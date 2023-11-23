Meet Cameron Friscia: Everything you need to know about Kat Timpf’s husband

Katherine Clare Timpf is a famous libertarian writer, reporter, television personality, and comedian from the United States. She is a regular panellist and co-host on Fox News Channel's Gutfeld show!-she has also been featured as a contributor on many other Fox News programmes. But how much do you know about her husband, Cameron Friscia?

Kat Timpf and Cameron Friscia attend Variety, The New York Party, at Loosie's Nightclub on 5 October 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Friscia is an American banker, investor, former military officer, and research partner at Coatue Management in New York. He rose to prominence following his marriage to Katherine Clare Timpf.

Cameron Friscia's profile summary

Full name Cameron James Frascia Famous as Kat Timpf's husband Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Katherine Clare Timpf Education U.S. Military School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Hackley School, OTS Officer Training School Profession Veteran, researcher, banker, investor Net worth $4 million

Cameron Friscia's biography

Cameron Friscia was born in New York City, United States. Who are Cameron Friscia's parents? He has yet to disclose details about his parents. Cameron holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Educational background

Kat Timpf's husband was a student at Choate Rosemary Hall. He went on to graduate from Hackley School. He attended U.S. Military School at West Point for his higher education and received a bachelor's degree in Science.

Cameron completed his seventeen-week Infantry Officer Basic Course at the OTS Officer Training School.

How old is Cameron Friscia?

The American banker is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 August 1986. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Cameron Friscia do for a living?

He is a former U.S. military officer, researcher, banker and investor. Was Cameron Friscia in the military? He entered the military after graduating and served for nearly 15 years. He held several positions, including executive assistant to the Brigade Commander, infantry platoon leader, and assistant operations officer.

He is also a banker. His interest in investment and banking grew when he left the military, so he moved on to intern at Bank of America. He ultimately began working at Merill Lynch Pierce Penner &Smiyj Inc. after furthering his finance background.

The branch specialises in wealth management and investing. Cameron also works with Coatue Management as a research associate.

What is Cameron Friscia's net worth?

Cameron has an alleged net worth of $4 million. He has earned income through his military, research, banking careers and other investment endeavours. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his wife has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

She earns through her work as a writer, journalist, television personality, and comedian. How much does Fox News pay Kat Timpf? Her annual salary at Fox is alleged to be $350,000 annually.

Who is Cameron Friscia's wife?

He is married to Kat Timpf, a renowned American reporter, libertarian writer, television personality, and comedian. Cameron and Katherine Timpf's relationship became public in 2020 after Kat confirmed her engagement with James in August 2020.

Kat Timpf and Cameron Friscia's wedding was held on 1 May 2021, and they have been together ever since.

How tall is Cameron Friscia?

The former military officer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Cameron Friscia? He is an American banker, investor, veteran, and researcher widely recognised for being Kat Timpf's husband. How old is Cameron Friscia? He is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 August 1986. What is Cameron Friscia's ethnicity? He holds an American nationality and is of a white race. What does Kat Timpf's husband do for a living? He is a veteran, banker, investor, and research partner at Coatue Management in New York. Who is Kat Timpf's father? Her dad is Daniel Timpf. Who did Kat from the Greg Gutfeld show marry? She married Cameron Friscia. How tall is Cameron Friscia? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Cameron Friscia is a banker, investor, veteran, and research partner at Coatue Management in New York. He is also widely recognised for being Kat Timpf's husband.

Yen.com.gh recently published Kyle Baugher's biography. Kyle Baugher is a financier from the United States. He became famous after marrying Kelly in 2012. Kyle leads a peaceful life away from the limelight despite marrying a star.

Kyle Baugher's wife, Kelly Reilly, is a well-known British actress. She is widely recognised for starring in films and television programmes such as Yellowstone (2018-present) and Eli (2019). Discover more about him in his bio.

Source: YEN.com.gh