogy and Martin, Def Comedy Jam. Martin Lawrence's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

40. Jesse Eisenberg - 5 feet 7 inches

Jesse Eisenberg attends the screening of "When You Finish Saving The World" at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name: Jesse Adam Eisenberg

Jesse Adam Eisenberg Date of birth: 5 October 1983

5 October 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Jesse Eisenberg is a writer, filmmaker and actor famous for his role in the films such as The Social Network and Zombieland. Jesse's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). He enjoys playing drums, and his favourite band is Ween.

41. Emile Hirsch - 5 feet 7 inches

Emile Hirsch attends Toyota At The 32nd Annual EMA Award Gala Honoring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird And Nikki Reed at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Emile Davenport Hirsch

Emile Davenport Hirsch Date of birth: 13 March 1985

13 March 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)

39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Topanga, California, United States

Emile Hirsch is one of the famous short male actors. He got his first acting role at the age of 11 years. He is famous for appearing in films such as The Darkest Hour and Into the Wild. Emile's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

42. Jonah Hill - 5 feet 7 inches

Jonah Hill poses at the "Mid 90's" photocall during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Matthias Nareyek

Full name: Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill Date of birth: 20 December 1983

20 December 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jonah Hill is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter known for his roles in a variety of popular films and television shows. Hill has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including two Academy Award nominations. Jonah's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

43. Zach Galifianakis - 5 feet 7 inches

Zach Galifianakis arrives at the U.S. premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Full name: Zachary Knight Galifianakis

Zachary Knight Galifianakis Date of birth: 1 October 1969

1 October 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States

Zach Galifianakis is an actor and comedian famous for appearing in Comedy Central Presents and The Hangover. He has been married to Quinn Lundberg since 2012, and they have a child called Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg. Zach Galifianakis' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

44. James McAvoy - 5 feet 7 inches

James McAvoy attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Full name: James McAvoy

James McAvoy Date of birth: 21 April 1979

21 April 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Glasgow, United Kingdom

James McAvoy began acting at the age of 15 years. He has also produced the comedy film One Filthy Bit. Some of his awards include ALOS Awards, British Academy Scotland Awards and Evening Standard Theatre Awards. He is one of the talented short actors over 40. James McAvoy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

45. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches

Tom Cruise is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer

Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Date of birth: 3 July 1962

3 July 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the short actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects.

The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? Tom Cruise's height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

46. Wayne Knight - 5 feet 7 inches

Wayne Knight attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name: Wayne Elliot Knight

Wayne Elliot Knight Date of birth: 7 August 1955

7 August 1955 Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)

68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Wayne is a talented actor known for his role in various TV shows and films. He also voiced Igor on Toonsylvania (1998–1999) and Mr. Blik on Catscratch (2005–2007). Wayne Knight's height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

47. Ben Stiller - 5 feet 7 inches

Ben Stiller attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Full name: Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller Date of birth: 30 November 1965

30 November 1965 Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)

58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Ben Stiller is an American actor, filmmaker, and comedian. He has received various awards and honors, including an Emmy Award, a Britannia Award and a Teen Choice Award. Ben Stiller's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

48. Kit Harington - 5 feet 8 inches

Kit Harrington attends the red carpet premiere of the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Full name: Christopher Catesby Harington

Christopher Catesby Harington Date of birth: 26 December 1986

26 December 1986 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Acton, London, United Kingdom

Kit is best known for his role as Jon Snow in the TV series Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Blood for Dust, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Death & Life of John F. Donovan. Kit Harington's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

49. Zac Efron - 5 feet 8 inches

Zac Efron attends the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Zachary David Alexander Efron

Zachary David Alexander Efron Date of birth: 18 October 1987

18 October 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Luis Obispo, California, United States

Zac Efron is an American actor and singer who rose to fame for his role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise. He has also starred in movies like The Greatest Showman, and Baywatch. Zac Efron's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

50. Joaquin Phoenix - 5 feet 8 inches

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the "Napoleon" premiere at the El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Full name: Joaquin Rafael Phoenix

Joaquin Rafael Phoenix Date of birth: 28 October 1974

28 October 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Río Piedras

Phoenix gained widespread recognition for his roles in a variety of films across different genres. One of his breakout roles came in the film Gladiator, where he portrayed the vengeful Commodus opposite Russell Crowe's Maximus. Joaquin Phoenix's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Who is a short actor?

Some of the popular short actors include the late Verne Troyer, Warwick Davis, Tony Cox, Peter Dinklage, Danny DeVito and Elliot Page.

What male celebrities are 5 ft 7?

Celebrities who are 5 feet 7 inches include actors Danny Trejo, Simon Helberg, David Spade, Martin Freeman, Martin Sheen, Martin Lawrence, Jesse Eisenberg, Emile Hirsch, Jonah Hill and Zach Galifianakis.

Which celebrity is 5'10"?

Celebrities who are 5 feet 10 inches tall include Chris Rock, George Lopez, and Rodney Dangerfield.

Which male celebrity is 5'4"?

Male celebrity actors who are 5 feet 4 inches tall include Michael J. Fox, Jason Alexander and BD Wong

Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. For some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.

