Meet Janelle Brown: Everything you need to know about the Sister Wives cast

Janelle Brown is a reality television personality, author, and businesswoman from the United States. She is largely known for her role in the American reality television series Sister Wives, which airs on TLC. Janelle is also well known for being the ex-spouse of reality TV star Kody Brown. What is her story?

Janelle Brown has been a cast member of the TV series Sisters Wives since its premiere on 26 September 2010. The reality programme chronicles Kody Brown's polygamist household of 18 children.

Janelle Brown's profile summary

Full name Janelle Brown Famous as Kody Brown's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence Flagstaff, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 77 Body measurements in inches 42-36-40 Body measurements in centimetres 106-91-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Robert Schriever Mother Sheryl Usher Siblings Carrie Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Adam Barber, Kody Brown Children 6 Education Bountiful High School, University of Phoenix Profession TV personality, author, businesswoman Net worth $400000 Instagram @janellebrown117

Janelle Brown's biography

The American businesswoman was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, to her parents, Robert Schriever and Sheryl Usher. Janelle holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside her sister Carrie.

She attended Bountiful High School for her secondary education. Janelle later joined the University of Phoenix for a Bachelor's in Accounting.

How old is Janelle Brown?

She is 54 years old as of January 2024. Janelle Brown's birthday is on 6 May 1969. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Janelle is an American reality television personality, author, and businesswoman. She started her television career in 2010 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has later been featured in several other shows, such as The Wendy Williams Show (2011), WGN Morning News (2019), Entertainment Tonight (2023) and Sister Wives (2010–2023).

According to her LinkedIn page, Brown is a My Sisterwife's Closet partner and president of Strive with Janelle. She also worked as a realtor at TMI Realty from January 2013 to December 2018.

What is Janelle Brown's net worth?

The American TV star has an estimated net worth of $400000. Janelle earns her income through her television, authoring, and business career.

Who was Janelle Brown's ex-husband?

She has two ex-husbands, Adam Barber and Kody Brown. Adam Barber was her first husband. They got married in 1988 and separated in 1990. He died on 5 October 2023 at the age of 54. Adam battled fatal cancer for an extended period, eventually succumbing to it.

Janelle was later married to Kody Brown, a television personality. Janelle and Kody never married formally, but they "spiritually" wedded in 1993 after she became his second spouse. They separated in 2022 after almost 30 years together.

Janelle Brown's kids

The television personality has six children: four boys, Logan Taylor, Hunter Elias, Robert Garrison and Gabriel and two daughters, Madison Rose and Savanah. Janelle Brown's children's names and ages are as follows:

Logan Taylor

Logan Taylor was born on 21 May 1994 and is 29 years old as of January 2024. He is the couple's firstborn son.

Madison Rose

Madison Rose, also known as Maddie, was born on 3 November 1995 and is 28 years old as of January 2024. She is Kody's fourth kid and Janelle's second child.

Hunter Elias

Hunter Elias was born on 9 February 1997 to Janelle and Kody Brown. He is 26 years old as of January 2024. Hunter is the pair's third child.

Robert Garrison

Robert Garrison was born on 10 April 1998. He is 25 years old as of January 2024. Robert was their fourth kid.

Gabriel

Gabriel was born on 11 October 2001 to his parents, Janelle and Kody. He is 22 years old as of January 2024. Gabriel is the pair's fifth child.

Savanah

Savanah Brown was born on 7 December 2004 and is 19 years old as of January 2024. She is Kody's twelfth kid and Janelle's sixth child.

Janelle Brown's weight loss

Brown has lost a substantial amount of weight. She attributes her 100-pound weight reduction to willpower, nutrition, and exercise, in addition to the use of Plexus products, along with sessions with a personal trainer.

Janelle Brown's weight loss: before and after

Janelle was 271 pounds. She shed 100 pounds via exercise and dieting and now weighs approximately 171 pounds. She initially weighed 271 pounds.

How tall is Janelle Brown?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. The American entrepreneur weighs approximately 171 pounds or 77 kilograms. Her body measurements are 42-36-40 inches or 106-91-101 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Janelle Brown? She is an American reality television personality, author, and businesswoman. How old is Janelle Brown? She is 54 years old as of January 2024. Janelle Brown's birthday is on 6 May 1969. Where is Janelle Brown from? She hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Is Kody Brown still married to Janelle? They separated in 2022. What does Kody Brown do for a living? He is a renowned businessman and a reality television personality. How much weight did Janelle Brown lose on Sister Wives? She lost 100 pounds. How does Janelle from Sister Wives make money? She earns her income through her television, authoring, and business career.

Janelle Brown is an American reality television personality, author, and businesswoman. She is widely recognised as one of Kody Brown's ex-wives. She is also known for her role in the American reality television series Sister Wives.

