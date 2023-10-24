Jennifer Tilly's net worth: How much is the Canadian actress worth now?

Jennifer Tilly is a famous Canadian-American actress, writer and poker player. She has been nominated for two MTV Movie Awards, an Academy Award, and three Saturn awards for her peculiar nasal voice and hilarious timing. With such an illustrious career, many people are eager to know how wealthy she is. Find out Jennifer Tilly's net worth and how she makes her money.

Jennifer Tilly attends the opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre on 3 August 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Tilly started her acting career in 1983 in the TV series Oh Madeline (1983). She has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Made in America (1993), Hide and Seek (2000) and Family Guy (1999–2023).

Jennifer Tilly's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Ellen Chan Famous as Jennifer Tilly Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American–Canadian Ethnicity Mixed (Asian-Irish-Finnish) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 40-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 101-71-96 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Patricia Tilly Mother Harry Chan Siblings Meg, Rebecca, Steve Tilly Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sam Simon Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Phil Laak Education Belmont Secondary School, Stephens College Profession Actress, writer, poker player Net worth $40 million

Who is Jennifer Tilly?

Tilly is a famous actress, writer and poker player. Jennifer was born on 16 September 1958 in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, United States, to her parents, Harry Chan and Patricia Tilly. Jennifer Tilly's age is 65 years old as of 2023, and she is a Virgo.

Jennifer Tilly attends the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on 15 April 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

The American actress grew up alongside her three siblings: Meg, Rebecca, and Steve Tilly. She attended Belmont Secondary School for her high school education. Jennifer also has a bachelor's degree in Theatre from Missouri's Stephens College.

What is Jennifer Tilly's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $40 million as of 2023. Where does Jennifer Tilly get her money from? She earns her income through her acting, writing, and poker-playing. Her annual salary is around $10 million.

Jennifer Tilly's net worth trend

The actress has enjoyed a successful career since she joined the entertainment scene. Since 2018, there has been a steady growth in her net worth, as illustrated below:

2023 $40 million 2022 $28 million 2021 $26 million 2020 $24 million 2019 $22 million 2018 $20 million

How did Jennifer Tilly make her money?

Jennifer Tilly from Modern Family has generated her revenue through various endeavours. Primarily, she is a poker player and actress. Here is a breakdown of her sources of income:

Royalties

Jennifer married Sam Simon from 1984 until 1991. Simon was a producer and co-creator of the 2012 TV series The Simpsons. In 1993, they obtained a legal separation. Sam Simon only contributed to the show's first four seasons, but his backend ownership stakes as a co-creator and producer later led to sizable royalties.

Sam passed on in 2015. His annual royalties from the show for the final ten years of his life were between $20 to $30 million.

How much money does Jennifer Tilly make from The Simpsons? Legal records showed that Jennifer received 30% of his Simpsons earnings after his passing. That translates to presumably $10 million annually. Sam gave out hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties to animal organisations during his lifetime.

Poker

Her dad was a gambler and poker enthusiast who gifted her with the video game World Series of Poker. When Ellen relocated to Hollywood, her lover taught her how to play the actual game.

What are Jennifer Tilly's poker winnings? She earned a World Series of Poker bracelet and $158,625 in the Ladies' No-Limit Texas Hold 'em tournament on 27 June 2005, defeating 600 other players. On 1 September 2005, Ellen won the third World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament, which was held at the Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens, a Los Angeles suburb.

She also has been featured in GSN Poker Royale. She participated in the Celebrity Poker Showdown, which aired on Bravo on 14 June 2006. She also appeared on the show Poker After Dark.

Jennifer Tilly's movies and TV shows

Ellen has been featured in several films and TV shows as an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has 132 acting credits. Some of them include:

Year Movie/TV shows Role 2021–2023 Chucky Tiffany Valentine. Jennifer Tilly. Tiffany Doll 2023 SpongeBob SquarePants Petunia (voice) 2022 Bee & Puppycat: Lazy in Space Violet. Cardamon's Mom (voice) 2021 High Holiday Stephanie Corksey 2021 Monsters at Work Celia Mae (voice) 2019 7 Days to Vegas Jennifer 2017 Cult of Chucky Tiffany 2015 Span Out Maggie Felgate 2013 The Secret Lives of Dorks Ms. Stewart 2012 The Simpsons Jennifer Tilly (voice) 2010 Made in Romania Jennifer Tilly 2008 The Caretaker Miss Perry 2006 The Initiation of Sarah Dr. Eugenia Hunter 2005 The Civilization of Maxwell Bright Dr. O'Shannon 2004 A Dairy Tale Grace (voice) 2003 The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota 2001 The Cat's Meow Louella Parsons 1999 Do Not Disturb Cathryn 1996 House Arrest Cindy Figler 1984 Shaping Up Shannon Winters

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Tilly? She is a famous actress, writer, and poker player from the United States of America. How old is Jennifer Tilly? She is 65 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 September 1958. Who is Darlene in Modern Family? Tilly portrays Darlene in the TV series—she is Shorty's ex-wife. Who is Jennifer Tilly married to? She was married to Sam Simon, but they divorced in 1991. She is currently in a romantic relationship with Phil Laak. Who are Jennifer Tilly's children? She has no children. Are Jennifer and Meg Tilly twins? No. Meg is Jennifer's younger sister. Meg was born on 14 February 1960, while Jennifer was born on 16 September 1958.

Jennifer Tilly's net worth is estimated at $40 million as of 2023. She has earned her income through her acting, writing, and poker-playing. She has also made a significant amount through The Simpsons' royalties.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Travis Barker's net worth. Travis Landon Barker is an American reality television personality, drummer and musician. He is an affiliate of the Blink-182 and transplants rock bands.

Travis Barker's net worth has increased throughout the years. The celebrity has succeeded in various genres, including music (both as a band and independent artist) and reality television. Barker is also a businessman and founded the Famous Stars and Straps. Learn more about her in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh