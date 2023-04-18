Top 50 short actors: List of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood
While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn't such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn't let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! Who are the most famous short actors in Hollywood?
Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female and male celebrities who you thought were taller.
In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.
Several short-height actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.
There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:
1. Verne Troyer - 2 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Verne Jay Troyer
- Date of birth: 1 January 1969
- Died: 21 April 2018 (age 49 years)
- Place of birth: Sturgis, Michigan, United States
Verne was best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers film series. He had cartilage–hair hypoplasia. Verne Troyer's height was 2 feet 8 inches (81 centimeters) making him the shortest male actor in Hollywood.
2. Warwick Davis - 3 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Warwick Ashley Davis
- Date of birth: 3 February 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom
Warwick is an English actor and television presenter. He has been active in the industry since he was twelve. He has appeared on TV shows like Moley, Willow and JJ Villard's Fairy Tales. Warwick Davis's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres).
3. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Joseph Anthony Cox
- Date of birth: 31 March 1958
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Uniontown, Alabama, United States
Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Tony Cox's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres). He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as Bad Santa 2, Epic Movie, Rescue Me, Psych, Bird, Return of the Jedi, Space Invades and Beetlejuice.
4. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Peter Hayden Dinklage
- Date of birth: 1 June 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Morristown, New Jersey, United States
Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones. Dinklage's height is 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres). He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.
5. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.
- Date of birth: 17 November 1944
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Neptune Township, New Jersey, United States
Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood male actors under 5 feet, having appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Taxi, Tin Men, Space Jam and Jumanji: The Next Level. Danny DeVito's height is 4 feet 8 inches (144 centimetres).
6. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Elliot Page
- Date of birth: 21 February 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada
Elliot Page is one of the small actors in Hollywood. He is a Canadian national who has appeared in several films and TV shows such as Juno, Inception and Hard Candy. Elliot Page's height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres).
7. David Faustino - 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: David Anthony Faustino
- Date of birth: 3 March 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. Faustino's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).
8. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Joseph Frank Pesci
- Date of birth: 9 February 1943
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The actor's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). He has been quite successful in his acting career and is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas and Raging Bull.
9. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Robert Michael Schneider
- Date of birth: 31 October 1963
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. Rob Schneider's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres).
10. Seth Green - 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Seth Benjamin Green
- Date of birth: 8 February 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States
Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films and TV shows such as Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Guardians of the Galaxy. Seth Green's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).
11. Patton Oswalt - 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Patton Peter Oswalt
- Date of birth: 27 January 1969
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States
Patton is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He has appeared in six stand-up specials. He has also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Patton Oswalt's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres).
12. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Michael Andrew Fox
- Date of birth: 9 June 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada
Michael J. Fox is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.
Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. Michael Fox's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).
13. BD Wong - 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Bradley Darryl Wong
- Date of birth: 24 October 1960
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as Mulan, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Jurassic Park, Father of the Bride II and Stay. Wong's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).
14. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan
- Date of birth: 23 September 1959
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Jason Alexander is an actor, singer, television host, comedian and director. He is famous for his role in the television series Seinfeld. Jason's height is 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres).
15. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart
- Date of birth: 6 July 1979
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities. Kevin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
16. Daniel Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe
- Date of birth: 23 July 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital, London, United Kingdom
Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Now You See Me 2, Escape from Pretoria, The Lost City, Hercules and Lost in London. The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Danielle Radcliffe's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
17. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Heywood Allen
- Date of birth: 30 November 1935
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Mount Eden Hospital
Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.
18. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong
- Date of birth: 13 July 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Ken Jeong is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
19. Frankie Muniz - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Francisco Muniz IV
- Date of birth: 5 December 1985
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, United States
Frankie Muniz is an actor, race driver and musician famous for his role in the television series Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
20. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: John Mark Galecki
- Date of birth: 30 April 1975
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Bree, Belgium
Johnny Galecki is an actor famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne. Johnny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
21. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Toby Edward Heslewood Jones
- Date of birth: 7 September 1966
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Toby Jones is an actor popular for his role in The Painted Veil and The Hunger Games. Toby's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
22. Breckin Meyer - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Breckin Meyer
- Date of birth: 7 May 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Breckin Meyer is an actor, writer, musician and producer. He is known for appearing in films such as Rat Race and Road Trip. Breckin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
23. Nathan Lane - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Nathan Lane
- Date of birth: 3 February 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States
Nathan Lane is an actor and comedian having 40 years in the entertainment industry. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nathan's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
24. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Dustin Lee Hoffman
- Date of birth: 8 August 1937
- Age: 86 (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows, such as The Graduate, Little Big Man, Runaway Jury, Rain Man, Last Chance Harvey and American Buffalo.
He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
25. Richard Dreyfuss - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Richard Stephen Dreyfuss
- Date of birth: 29 October 1947
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor known for his versatile performances in film, television, and theater. He rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in iconic films such as Jaws (1975), where he played oceanographer Matt Hooper. Richard Dreyfuss' height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
26. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Elijah Jordan Wood
- Date of birth: 28 January 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States
Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Wood has also appeared in other films, such as Back to the Future II, Avalon, Forever Young, Sin City, The Last Witch Hunter and Maniac. The actor is fairly short. Wood's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).
27. Emilio Estevez - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Emilio Estevez
- Date of birth: 12 May 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
Emilio started his acting career in the 1980s. He is notable for starring in The Outsiders, Men at Work and Mission: Impossible. Emilio Estevez's height is 5 feet 6 inches (169 centimetres).
28. Rick Moranis - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Frederick Allan Moranis
- Date of birth: 18 April 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Rick is a Canadian actor, comedian, musician, songwriter, writer, and producer. His career as an entertainer began as a radio disc jockey in the mid-1970s. He has appered in films such as Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. Rick Moranis' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).
29. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Aziz Ismail Ansari
- Date of birth: 23 February 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States
Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation.
He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).
30. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black
- Date of birth: 28 August 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the comedy rock band Tenacious. Jack Black's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).
31. Billy Crystal - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: William Edward Crystal
- Date of birth: 14 March 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Doctors Hospital
William is an American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991. He made his Broadway debut in his one man show 700 Sundays in 2004. Billy Crystal's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).
32. Jet Li - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Li Lianjie
- Date of birth: 26 April 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Beijing, China
Jet Li is a Chinese-born Singaporean martial artist, former wushu champion, film actor, film producer, and philanthropist. He has appeared in films like Mulan, On That Night... While We Dream and League of Gods. Jet Li's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).
33. Al Pacino - 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Alfredo James Pacino
- Date of birth: 25 April 1940
- Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, United States
Al Pacino is an American actor and filmmaker who has had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. Pacino has been widely recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, receiving numerous awards and honours throughout his career. Pacino's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).
34. Danny Trejo - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Danny Trejo
- Date of birth: 16 May 1944
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, United States
Danny Trejo is an actor and producer famous for appearing in films such as Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators. Danny has won several awards, such as the South America Awards, Golden Reel International Film Festival and War of Films. Danny's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
35. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Simon Maxwell Helberg
- Date of birth: 9 December 1980
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Van Wilder, A Cinderella Story, Good Night and Good Luck, Arrested Development and Joey. The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Simon Maxwell's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
36. David Spade - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: David Wayne Spade
- Date of birth: 22 July 1964
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Michigan, United States
David Spade is a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and television host. He is famous for hosting Saturday Night Live and also for his role in Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy and The Wrong Missy. David's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
37. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Martin John Christopher Freeman
- Date of birth: 8 September 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Aldershot, United Kingdom
Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. Martin Freeman's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
38. Martin Sheen - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez
- Date of birth: 3 August 1940
- Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States
Sheen is also well-known for his role as President Josiah Bartlet in the acclaimed television series The West Wing (1999-2006). Throughout his career, Sheen has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows. Martin Sheen's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
39. Martin Lawrence - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence
- Date of birth: 16 April 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Frankfurt, Germany
Martin is an African-American comedian, producer, writer, director and actor. He is known for his roles in the Bad Boys trilogy and Martin, Def Comedy Jam. Martin Lawrence's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
40. Jesse Eisenberg - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Jesse Adam Eisenberg
- Date of birth: 5 October 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States
Jesse Eisenberg is a writer, filmmaker and actor famous for his role in the films such as The Social Network and Zombieland. Jesse's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). He enjoys playing drums, and his favourite band is Ween.
41. Emile Hirsch - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Emile Davenport Hirsch
- Date of birth: 13 March 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Topanga, California, United States
Emile Hirsch is one of the famous short male actors. He got his first acting role at the age of 11 years. He is famous for appearing in films such as The Darkest Hour and Into the Wild. Emile's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
42. Jonah Hill - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Jonah Hill
- Date of birth: 20 December 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Jonah Hill is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter known for his roles in a variety of popular films and television shows. Hill has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including two Academy Award nominations. Jonah's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
43. Zach Galifianakis - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Zachary Knight Galifianakis
- Date of birth: 1 October 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States
Zach Galifianakis is an actor and comedian famous for appearing in Comedy Central Presents and The Hangover. He has been married to Quinn Lundberg since 2012, and they have a child called Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg. Zach Galifianakis' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
44. James McAvoy - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: James McAvoy
- Date of birth: 21 April 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Glasgow, United Kingdom
James McAvoy began acting at the age of 15 years. He has also produced the comedy film One Filthy Bit. Some of his awards include ALOS Awards, British Academy Scotland Awards and Evening Standard Theatre Awards. He is one of the talented short actors over 40. James McAvoy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
45. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Date of birth: 3 July 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States
Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the short actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects.
The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? Tom Cruise's height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
46. Wayne Knight - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Wayne Elliot Knight
- Date of birth: 7 August 1955
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Wayne is a talented actor known for his role in various TV shows and films. He also voiced Igor on Toonsylvania (1998–1999) and Mr. Blik on Catscratch (2005–2007). Wayne Knight's height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
47. Ben Stiller - 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller
- Date of birth: 30 November 1965
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Ben Stiller is an American actor, filmmaker, and comedian. He has received various awards and honors, including an Emmy Award, a Britannia Award and a Teen Choice Award. Ben Stiller's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
48. Kit Harington - 5 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Christopher Catesby Harington
- Date of birth: 26 December 1986
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Acton, London, United Kingdom
Kit is best known for his role as Jon Snow in the TV series Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Blood for Dust, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Death & Life of John F. Donovan. Kit Harington's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).
49. Zac Efron - 5 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Zachary David Alexander Efron
- Date of birth: 18 October 1987
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Luis Obispo, California, United States
Zac Efron is an American actor and singer who rose to fame for his role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise. He has also starred in movies like The Greatest Showman, and Baywatch. Zac Efron's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).
50. Joaquin Phoenix - 5 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Joaquin Rafael Phoenix
- Date of birth: 28 October 1974
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Río Piedras
Phoenix gained widespread recognition for his roles in a variety of films across different genres. One of his breakout roles came in the film Gladiator, where he portrayed the vengeful Commodus opposite Russell Crowe's Maximus. Joaquin Phoenix's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).
Who is a short actor?
Some of the popular short actors include the late Verne Troyer, Warwick Davis, Tony Cox, Peter Dinklage, Danny DeVito and Elliot Page.
What male celebrities are 5 ft 7?
Celebrities who are 5 feet 7 inches include actors Danny Trejo, Simon Helberg, David Spade, Martin Freeman, Martin Sheen, Martin Lawrence, Jesse Eisenberg, Emile Hirsch, Jonah Hill and Zach Galifianakis.
Which celebrity is 5'10"?
Celebrities who are 5 feet 10 inches tall include Chris Rock, George Lopez, and Rodney Dangerfield.
Which male celebrity is 5'4"?
Male celebrity actors who are 5 feet 4 inches tall include Michael J. Fox, Jason Alexander and BD Wong
Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. For some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.
