Meet Jermaine Jakes: Everything you need to know about T.D. Jakes' son

T.D. Jakes is a non-sectarian Christian evangelist, producer, and actor from the United States. He is the pastor in charge of The Potter's House, a USA-based megachurch that is non-denominational. Thomas Dexter has five children, but many people are curious about his son, Jermaine Jakes. Who is he? Continue reading for more exciting facts about him.

Jermaine Jakes is a data entry specialist, production specialist, and a celebrity child from the United States. He is widely recognised for being Serita Jamison and T.D. Jakes' son. What is known about him?

Profile summary

Full name Jermaine Jakes Famous as T.D. Jakes' son Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Fort Worth, Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Dexter Jakes Mother Serita Jamison Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Education Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center High School Profession Data entry specialist, production specialist Net worth $400,000

Jermaine Jakes' biography

The renowned celebrity child was born in the United States to his parents, Thomas Dexter and Serita Jamison. Jermaine's dad is a prominent non-denominational preacher, producer, writer and actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Left Behind: The Movie (2000), Not Easily Broken (2009) and Refreshing Times Conference (2012).

His mom, Serita Jamison, is a renowned celebrity wife, preacher and actress. She is widely recognised for appearing in Not Easily Broken (2009), Dr. Phil (2012), Oprah's Lifeclass (2013) and Praise (2015).

The celebrity child grew up alongside his four siblings. Jermaine Jake's siblings are Sarah, Roberts, Cora Coleman, Jamar, and Thomas Jakes Jr. Jermaine attended Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center High School for his high school education.

How old is Jermaine Jakes?

The American production specialist is 43 years old as of 2023. He was born on 4 January 1980. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Jermaine Jakes do for a living?

Jermaine is a data entry specialist and production specialist. According to his LinkedIn page, the celebrity child has been a freelance production specialist for Moonie Productions, a Stockton, California-based firm, from June 2021 to date.

Where is Jermaine Jakes now? He currently works with his father's ministries in Dallas, Texas, as a data entry expert. He has been there since January 2018.

Jermaine has also worked as a volunteer coordinator, stage production manager, production director, administrative aide, production coordinator, customer service representative, intake referral coordinator, audio visual technician, and artist and recruiter development.

What is Jermaine Jakes' net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of $400,000. The celebrity child earns his income through his data entry and production career. On the other hand, his dad has an estimated net worth of $20 million. He makes income through his preaching, writing, production, and acting career.

How tall is Jermaine Jakes?

The American celebrity child's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jermaine Jakes? He is an American data entry specialist, production specialist, and a celebrity child widely recognised as Serita Jamison and T.D. Jake's son. What is Jermaine Jakes’ age? He is 43 years old as of 2023. He was born on 4 January 1980. Who is Jermaine Jakes' wife? He is not married at the moment—he is currently single. Does T.D. Jakes have a son? He has three sons: Jamar, Jermaine, and Thomas Jakes, Jr. Who is the oldest of T.D. Jakes' children? Jamar is the eldest of Thomas Dexter's children. He was born on 4 January 1979 and is 44 years old as of 2023. Does Bishop Jakes have a twin brother? No. However, he has a brother called Ernest. How wealthy is Jermaine Jakes' father? He has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023.

Jermaine Jakes is a data entry specialist, production specialist and a celebrity child from the United States. He is widely recognised for being Serita Jamison and T.D. Jake's son. His father, Thomas Dexter, is a renowned non-denominational preacher, producer, writer and actor from the United States.

