Charleston White's net worth: How much is the commentator worth?

Charleston White is an American community activist, motivational speaker, social media personality, and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom after he abandoned his life of crime and started making online content. Due to his popularity, many seek to know how wealthy he is. What is Charleston White's net worth?

Charleston White showing off his new haircut

Charleston White was incarcerated in the Texas Youth Council between 1991 and 1998. He has managed to go from a teenage gang leader to an inspiring online activist. He is well-known on YouTube for his opinions on rap music and tales from his former life as a criminal. Fans are also curious about Charleston White's worth, considering he is involved in multiple business ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Charleston White Nickname Baby Blue Gender Male Date of birth 17 May 1977 Age 46 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Forth Worth, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′8″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dar brown Father Charles Ray Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Tanya White Children 2 Education Giddings State School, Texas Wesleyan University Profession Content creator, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, comedian Net worth $1.5 million—$5 million

Who is Charleston White, and why is he famous?

Charleston was born on 17 May 1977 in Texas, United States, meaning Charleston White's age is 46 years as of 2024. His father is Charles Ray, a former Navy officer. His mother's name is not known. Unfortunately, his father passed away in 2009, and he left behind $20 thousand as an inheritance to White.

His parents divorced when he was young, and his mother raised him. He has an elder half-brother called Kay White. Kay was imprisoned for 31 years for alleged murder. White went to Giddings State School. He then proceeded to Texas Wesleyan University, earning a degree in Criminal Justice in 2015.

The American star has a criminal history that dates back to the 1990s. White was convicted of murder and jailed from 1991 to 1998 in a state school. He was underage when he committed the crime. He told the Texas Tribune that he was responsible for the murder but denied shooting the man by himself. He said:

I was, for all intents and purposes, a murderer. I didn't pull the trigger, but I was responsible for shooting death of a man who tried to stop me and three friends from robbing a Foot Locker.

After serving his term in jail for his juvenile transgressions, he reformed his ways. He is famous for his online activism.

What is Charleston White's net worth?

Top-5 facts about Charleston White

How much is Charleston White worth? The American influencer is undoubtedly rich and has amassed so much over the years. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Media Coverage, and Worth Insiders, his alleged net worth is $1.5 million.

Another source, Worth Explainer, alleges he is worth $5 million. He has amassed his wealth mainly from his career as an entrepreneur, social media influencer, motivational speaker, community activist, and comedian. Here is a detailed breakdown of Charleston White's income streams.

Community activism

White is the founder and CEO of HYPE Youth Outreach, a non-profit organisation that helps young people excel in life. He uses the platform to share his experience as a former gang leader to enlighten teens and help steer them away from turning to crime.

The organisation has worked with members of one of Texas' largest Hispanic gangs in Fort Worth. It is unclear how much White makes in his career as a community activist. However, according to ZipRecruiter, the average annual pay for an activist in the United States is $142,683 annually.

Motivational speaking

The American former gang leader shares his life experiences in the criminal world to inspire and positively impact the troubled youth. As a motivational speaker, he has travelled far and wide, encouraging youngsters to avoid substance abuse, crime, and street life. In the United States, youth motivational speakers often charge $30 per hour on average.

YouTube channel

Charleston White started his YouTube channel on 22 April 2020. His channel contained content about his opinions on rap music, hot topics, and tales from his former life as a criminal. After violating YouTube's community regulations, his account was deleted in September 2023.

How much is Charleston White worth on YouTube? There is no credible information about his YouTube earnings. However, YouTube reportedly pays between $0.01 and $0.03 for each ad view and $18 for every 1,000 views. Users also receive $3 to $5 for each 1,000 video views.

It appears the community activist made good money from his channel, given that he had 241 thousand subscribers from the platform before it was pulled down. Currently, he has a podcast, The Game Related Podcast. The podcast was created on 5 January 2023.

Merchandise

The American comedian is a well-known entrepreneur. He has a clothing line selling various items such as hoodies, T-shirts, bomber jackets, and hats.

Assets

Charleston owns a 6-bedroom house in Fort Worth, Texas. Additionally, White owns two more houses. His car collection includes a Jaguar, a Range Rover, and a Ford.

Charleston White's family

The American entertainer is married to Tamara White. His wife is reportedly his manager and business partner. They have two children, Charleston Jr and Charli. They share a strong bond, as seen in an Instagram post shared in April 2023 when Tamara defended Charleston after two of his former employees accused him of cheating on her. She said:

You can post whatever you want about my husband, but I'm going to show you how to stay down. Show what you want, show who you want, but I'm gonna show you what a real marriage is like.

FAQs

Who is Charleston White? He is a well-known American content creator, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. How old is Charleston White? He is 46 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 May 1977. Where was Charleston White born? Charleston was born in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Who is Charleston White's wife? The famous entrepreneur is married to Tamara White. How many children does Charleston White have? He is a father of two, Charleston Jr and Charli. What is Charleston White's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $1.5 million and $5 million as of 2024. How tall is Charleston White? His height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Charleston White's net worth is alleged to range between $1.5 million and $5 million. His source of income is his career as a social media influencer, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and community activist.

