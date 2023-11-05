Who is Deidra Hoffman?: All you need to know about Loni Anderson's daughter

Who is Deidra Hoffman? She is a teacher, actress and public school administrator from the United States. She is widely recognised as actress Loni Anderson's daughter. Deidra was a Superintendent/Principal at Northern California Public Schools before moving to Prairie Elementary School. Keep reading for more of her details.

Deidra Hoffman's mum, Loni Anderson, is a renowned American actress. She is widely recognised for her roles in movies and TV series such as Stroker Ace (1983), WKRP in Cincinnati (1978–1982) and A Night at the Roxbury (1998).

Deidra Hoffman's profile summary

Full name Dedra Kaye Hasselberg Famous as Deidra Hoffman Gender Female Date of birth 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Roseville, Minnesota, United States Current residence Anderson, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-29-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-73-96 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Bruce Hasselberg Mother Loni Anderson Siblings Quinton Anderson Reynolds Marital status Married Husband Chris Hoffman Children McKenzie , Megan Hoffman Education University of Nevada Reno, UCLA Profession Actress, public school administrator Net worth $1 million

Deidra Hoffman's biography

The American celebrity child was born in 1965 in Roseville, Minnesota, United States, to her parents, Bruce Hasselberg and Loni Anderson. Deidra Hoffman's age is 58 years old as of 2023.

Her mom, Loni, is a renowned actress. She started her acting career in 1975 in the TV series S.W.A.T. She has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows such as Three on a Date (1978), My Mothers Secret Life (1984), and Love You More (2017).

Who is Deidra Hoffman's father? Her dad is Bruce Hasselberg, an American realtor and entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for being Loni Anderson's first ex-husband. The two married in 1964 and divorced in 1966 after two years of marriage.

Hoffman has a step-brother called Quinton Anderson Reynolds, whom her mother Loni and her ex-husband Burt Reynolds adopted.

She earned her M.Ed in Educational Leadership from the University of Nevada Reno from 1992 to 1993. Deidra also received her BA in History at UCLA from 1983 to 1987.

Career

Deidra Hoffman is a teacher, actress and public school administrator. She began teaching in 1987 as a history teacher in Public Schools in CA and FL. She departed her position in June 1999.

After leaving California Public Schools in 1999, she became a Superintendent/Principal at Northern California Public Schools from June 1999 to August 2009. Deidra is presently employed as the principal of Prairie Elementary School. She has been working there since July of 2007.

The American celebrity kid is also an actress known for her roles as self in movies and TV series such as Intim*te Portrait (1999) and The Doctors (2014).

What is Deidra Hoffman's net worth?

Kaye's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns her income through her acting and teaching career. Her mum's net worth is estimated at $12 million. She makes her income through her acting career.

Who is Deidra Hoffman's husband?

She is currently married to Chris Hoffman. Chris is a renowned American actor. Some of his known movies and TV series include Lions for Lambs (2007), Killjoys (2016) and Molly's Game (2017). They together have two children: McKenzie and Megan Hoffman.

How tall is Deidra Hoffman?

She is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 136 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-29-37 inches or 86-73-96 centimetres.

FAQs

Deidra Hoffman is an American celebrity child, teacher, actress and public school administrator widely recognised for being actress Loni Anderson's daughter. Her mum, Loni Anderson, is a renowned American actress. She is widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV shows.

