Who is Erin Angle? Jon Bernthal’s wife full biography

Jonathan Edward Bernthal is an actor and producer from the United States. He rose to fame in the early 2000s as Shane Walsh on the AMC's horror show The Walking Dead. He is also known for starring in Punisher as Frank Castle. Jon married Erin Angle in 2010, and the couple has been together ever since. How did the couple meet, and what does Erin do?

Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on 27 February 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Erin Angle? She is an American licensed nurse. However, she rose to popularity after marrying Jon Bernthal. Erin was a registered nurse at Stanford University Medical Centre before joining Harbour UCLA Medical Centre as a nurse anaesthetist (CRNA).

Profile summary

Full name Erin Angle Famous as Jon Bernthal's wife Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Ojai, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Mark Angle Mother Cindy Abbondanza Siblings Kristen, Jackie, Lea, Cassidy, Mark Marital status Married Husband Jon Bernthal Children 3 Education Canon McMillan High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California Profession Registered nurse Net worth $2.5 million

Erin Angle's biography

Jon Bernthal's wife was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, to her parents, Mark Angle and Cindy Abbondanza. Erin Angle's father, Mark, was a former Olympian wrestler. Erin grew up alongside five siblings: Kristen, Jackie, Lea, Cassidy and Mark. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Educational background

Jon Bernthal, wife Erin Angle and children attend the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on 8 June 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The American celebrity wife attended Canon McMillan High School from 1990 to 1994. After high school, she joined Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1998. She went on to get a master's degree in Anesthesiology from the University of Southern California in 2008.

How old is Erin Angle?

Erin Angle's age is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1976. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Erin is an American registered nurse and a nurse anaesthetist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started her career as a registered nurse in 1999 at Georgetown University Medical Center.

She has since worked as a nurse at Beth Israel Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, USC University Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center, and Stanford University Medical Center. Angle recently worked as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Is Erin Angle an American trauma nurse? She is most renowned for her service as a trauma nurse at Georgetown University Medical Centre (1999–2001) and the University of Southern California Hospital (2004–2005).

What is Erin Angle's net worth?

The American celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million as of 2023. She has earned her income through her nursing career.

Her husband has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He makes his income through his acting career. How much does Jon Bernthal make per episode of Punisher? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned $350,000 per episode.

How did Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal meet?

The two met for the first time in 2000 at a welcome home celebration in Washington, D.C. They started dating soon after, and after nearly ten years, the couple exchanged wedding vows.

Jon Bernthal and Erin Angle's wedding was on 25 September 2010 in Potomac, Maryland, and they have been together ever since. The couple has three children: Billy, Henry, and Adeline Bernthal.

Jon Bernthal at the New York premiere of "Origin" at Alice Tully Hall on 30 November 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Charles Sykes/Variety

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Erin Angle?

Jon Bernthal's wife is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimeters tall. She weighs approximately 114 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Erin Angle? She is an American registered nurse and celebrity wife. Is Jon Bernthal still married? The American actor is married to Erin Angle. How old is Erin Angle? She is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1976. Who are Erin Angle's parents? Her parents are Mark Angle and Cindy Abbondanza. What are Erin Angle's movies? She does not have any movies to her credit. Is Erin Angle in the Walking Dead film? The American nurse has not been featured in the series. How are Kurt Angle and Jon Bernthal related? Jon Bernthal is Kurt Angle's nephew-in-law. What is Erin Angle's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimeters tall.

Erin Angle is an American registered nurse and celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as Jon Bernthal's wife. She and her husband married on 25 September 2010 and have been together since then.

Yen.com.gh recently released Indiana Hawke's biography. Indiana Hawke is the eldest child of Ethan Hawke and his second spouse, Ryan Shawhughes.

Ethan Hawke is a well-known American actor, director, and writer who has appeared in films like Before Sunset, Training Day, and Boyhood. Aside from his professional achievements, Hawke is a committed family man. Learn more exciting facts about him in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh